Punjab and Sindh Bank SO Recruitment 2022: Apply Online @punjabandsindbank.co.in

Punjab and Sindh Bank is hiring for 50 Technical Officer Architects, First Safety Officers, Forex Officers, Forex Dealer Marketing Officers/Relationship Managers, Data Analysts and Treasury Dealers.

Punjab and Sindh Bank SO Recruitment 2022: Punjab and Sindh Bank has issued a notice for recruitment of Specialist Officers who can join as Technical Officer Architects, First Safety Officers, Forex Officers, Forex Dealer Marketing Officers/Relationship Managers, Data Analysts and Treasury Dealers. Punjab and Sindh PO Online Application will start from 05 November 2022 and should be submitted before 20 November 2022 on punjabandsindbank.co.in.

Punjab and Sindh Bank SO Vacancy Details

Post Name Vacancies Technical Officer Architect 2 First Safety Officer 1 Forex Officer 13 Forex Dealer 2 Forex Officer 3 Marketing Officer/Relationship Manager 25 Data Analyst 2 Treasury Dealer 2

Eligibility Criteria for Punjab and Sindh Bank SO Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Technical Officer Architect - Bachelor's Degree in architecture from a university recognized by the government of India. Must hava valid registration of council of architect. Minimum 3 years of post-qualification experience.

First Safety Officer - B.E (Fire Engineering)/ B E.(Fire)/B Tech.(Safety & Fire engineering)/ B.Tech. (Fire Technology and Safety Engineering).5 years of experience.

Forex Officer - Graduate from a government-recognized university or institution. Candidate must be certified in Foreign Exchange Operation. 2 years of post-qualification experience.

Marketing Officer/ Relationship Manager - Graduate and Full Time two years MBA (Marketing) / PGDBA (Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration) / PGDMB (Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management)

The candidate can check the eligibility criteria for other posts in the PDF below.

Selection Process for Punjab and Sindh Bank SO Recruitment 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Technical Officer Architect, First Safety Officer, Forex Officer, Marketing Officer/Relationship Manager - Online Exam and Interview Data Analyst, Forex Officer, Forex Dealer, and Treasury Dealer - Shortlisting and Interview

How to Apply for Punjab and Sindh Bank SO Recruitment 2022

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on punjabandsindbank.co.in.

Application Fee

SC/ST/PWD - Rs. 177/-

Other - Rs. 1003/-