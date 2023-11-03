PSEB Class 8 Science Model Test Paper 2024: Download FREE PDF

Class 8 Science Model Paper Punjab Board 2024: Check the latest model paper or sample paper of PSEB Class 8th Science to know quetsion paper pattern and structure of questions for the 2024 board exam.

PSEB Class 8 Science Model Paper 2024: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) releases model papers for Class 8 students every year. These model papers or sample papers are designed to help students prepare for their board exams by giving them a preview of the formats and types of questions that will be asked.

The PSEB Class 8th Science Model Paper 2023-24 is expected to cover all the important topics of the Class 8 Science syllabus. The model paper is likely to consist of a mix of objective-type, short-answer, and long-answer questions. Students should thoroughly solve this latest model paper to understand the structure of the question paper and get an idea of the important topics for the year end exam.

Also Check PSEB Class 8 Syllabus 2023-24 (All Subjects)

PSEB Class 8 Science Question Paper Design 2024

The paper will consist of 28 questions for a total of 80 marks. The paper will be held for 3 hours. The structure of questions will be in the following pattern:

Question 1 will consist of MCQs, True/False and Fill in the Blank type sub-questions.

Questions 2-18 will be 2 marks questions.

Questions 19-28 will be 3 marks questions.

Check the model paper below:

PSEB Class 8 Science Model Paper 2024

Q.1 Attempt the following Multiple Choice Questions:

i. Broadcasting is a method of

a) Weeding b) Irrigation

c) Sowing d) Reaping

ii. Which one of these can make its own food?

a) Algae b) Diatom

c) Bread mould d) Amoeba

iii. Choose renewable energy resources

a) Coal b) Petroleum

c) Wind d) Natural Resources

iv. Burning of CNG is an example of

a) Rapid Combustion b) Spontaneous

combustion

c) Slow combustion d) None of the above

v. The fusion of sperms and egg produces

a) Zygote b) Gamete

c) Embryo d) Oviduct

vi. International Biodiversity day is celebrated at

a) 22 Feb b) 22 March

c) 22 April d) 22 May

vii. Deficiency of iodine in diet causes

a) Goitre b) Diabetes

c) Menopause d) Mensuration

viii. Unit of Pressure

a) Pascal b) Newton

c) Newton/m d) Ohm

ix. Which type of friction is greatest

a) Sliding friction b) Rolling friction

c) Static friction d) None of the above

x. Sound can travel in

a) Gases only b) Liquids only

c) Solids only d) Gases, liquids gases all

To check all questions, download the complete model paper below: