Punjab Education Board Master Result 2021 Out @educationrecruitmentboard.com: Document Verification from Tomorrow

Punjab Education Board Master Result and Punjab Education Board Master Revised Answer Key has been published by Punjab Education Board (PEB) on educationrecruitmentboard.com. Check details in the article below

Punjab Education Recruitment Board Master Result 2021: Punjab Education Board (PEB) has released the result along with revised answer key of the exam for the post of Master Cadre on its website. Candidates who appeared in Punjab Master Exam on 20 June 2021 and 21 June 2021 for English, Maths and Science subjects, can download PEB Master Result from the official website - educationrecruitmentboard.com.

Punjab Education Board Master Result Link is also given below. The candidates can download Punjab Master Result directly through the link below:

Punjab Education Board Master Result Link for 2392 Posts

Punjab Education Board Master Result Link for 135 Posts

Punjab Education Recruitment Board Master Scrutiny of Doceumnts



Selected candidates are required to appear for verification of documents from 9 AM to 3 PM as per following schedule:

Subject Date of Scrutiny Cut-Off English Backlog 14 July 2021 119 Science 09 July 2021 55 Maths 13 July 2021 62

The candidates can check more details regarding the scrutiny of documents through the PDF link below:

Public notice regarding scrutiny of documents of Candidates of Master Cadre Posts

Public notice regarding result of Master Cadre Posts

How to download Punjab Education Department Result 2021 ?

Go to official website of PEB -https://educationrecruitmentboard.com/MasterBacklog1493/ or https://educationrecruitmentboard.com/MasterBacklog135

Now, Enter your ‘Registration Number and Password’

Click on ‘Login’

Download Education Recruitment Board Result

A total of 2392 vacancies are available of which 595 for Maths and 518 vacancies for Science, 380 for English subject under Backlog Posts and 899 Border Area for English Subject.