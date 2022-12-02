Punjab Police SI Result 2022 (Out) @punjabpolice.gov.in: Download Roll Number List for DS/PST/PMT

Punjab Police SI Result 2022:  Punjab Police announced the SI Exam Result on its official website i.e. punjabpolice.gov.in. Check the PDF Link Below.

Punjab Police SI Result 2022
Punjab Police SI Result 2022

Punjab Police SI Result 2022: Punjab Police released the list of the selected candidates and cut-off marks of the exam held for the post of Sub-Inspector for District Police, Armed Police, Intelligence & Investigation Cadres. Selected candidates will be called to appear for Document Scrutiny (DS), Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST).

Those who appeared in Punjab Police SI Exam can download Punjab Police Result from the website of Punjab Police i.e. punjabpolice.gov.in. However, Punjab Police SI Result Link is also provided in this article.

Punjab Police SI Result Download Link for District Police

Punjab Police SI Result Download Link for Investigation Cadre

Punjab Police SI Cut-Off Marks

The candidates can check the category-wise marks list below:

Category Cut Off Marks
Male Female
General/Open/Unreserved  577 532
SC Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikhs, Punjab  473 383
SC Ramdasia & Others, Punjab 541 466
BC Punjab 557 490
ESM General Punjab 341 -
Ex SC Ramdasia & Others, Punjab 306 -
Ex BC Punjab 334 -
Wards of Police Personnel 254 245
EWS Punjab 554 504
Wards of Freedom Fighter, Punjab 245 291

Punjab Police SI DS PST PMT Date

According to the reports, the Physical Exam and Document Verification will be carried out in the second week of December 2022. Candidates whose roll number is in the list will be informed regarding the same.

How to Download Punjab Police SI Result 2022 ?

  1. Visit the website of the Punjab Police - punjabpolice.gov.in and click on the 'Recruitment' section
  2. Click on the selection list given on the website ' LIST OF SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES FOR STAGE -II ( DS PMT PST) IN DISTRICT AND ARMED CADRE' and  'LIST OF SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES FOR STAGE -II ( DS PMT PST) IN INVESTIGATION AND INTELLIGENCE CADRE'
  3. Download Punjab Police SI Selection List PDF
  4. Check the roll numbers of the selected candidates

Punjab Police conducted the exam in the month of October 2022.

