Punjab Police SI Result 2022 (Out) @punjabpolice.gov.in: Download Roll Number List for DS/PST/PMT

Punjab Police SI Result 2022: Punjab Police announced the SI Exam Result on its official website i.e. punjabpolice.gov.in. Check the PDF Link Below.

Punjab Police SI Result 2022: Punjab Police released the list of the selected candidates and cut-off marks of the exam held for the post of Sub-Inspector for District Police, Armed Police, Intelligence & Investigation Cadres. Selected candidates will be called to appear for Document Scrutiny (DS), Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST).

Those who appeared in Punjab Police SI Exam can download Punjab Police Result from the website of Punjab Police i.e. punjabpolice.gov.in. However, Punjab Police SI Result Link is also provided in this article.

Punjab Police SI Result Download Link for District Police

Punjab Police SI Result Download Link for Investigation Cadre



Punjab Police SI Cut-Off Marks

The candidates can check the category-wise marks list below:

Category Cut Off Marks Male Female General/Open/Unreserved 577 532 SC Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikhs, Punjab 473 383 SC Ramdasia & Others, Punjab 541 466 BC Punjab 557 490 ESM General Punjab 341 - Ex SC Ramdasia & Others, Punjab 306 - Ex BC Punjab 334 - Wards of Police Personnel 254 245 EWS Punjab 554 504 Wards of Freedom Fighter, Punjab 245 291

Punjab Police SI DS PST PMT Date

According to the reports, the Physical Exam and Document Verification will be carried out in the second week of December 2022. Candidates whose roll number is in the list will be informed regarding the same.

How to Download Punjab Police SI Result 2022 ?

Visit the website of the Punjab Police - punjabpolice.gov.in and click on the 'Recruitment' section Click on the selection list given on the website ' LIST OF SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES FOR STAGE -II ( DS PMT PST) IN DISTRICT AND ARMED CADRE' and 'LIST OF SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES FOR STAGE -II ( DS PMT PST) IN INVESTIGATION AND INTELLIGENCE CADRE' Download Punjab Police SI Selection List PDF Check the roll numbers of the selected candidates

Punjab Police conducted the exam in the month of October 2022.