Punjab Police SI Result 2022 (Out) @punjabpolice.gov.in: Download Roll Number List for DS/PST/PMT

Punjab Police SI Result 2022: Punjab Police released the list of the selected candidates and cut-off marks of the exam held for the post of Sub-Inspector for District Police, Armed Police, Intelligence & Investigation Cadres. Selected candidates will be called to appear for Document Scrutiny (DS), Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST).
Those who appeared in Punjab Police SI Exam can download Punjab Police Result from the website of Punjab Police i.e. punjabpolice.gov.in. However, Punjab Police SI Result Link is also provided in this article.
Punjab Police SI Result Download Link for District Police
Punjab Police SI Result Download Link for Investigation Cadre
Punjab Police SI Cut-Off Marks
The candidates can check the category-wise marks list below:
|Category
|Cut Off Marks
|Male
|Female
|General/Open/Unreserved
|577
|532
|SC Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikhs, Punjab
|473
|383
|SC Ramdasia & Others, Punjab
|541
|466
|BC Punjab
|557
|490
|ESM General Punjab
|341
|-
|Ex SC Ramdasia & Others, Punjab
|306
|-
|Ex BC Punjab
|334
|-
|Wards of Police Personnel
|254
|245
|EWS Punjab
|554
|504
|Wards of Freedom Fighter, Punjab
|245
|291
Punjab Police SI DS PST PMT Date
According to the reports, the Physical Exam and Document Verification will be carried out in the second week of December 2022. Candidates whose roll number is in the list will be informed regarding the same.
ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹਾ ਪੁਲਿਸ, ਇਨਵੈਸਟੀਗੇਸ਼ਨ, ਆਰਮਡ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਅਤੇ ਇੰਟੈਲੀਜੈਂਸ ਕਾਡਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਬ-ਇੰਸਪੈਕਟਰ ਰੈਂਕ ਵਿੱਚ ਭਰਤੀ ਲਈ ਸਰੀਰਕ ਸਕ੍ਰੀਨਿੰਗ ਟੈਸਟ, ਸਰੀਰਕ ਮਾਪ ਟੈਸਟ ਅਤੇ ਦਸਤਾਵੇਜ਼ਾਂ ਦੀ ਪੜਤਾਲ ਦਸੰਬਰ ਮਹੀਨੇ ਦੇ ਦੂਜੇ ਹਫ਼ਤੇ ਤੋਂ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਹੋਣ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। #PunjabPoliceRecruitments pic.twitter.com/LBpP9W0gHg— Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) November 26, 2022
How to Download Punjab Police SI Result 2022 ?
- Visit the website of the Punjab Police - punjabpolice.gov.in and click on the 'Recruitment' section
- Click on the selection list given on the website ' LIST OF SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES FOR STAGE -II ( DS PMT PST) IN DISTRICT AND ARMED CADRE' and 'LIST OF SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES FOR STAGE -II ( DS PMT PST) IN INVESTIGATION AND INTELLIGENCE CADRE'
- Download Punjab Police SI Selection List PDF
- Check the roll numbers of the selected candidates
Punjab Police conducted the exam in the month of October 2022.