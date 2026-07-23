Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th Biology Syllabus 2026-27, Download PDF Here
Download Rajasthan Board, RBSE, Class 12th Biology Syllabus 2026-27 PDF with the latest chapter-wise topics, exam pattern, syllabus wise key pdf details here.
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE has officially released the syllabus for Class 12 Biology Compulsory for the upcoming 2026-2027 academic session. This revised curriculum is now available on the official website and also in this article below. The syllabus aims to provide the practical as well as throey knowlwdge with new educational levels. As Biology is an important subject for science stream students.
Preparing for the Class 12 board exam, the syllabus will give you an exact idea of how to go through the syllabus for the exam, what are the important topics to study and course structure and more. Students can check and download the syllabus and familiarise with the topics and concepts. Check out the full syllabus below here.
RBSE Class 12th Biology Division of Marks
In the table given below is the marks distribution of the subject.
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Particulars
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Marks
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Theory
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70
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Practical
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30
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Total
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100
RBSE Class 12th Biology Syllabus 2026-27
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UNIT -6 REPRODUCTION
SEXUAL REPRODUCTION IN FLOWERING PLANTS
Flower- A Fascinating organ of Angiosperms, Pre-fertilization: structures and events, Stamens, Microsporangium and Pollen grain, The pistil, Megasprorangium and Embryosac, Pollination, Double fertilisation, Post- Fertilisation : structures and events- Endosperm, Embryo, Seed , Apomixis and Polyembryony.
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HUMAN REPRODUCTION
The Male Reproductive System , The Female Reproductive System , Gametogenesis , Menstrual Cycle, Fertilisation and Implantation ,Pregnancy and Embryonic Development , Parturition and Lactation.
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REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH
Reproductive Health–Problems and Strategies , Population Stabilisation and Birth Control, Medical Termination of Pregnancy, Sexually Transmitted infections, Infertility.
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PRINCIPLES OF INHERITANCE AND VARIATION
Mendel’s Laws of Inheritance , Inheritance of One Gene- Law of Dominance, Law of Segregation (Incomplete dominance, Co-dominance) Inheritance of Two Genes- Law of Independent Assortment, Chromosomal Theory of Inheritance, Linkage and Recombination, Polygenic Inheritance, Pleiotropy, Sex Determination- Sex Determination in Honey Bee and Humans, Mutation, Genetic Disorders- Pedigree Analysis, Mendelian Disorders- (Colour Blindness, Haemophilia, Sickle-cell anaemia, Phenylketonuria, Thalassemia, Chromosomal Disorders).
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MOLECULAR BASIS OF INHERITANCE
The DNA -Structure of Polynucleotide chain, Packaging of DNA helix, The Search for Genetic MaterialThe Genetic material is DNA, Properties of Genetic material, RNA world, Replication - The Experimental proof , The Machinery and the Enzymes, Transcription - Transcription unit, Transcription unit and the Gene, Types of RNA and the process of transcription, Genetic Code- Mutation and Genetic code, tRNAThe adapter molecule, Translation , Regulation of Gene Expression- The Lac Operon, Human Genome Project- Salient features of Human genome , Applications and future challenges, DNA Fingerprinting.
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EVOLUTION
Origin of Life, Evolution of Life Forms – A theory, Evidences for Evolution, Adaptive Radiation, Biological Evolution, Mechanism of Evolution , Hardy – Weinberg Principle, A Brief Account of Evolution, Origin and Evolution of Man.
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UNIT-8 BIOLOGY IN HUMAN WELFARE
HUMAN HEALTH AND DISEASE
Common Diseases in Humans, Immunity - Innate Immunity, Acquired Immunity, Active and Passive Immunity, Vaccination and Immunisation, Allergies, Auto Immunity, Immune System in the body , AIDS , Cancer, Drugs and Alcohol abuse- Adolescence and Drug/Alcohol abuse , Addiction and dependence , effects of drug/alcohol abuse , Prevention and control.
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MICROBES IN HUMAN WELFARE
Microbes in Household Products, Microbes in industrial products- Fermented beverages, Antibiotics, Chemicals, Enzymes and other bioactive molecules, Microbes in Sewage Treatment, Microbes in Production of Biogas, Microbes as Biocontrol Agents , Microbes as Biofertilisers.
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UNIT-9 BIOTECHNOLOGY
BIOTECHNOLOGY : PRINCIPLES AND PROCESSES
Principles of Biotechnology, Tools of recombinant DNA Technology-Restriction Enzymes, Cloning vectors, Competent host (For Transformation with Recombinant DNA) , Processes of Recombinant DNA Technology-Isolation of the Genetic material (DNA), Cutting of DNA at specific locations, Amplification of Gene of interest using PCR, Insertion of Recombinant DNA into the Host Cell/Organism, Obtaining the foreign Gene product, Downstream processing.
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UNIT-10 ECOLOGY
ORGANISMS AND POPULATION
Populations - Population Attributes, Population Growth, Life History Variation, Population Interactions.
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ECOSYSTEM
Ecosystem–Structure and Function , Productivity , Decomposition , Energy Flow, Ecological Pyramids.
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BIODIVERSITY AND CONSERVATION
Biodiversity- Biodiversity on Earth and in India, Patterns of Biodiversity, The importance of species diversity to the Ecosystem, Loss of Biodiversity, Biodiversity Conservation.
RBSE Class 12th Biology Practical Details
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Evaluation
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Marks
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Botany Major Exercise
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04
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Zoology Major Exercise
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04
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Botany Minor Exercise
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03
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Zoology Minor Exercise
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03
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Spots (Botany + Zoology)
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06
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Investigatory Project.
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04
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Practical Record
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04
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Viva-Voce (Based on Practical Work)
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02
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Total
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30
To downlaod the complete RBSE Class 12th Biology Syllabus 2026-27, check out the link below:
Download: RBSE Class 12th Biology Syllabus 2026-27 PDF - Download Here
Students should also understand the exam pattern while preparing for the board exam. RBSE Class 12 Biology theory subjects carry 70 marks, while 30 marks are for practical work or internal assessment. The exams are conducted in offline (pen and paper) mode.
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