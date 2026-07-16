Rajasthan BSTC Second Seat Allotment List 2026 at predeledraj2026.com: Download College Allotment List Here
Rajasthan BSTC 2nd College Allotment List 2026: Vardhman Mahaveer Open University, Kota, will shortly declare the Rajasthan BSTC 2nd College Allotment List on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to download the BSTC College Allotment List.
Key Points
- The Rajasthan BSTC Second Seat Allotment List 2026 will be released on July 16.
- Online fee payment for allotted seats is scheduled from July 16 to July 20, 2026.
- Physical reporting and document verification at colleges are from July 16 to July 21, 2026.
Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU) will shortly release the Rajasthan BSTC Second Seat Allotment List 2026 for Basic School Teaching Courses (BSTC). The VMOU conducted an offline exam on May 20 in various centres across Rajasthan. The university released the BSTC Pre DElEd result on June 10, 2026, and released the first seat allotment list on June 20. The VMOU will now release the 2nd seat allotment list for the remaining candidates. The candidates who appeared in this exam can check and download their Rajasthan BSTC Second Seat Allotment List 2026 on the official website: predeledraj2026.com
Rajasthan BSTC 2nd College Allotment List Link
VMOU will release the Rajasthan BSTC second seat allotment list 2026 on July 16. The students can check their BSTC 2nd college allotment list 2026 on the official website: predeledraj2026.com.
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Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEds Results 2026
Steps to Check Rajasthan BSTC Second Seat Allotment List 2026
Candidates can check their Rajasthan BSTC Second Seat Allotment List 2026 online at the official website of VMOU once it is released officially. The BSTC 2nd Seat Allotment List 2026 is expected to be released on July 16, 2026. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the BSTC seat allotment list 2026.
Step 1: Visit the official website - predeledraj2026.com
Step 2: Click on the “Rajasthan BSTC Second Seat Allotment List 2026” option
Step 3: Fill in all the required details.
Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button.
Step 5: Download the allotment letter PDF and save the same for future reference.
Rajasthan BSTC 2nd College Allotment List 2026
All the students are advised to check the counselling schedule carefully to avoid any confusion and delay in the admission process. You can check the crucial dates and complete schedule given below-
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Event
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Important Dates
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Second Allotment List
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16 July 2026
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Online Fee Payment
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16 July to 20 July 2026
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Reporting and Document Submission
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16 July to 21 July 2026
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Physical reporting and document verification at the college
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16 July to 21 July 2026
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Downloading the provisional admission slip
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16 July to 21 July 2026
BSTC College Allotment List 2026 Documents Required for Verification
Students will have to bring the original documents and their photocopies to the allotted college. You can check the list of documents needed given below-
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Pre-D.El.Ed. (BSTC) 2026 scorecard and admit card
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College allotment letter
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Original marksheets and certificates for Class 10 and Class 12
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Receipts for counselling registration fee and admission fee
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Original domicile certificate
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Original caste certificate
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Passport-sized photograph and valid ID proof
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