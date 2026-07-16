Rajasthan BSTC Second Seat Allotment List 2026 at predeledraj2026.com: Download College Allotment List Here

Key Points The Rajasthan BSTC Second Seat Allotment List 2026 will be released on July 16.

Online fee payment for allotted seats is scheduled from July 16 to July 20, 2026.

Physical reporting and document verification at colleges are from July 16 to July 21, 2026.

Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU) will shortly release the Rajasthan BSTC Second Seat Allotment List 2026 for Basic School Teaching Courses (BSTC). The VMOU conducted an offline exam on May 20 in various centres across Rajasthan. The university released the BSTC Pre DElEd result on June 10, 2026, and released the first seat allotment list on June 20. The VMOU will now release the 2nd seat allotment list for the remaining candidates. The candidates who appeared in this exam can check and download their Rajasthan BSTC Second Seat Allotment List 2026 on the official website: predeledraj2026.com Rajasthan BSTC 2nd College Allotment List Link VMOU will release the Rajasthan BSTC second seat allotment list 2026 on July 16. The students can check their BSTC 2nd college allotment list 2026 on the official website: predeledraj2026.com.

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEds Results 2026 Click here Steps to Check Rajasthan BSTC Second Seat Allotment List 2026 Candidates can check their Rajasthan BSTC Second Seat Allotment List 2026 online at the official website of VMOU once it is released officially. The BSTC 2nd Seat Allotment List 2026 is expected to be released on July 16, 2026. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the BSTC seat allotment list 2026. Step 1: Visit the official website - predeledraj2026.com Step 2: Click on the “Rajasthan BSTC Second Seat Allotment List 2026” option Step 3: Fill in all the required details. Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button. Step 5: Download the allotment letter PDF and save the same for future reference. Rajasthan BSTC 2nd College Allotment List 2026 All the students are advised to check the counselling schedule carefully to avoid any confusion and delay in the admission process. You can check the crucial dates and complete schedule given below-

Event Important Dates Second Allotment List 16 July 2026 Online Fee Payment 16 July to 20 July 2026 Reporting and Document Submission 16 July to 21 July 2026 Physical reporting and document verification at the college 16 July to 21 July 2026 Downloading the provisional admission slip 16 July to 21 July 2026 BSTC College Allotment List 2026 Documents Required for Verification Students will have to bring the original documents and their photocopies to the allotted college. You can check the list of documents needed given below- Pre-D.El.Ed. (BSTC) 2026 scorecard and admit card

College allotment letter

Original marksheets and certificates for Class 10 and Class 12

Receipts for counselling registration fee and admission fee

Original domicile certificate

Original caste certificate

Passport-sized photograph and valid ID proof