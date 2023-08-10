Rajasthan Police Constable Age Limit 2023: Qualification, Physical Eligibility

Rajasthan Police Constable Eligibility 2023: The office of Rajasthan's director general of police has announced job notifications for 3578 police constable vacancies. The qualifications are specified in the official notification as well. Check the age restriction, education, and experience requirements.

Aspirants must enter only valid credentials in the Rajasthan Police Constable application form to avoid disqualification of their candidature at any selection stage. All candidates who have passed senior secondary school and whose age is 18 years or above are considered eligible for the post. The Rajasthan Police Constable Eligibility Criteria comprise various parameters, i.e., age limit, educational qualification, nationality, and so on.

In this article, we have shared complete details on the Rajasthan Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2023, including age limit, educational qualifications, nationality, and much more.

Rajasthan Police Constable Eligibility 2023

The Rajasthan Police Constable Eligibility Criteria is an essential prerequisite in the recruitment process. Check the major overview of the Rajasthan Police Constable 2023 Eligibility Criteria shared below for ease of the aspirants.

Rajasthan Police Constable Eligibility 2023 Overview Minimum Age 18 years Maximum Age Varies as per post and category Age Relaxation Varies as per category Minimum Educational Qualification 12th Pass Nationality Indian Number of Attempts No Information Given Previous Experience Not Required

Rajasthan Police Constable Age Limit 2023

Aspirants must fulfil the Rajasthan Police Constable age limit criteria before filling out the application form. The age of candidates must be between 18-32 years (varies as per category) in order to be eligible for Rajasthan Police Constable posts. Candidates born between January 1, 2006, and January 2, 1981, are eligible to apply for the Rajasthan Police Constable exam. The minimum and maximum Rajasthan Police Constable age limits are tabulated below.

Age Limit for the candidates applying for Constable General/ Police Telecom/ Band Posts

Category Born Not Later Than Born Not Earlier Than Male/Female Male Female General 01.01.2006 02.01.2000 02.01.1995 EWS/SC/ST/BC/MBC 01.01.2006 02.01.1995 02.01.1990 Candidates belonging to the State Government employees and dependents of police officers/ employees who died in the line of duty 01.01.2006 02.01.1997 02.01.1992 Ex-Serviceman 01.01.2006 02.01.1981 02.01.1981

Age Limit for the candidates applying for Constable Driver Posts

Category Born Not Later Than Born Not Earlier Than Male/Female Male Female General 01.01.2006 02.01.1997 02.01.1992 EWS/SC/ST/BC/MBC 01.01.2006 02.01.1992 02.01.1987 Candidates belonging to the State Government employees and dependents of police officers/ employees who died in the line of duty 01.01.2006 02.01.1994 02.01.1989 Ex-Serviceman 01.01.2006 02.01.1981 02.01.1981

Rajasthan Police Constable Qualification 2023

Aspirants must fulfil all the Rajasthan Police Constable educational qualification requirements before applying for the post. They must fill out the online application form with valid and correct details about their qualifications to avoid rejection of their applications in the future. As per the Rajasthan Police Constable education qualification, aspirants must have passed the 12th standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University.

Those who are not declared passed in high school are not eligible to apply for the Rajasthan Police Constable exam. All qualified candidates shortlisted for document verification must submit the requisite documents such as Mark sheets for all years/12th Standard or equivalent examination/Provisional Certificate etc. If they fail to produce any of the requisite documents, then it will lead to the rejection of their candidature.

Below we have tabulated the educational qualification required for each posts

District/ Unit/ Battalion Minimum Educational Qualification District Police Senior Secondary or Class 12th or equivalent examination passed from a recognized school/ examination board. RAC/MBC Battalion with Band 10th Class or Matriculation passed from a recognized board/school. Police Telecom Senior Secondary or Class 12th or equivalent examination passed in Science with Physics and Mathematics/ Computer from a recognized Board.

Rajasthan Police Constable Eligibility 2023: Nationality

Along with the Rajasthan Police Constable age limit, qualification criteria, and other eligibility parameters, candidates must satisfy the nationality criteria before completing the online application form. A candidate must be a citizen of India to apply for the Rajasthan Police Constable exam. Moreover, the notification does not specify whether the applicant must be domiciled in Rajasthan or not

Rajasthan Police Constable Number of Attempts

The office of the director general of police in Rajasthan has not mentioned any limit on the number of times an aspirant can appear in the Rajasthan Police Constable exam. Thus, they can appear in the exam unlimited times till they are fulfilling all the eligibility criteria. It implies that they can attempt the exam until they do not cross the upper age limit as per the category.

Rajasthan Police Constable Eligibility 2023: Experience

Apart from the Rajasthan Police Constable age limit and minimum qualification, candidates need not be required to have any previous work experience in order to be eligible for the post. As the minimum qualification is 12th pass. Thus, it is not mandatory to possess any previous working experience. But, experienced applicants can also apply for the post provided they fulfil all the prescribed Rajasthan Police Constable eligibility criteria.

Rajasthan Police Constable Eligibility 2023: Required Documents

Candidates must only submit valid and genuine data/details in the Rajasthan Police Constable application form. However, they will also be required to submit Xerox and original copies of the documents validating their eligibility claims for document verification purposes. The list of required documents/certificates is shared below.