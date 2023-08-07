Rajasthan Police Constable Salary 2023: Pay Scale, In-Hand Pay Structure, Perks

Rajasthan Police Constable Salary 2023: The Rajasthan Police Department decides the Rajasthan Police Constable Salary 2023. Aspirants must check the official notification to get well-versed with the Rajasthan Police Constable 2023 salary and job profile before applying. The candidates will be appointed for the post based on their performance in PET/PST, Computer Based Test (CBT), Proficiency Test, Document verification & Medical Examination.
As per the latest update, the pay scale of Rajasthan Police Constable (GD), Constable (PTC), and Constable (Driver) ranges between Rs 5200 to Rs 20,200. The Rajasthan Police Constable basic pay will be approximately Rs 15,000 per month. Apart from the Rajasthan Police Constable salary, they will also get various allowances applicable to the post.
In this article, we have shared detailed information on Rajasthan Police Constable salary, including in-hand salary, perks & allowances, promotion, and career growth opportunities.
Rajasthan Police Constable Salary 2023
Have a look at the complete overview of the Rajasthan Police Constable Salary 2023 tabulated below:
|
Rajasthan Police Constable Salary 2023 Overview
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Rajasthan Police Department
|
Post Name
|
Constable (GD), Constable (PTC), and Constable (Driver)
|
Vacancies
|
3578
|
Selection Process
|
PET/PST, Computer Based Test (CBT), Proficiency Test, Document verification & Medical Examination.
|
Rajasthan Police Constable Salary 2023
|
Rs 5200 to Rs 20,200
|
Job Location
|
Rajasthan
Rajasthan Police Constable Salary Structure 2023
The Rajasthan Police Constable salary structure includes grade pay, pay scale, in-hand salary, gross salary, net salary, allowances, deductions, etc. Here is the Rajasthan Police Constable salary structure shared below for the ease of the aspirants.
|
Rajasthan Police Constable Salary Structure 2023
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Post
|
Constables
|
Pay Matrix
|
Level-5
|
Rajasthan Police Constable Basic Salary
|
Rs 15,000 per month
Rajasthan Police Constable Salary: Pay Scale
The candidates appointed for Rajasthan Police Constable will receive a salary in the pay scale of Rs 5200 to Rs 20,200 with grade pay of Rs 2400. Check the post-wise Rajasthan Police Constable Salary along with the pay band, pay matrix, pay scale, etc.
|
Rajasthan Police Constable Pay Scale 2023
|
Post Name
|
Existing
|
Pay Matrix Level
|
Pay Band
|
Running Pay Band
|
Grade Pay No
|
Grade Pay
|
Constable
|
PB-1
|
5,200- 20,200
|
9
|
2,400
|
L-5
|
Head Constable
|
PB-1
|
5,200- 20,200
|
10
|
2,800
|
L-8
|
Assistant Sub-Inspector
|
PB-1
|
5,200- 20,200
|
11
|
3,600
|
L-10
Rajasthan Police Constable In-Hand Salary
The Rajasthan police constable in hand salary is decided as per the revised rules of authorities. The Police Constable Salary in Rajasthan includes basic pay, allowances, and deductions. Thus, the Rajasthan Police Constable's monthly salary ranges between Rs 24,000 to Rs 27,000 per month. Check the Rajasthan Police Constable salary 2023 detailed below.
|
Rajasthan Police Constable In Hand Salary
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Pay Band
|
Rs 5,200-20,200
|
Grade Pay
|
Rs 2,400
|
Basic Pay (7th Pay Commission)
|
Rs 22,400
|
Dearness Allowance
|
Rs 2,688
|
Other Allowances
|
Rs 2,500 - 5,000
|
Gross Salary
|
Rs 24000-Rs 30000
|
Deductions
|
Rs 4,000
|
Rajasthan Police Constable In-Hand Salary
|
Rs 24,000 to Rs 27,000
Rajasthan Police Constable Salary Perks & Benefits
Apart from the basic Rajasthan Police Constable salary, the officers will receive several allowances as a part of their salary structure. The list of perks and allowances applicable to Rajasthan Police Constable posts is below.
- House Rent Allowances
- Gratuity.
- Pension
- Health Benefits
- Provident Fund, etc.
Rajasthan Police Constable Allowances 2023
Along with the basic perks and benefits, the constables serving in difficult terrain and special cells are eligible for extra allowances. Check the list of Rajasthan Police Constable allowances tabulated below.
|
Post
|
Present Allowance
|
Revised Allowance
|
MT Allowance
|
Constable (Driver)
|
130
|
90
|
Sub-Inspector
|
80
|
40
|
Head Constable (Driver)
|
120
|
80
|
Dill Instructor Allowances
|
Head Constable
|
250
|
20
|
Constable
|
200
|
15
|
Sub-Inspector
|
300
|
30
|
Bugler Allowances
|
Constable
|
300
|
10
|
Amour Allowances
|
Head Constable
|
75
|
20
|
Constable
|
50
|
15
|
Sub-Inspector
|
100
|
30
Rajasthan Police Constable Job Profile 2023
The candidates selected for the Rajasthan Police Constable (GD), Constable (PTC), and Constable (Driver) posts will be required to undertake various roles and responsibilities assigned by the senior authority. The Rajasthan Police Constable job profile is as follows:
- Handling paper works and investigating the suspects.
- Collecting the evidence and ensuring its security.
- Writing First Investigating Report (FIRs).
- Adhering to the guidelines and performing arrests.
- Patrolling and taking statements.
- Perform all the other tasks assigned by higher officials.
Rajasthan Police Constable Probation
The candidates appointed for the Rajasthan Police Constable post will undergo probation for a period of 2 years after joining the post. During the probationary trainee period, constables will be assessed based on their work performance, ethics, and professional behaviour. After successfully completing the probation period, they will get various allowances applicable to the post.
Rajasthan Police Constable Career Growth
The candidates appointed for the Rajasthan Police Constable post will be eligible for promotion based on their job performance, seniority, and work experience. There is enormous scope for career growth and job security for the Rajasthan Police Constable job profile. Upon completing 9 years of service, they will be eligible for first promotion. They will get second promotion after 18 years of service, third promotion after 27 years of service, and final promotion after 36 years of service. The promotion hierarchy for Rajasthan Police Constable is shared below.
- Senior Constable
- Head Constable
- Assistant Sub Inspector
- Sub Inspector
- Inspector