Rajasthan Police Constable Salary 2023: Pay Scale, In-Hand Pay Structure, Perks

Rajasthan Police Constable Salary 2023: The Rajasthan Police Department has released the Rajasthan Police Constable official notification for 3578 posts. The Rajasthan Police Constable pay scale ranges between Rs 5200 to Rs 20,200. Get here Details of In hand salary, Allowances and more

Rajasthan Police Constable Salary 2023: The Rajasthan Police Department decides the Rajasthan Police Constable Salary 2023. Aspirants must check the official notification to get well-versed with the Rajasthan Police Constable 2023 salary and job profile before applying. The candidates will be appointed for the post based on their performance in PET/PST, Computer Based Test (CBT), Proficiency Test, Document verification & Medical Examination.

As per the latest update, the pay scale of Rajasthan Police Constable (GD), Constable (PTC), and Constable (Driver) ranges between Rs 5200 to Rs 20,200. The Rajasthan Police Constable basic pay will be approximately Rs 15,000 per month. Apart from the Rajasthan Police Constable salary, they will also get various allowances applicable to the post.

In this article, we have shared detailed information on Rajasthan Police Constable salary, including in-hand salary, perks & allowances, promotion, and career growth opportunities.

Rajasthan Police Constable Salary 2023

Have a look at the complete overview of the Rajasthan Police Constable Salary 2023 tabulated below:

Rajasthan Police Constable Salary 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body Rajasthan Police Department Post Name Constable (GD), Constable (PTC), and Constable (Driver) Vacancies 3578 Selection Process PET/PST, Computer Based Test (CBT), Proficiency Test, Document verification & Medical Examination. Rajasthan Police Constable Salary 2023 Rs 5200 to Rs 20,200 Job Location Rajasthan

Rajasthan Police Constable Salary Structure 2023

The Rajasthan Police Constable salary structure includes grade pay, pay scale, in-hand salary, gross salary, net salary, allowances, deductions, etc. Here is the Rajasthan Police Constable salary structure shared below for the ease of the aspirants.

Rajasthan Police Constable Salary Structure 2023 Particulars Details Post Constables Pay Matrix Level-5 Rajasthan Police Constable Basic Salary Rs 15,000 per month

Rajasthan Police Constable Salary: Pay Scale

The candidates appointed for Rajasthan Police Constable will receive a salary in the pay scale of Rs 5200 to Rs 20,200 with grade pay of Rs 2400. Check the post-wise Rajasthan Police Constable Salary along with the pay band, pay matrix, pay scale, etc.

Rajasthan Police Constable Pay Scale 2023 Post Name Existing Pay Matrix Level Pay Band Running Pay Band Grade Pay No Grade Pay Constable PB-1 5,200- 20,200 9 2,400 L-5 Head Constable PB-1 5,200- 20,200 10 2,800 L-8 Assistant Sub-Inspector PB-1 5,200- 20,200 11 3,600 L-10

Rajasthan Police Constable In-Hand Salary

The Rajasthan police constable in hand salary is decided as per the revised rules of authorities. The Police Constable Salary in Rajasthan includes basic pay, allowances, and deductions. Thus, the Rajasthan Police Constable's monthly salary ranges between Rs 24,000 to Rs 27,000 per month. Check the Rajasthan Police Constable salary 2023 detailed below.

Rajasthan Police Constable In Hand Salary Particulars Details Pay Band Rs 5,200-20,200 Grade Pay Rs 2,400 Basic Pay (7th Pay Commission) Rs 22,400 Dearness Allowance Rs 2,688 Other Allowances Rs 2,500 - 5,000 Gross Salary Rs 24000-Rs 30000 Deductions Rs 4,000 Rajasthan Police Constable In-Hand Salary Rs 24,000 to Rs 27,000

Rajasthan Police Constable Salary Perks & Benefits

Apart from the basic Rajasthan Police Constable salary, the officers will receive several allowances as a part of their salary structure. The list of perks and allowances applicable to Rajasthan Police Constable posts is below.

House Rent Allowances

Gratuity.

Pension

Health Benefits

Provident Fund, etc.

Rajasthan Police Constable Allowances 2023

Along with the basic perks and benefits, the constables serving in difficult terrain and special cells are eligible for extra allowances. Check the list of Rajasthan Police Constable allowances tabulated below.

Post Present Allowance Revised Allowance MT Allowance Constable (Driver) 130 90 Sub-Inspector 80 40 Head Constable (Driver) 120 80 Dill Instructor Allowances Head Constable 250 20 Constable 200 15 Sub-Inspector 300 30 Bugler Allowances Constable 300 10 Amour Allowances Head Constable 75 20 Constable 50 15 Sub-Inspector 100 30

Rajasthan Police Constable Job Profile 2023

The candidates selected for the Rajasthan Police Constable (GD), Constable (PTC), and Constable (Driver) posts will be required to undertake various roles and responsibilities assigned by the senior authority. The Rajasthan Police Constable job profile is as follows:

Handling paper works and investigating the suspects.

Collecting the evidence and ensuring its security.

Writing First Investigating Report (FIRs).

Adhering to the guidelines and performing arrests.

Patrolling and taking statements.

Perform all the other tasks assigned by higher officials.

Rajasthan Police Constable Probation

The candidates appointed for the Rajasthan Police Constable post will undergo probation for a period of 2 years after joining the post. During the probationary trainee period, constables will be assessed based on their work performance, ethics, and professional behaviour. After successfully completing the probation period, they will get various allowances applicable to the post.

Rajasthan Police Constable Career Growth

The candidates appointed for the Rajasthan Police Constable post will be eligible for promotion based on their job performance, seniority, and work experience. There is enormous scope for career growth and job security for the Rajasthan Police Constable job profile. Upon completing 9 years of service, they will be eligible for first promotion. They will get second promotion after 18 years of service, third promotion after 27 years of service, and final promotion after 36 years of service. The promotion hierarchy for Rajasthan Police Constable is shared below.