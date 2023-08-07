Rajasthan Police Constable Salary 2023: Pay Scale, In-Hand Pay Structure, Perks

Rajasthan Police Constable Salary 2023: The Rajasthan Police Department has released the Rajasthan Police Constable official notification for 3578 posts. The Rajasthan Police Constable pay scale ranges between Rs 5200 to Rs 20,200. Get here Details of In hand salary, Allowances and more

Rajasthan Police Constable Salary
Rajasthan Police Constable Salary

Rajasthan Police Constable Salary 2023: The  Rajasthan Police Department decides the Rajasthan Police Constable Salary 2023. Aspirants must check the official notification to get well-versed with the Rajasthan Police Constable 2023 salary and job profile before applying. The candidates will be appointed for the post based on their performance in PET/PST, Computer Based Test (CBT), Proficiency Test, Document verification & Medical Examination.

As per the latest update, the pay scale of Rajasthan Police Constable (GD), Constable (PTC),  and Constable (Driver)  ranges between Rs 5200 to Rs 20,200. The Rajasthan Police Constable basic pay will be approximately Rs 15,000 per month. Apart from the Rajasthan Police Constable salary, they will also get various allowances applicable to the post.

In this article, we have shared detailed information on Rajasthan Police Constable salary, including in-hand salary, perks & allowances, promotion, and career growth opportunities.

Rajasthan Police Constable Salary 2023

Have a look at the complete overview of the Rajasthan Police Constable Salary 2023 tabulated below:

Rajasthan Police Constable Salary 2023 Overview

Exam Conducting Body

Rajasthan Police Department

Post Name

Constable (GD), Constable (PTC),  and Constable (Driver)

Vacancies

3578

Selection Process

PET/PST, Computer Based Test (CBT), Proficiency Test, Document verification & Medical Examination.

Rajasthan Police Constable Salary 2023

Rs 5200 to Rs 20,200

Job Location

Rajasthan

Rajasthan Police Constable Salary Structure 2023

The Rajasthan Police Constable salary structure includes grade pay, pay scale, in-hand salary, gross salary, net salary, allowances, deductions, etc. Here is the Rajasthan Police Constable salary structure shared below for the ease of the aspirants.

Rajasthan Police Constable Salary Structure 2023

Particulars

Details

Post

Constables

Pay Matrix

Level-5

Rajasthan Police Constable Basic Salary

Rs 15,000 per month

Rajasthan Police Constable Salary: Pay Scale

The candidates appointed for Rajasthan Police Constable will receive a salary in the pay scale of Rs 5200 to Rs 20,200 with grade pay of Rs 2400. Check the post-wise Rajasthan Police Constable Salary along with the pay band, pay matrix, pay scale, etc.

Rajasthan Police Constable Pay Scale 2023

Post Name

                                Existing

Pay Matrix Level

Pay Band

Running Pay Band

Grade Pay No

Grade Pay

Constable

PB-1

5,200- 20,200

9

2,400

L-5

Head Constable

PB-1

5,200- 20,200

10

2,800

L-8

Assistant Sub-Inspector

PB-1

5,200- 20,200

11

3,600

L-10

Rajasthan Police Constable In-Hand Salary

The Rajasthan police constable in hand salary is decided as per the revised rules of authorities. The Police Constable Salary in Rajasthan includes basic pay, allowances, and deductions. Thus, the Rajasthan Police Constable's monthly salary ranges between Rs 24,000 to Rs 27,000 per month. Check the Rajasthan Police Constable salary 2023 detailed below.

Rajasthan Police Constable In Hand Salary

Particulars

Details

Pay Band

Rs 5,200-20,200

Grade Pay

Rs 2,400

Basic Pay (7th Pay Commission)

Rs 22,400

Dearness Allowance

Rs 2,688

Other Allowances

Rs 2,500 - 5,000

Gross Salary

Rs 24000-Rs 30000

Deductions

Rs 4,000

Rajasthan Police Constable In-Hand Salary

Rs 24,000 to Rs 27,000

Rajasthan Police Constable Salary Perks & Benefits

Apart from the basic Rajasthan Police Constable salary, the officers will receive several allowances as a part of their salary structure. The list of perks and allowances applicable to Rajasthan Police Constable posts is below.

  • House Rent Allowances
  • Gratuity.
  • Pension
  • Health Benefits
  • Provident Fund, etc.

Rajasthan Police Constable Allowances 2023

Along with the basic perks and benefits, the constables serving in difficult terrain and special cells are eligible for extra allowances. Check the list of Rajasthan Police Constable allowances tabulated below.

Post

Present Allowance

Revised Allowance

                                                          MT Allowance

Constable (Driver)

130

90

Sub-Inspector

80

40

Head Constable (Driver)

120

80

                                                   Dill Instructor Allowances

Head Constable

250

20

Constable

200

15

Sub-Inspector

300

30

                                                  Bugler Allowances

Constable

300

10

                                                Amour Allowances

Head Constable

75

20

Constable

50

15

Sub-Inspector

100

30

Rajasthan Police Constable Job Profile 2023

The candidates selected for the Rajasthan Police Constable (GD), Constable (PTC),  and Constable (Driver) posts will be required to undertake various roles and responsibilities assigned by the senior authority. The Rajasthan Police Constable job profile is as follows:

  • Handling paper works and investigating the suspects.
  • Collecting the evidence and ensuring its security.
  • Writing First Investigating Report (FIRs).
  • Adhering to the guidelines and performing arrests.
  • Patrolling and taking statements.
  • Perform all the other tasks assigned by higher officials.

Rajasthan Police Constable Probation

The candidates appointed for the Rajasthan Police Constable post will undergo probation for a period of 2 years after joining the post. During the probationary trainee period, constables will be assessed based on their work performance, ethics, and professional behaviour. After successfully completing the probation period, they will get various allowances applicable to the post.

Rajasthan Police Constable Career Growth

The candidates appointed for the Rajasthan Police Constable post will be eligible for promotion based on their job performance, seniority, and work experience. There is enormous scope for career growth and job security for the Rajasthan Police Constable job profile. Upon completing 9 years of service, they will be eligible for first promotion. They will get second promotion after 18 years of service, third promotion after 27 years of service, and final promotion after 36 years of service. The promotion hierarchy for Rajasthan Police Constable is shared below.

  • Senior Constable
  • Head Constable
  • Assistant Sub Inspector
  • Sub Inspector
  • Inspector

FAQ

What are the allowances offered along with Rajasthan Police Constable Salary?

The candidates will receive allowances like House Rent Allowances, Gratuity, Pension, Health Benefits, Provident Fund, etc, along with the basic Rajasthan Police Constable salary.

What is the Rajasthan Police Constable In Hand Salary?

The Rajasthan Police Constable in hand salary ranges between Rs 24,000 to Rs 27,000 per month.

What is the Rajasthan Police Constable Salary pay scale?

The candidates appointed for Rajasthan Police Constable will receive a salary in the pay scale of Rs 5200 to Rs 20,200 with grade pay of Rs 2400.

