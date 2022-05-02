Rajasthan Police Home Guard 2022 on 10 May @recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Exam Date Here

Rajasthan Police Home Guard Admit Card will be released on 10 May @recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Your Exam Date Here

Rajasthan Police Home Guard Admit Card 2022: Rajasthan Police will release the admit card of the exam for the post of Constable on recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in. Rajasthan Police Home Guard Exam is scheduled to be held on 16 May 2022 in Jaipur. The candidates would be able to download Rajasthan Police Admit Card on the mentioned date and time.

The official website reads, “होमगार्डभर्ती 2021 के समस्त अभ्यर्थियों की परीक्षा दिनांक 16 मई 2022 को जयपुर जिले में द्वितीय पारी में आयोजित की जायेगी l अभ्यर्थियों के प्रवेश पत्र दिनांक 10 मई 2022 से जारी किये जायेगे जिसके तदोपरांत अभ्यर्थी अपना प्रवेश पत्र अपनी SSO ID से डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं|”

Home Guard Department, Rajasthan had published the notification for the recruitment of Constable, Constable (Driver), Constable (Drum man), Constable (Bigular) vacancies on home.rajasthan.gov.in in the month of November 2021.

A total of 135 vacancies shall be filled through this exam.

Rajasthan Police Home Guard Admit Card and Exam Notice 2022

How to Download Rajasthan Police Home Guard Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website of Rajasthan Police - recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link Now, login into your account Provide your details Download Your Rajasthan Police HomeGuard Admit Card 2022

