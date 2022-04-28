Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2022 Update: 18 Lakhs Candidates to Appear

Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2022 will be soon released at police.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can check Hall Ticket Updates, Exam Pattern, and Other Details here.

Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2022: Rajasthan Police is all set to conduct the exam for the post of Constable from 13 May to 16 May 2022 for which the admit cards are expected very soon on the official website i.e. police.rajasthan.gov.in. As per the reports, Rajasthan Constable Admit Card Link is expected in the first week of May 2022. The intimation regarding the release of the admit card shall also be given to the candidate on their registered email ID and Phone. Rajasthan Police Exam will be set at 470 centres in 32 districts. It is to be noted that, more than 18 lakhs candidates have applied for this recruitment, against 4438 vacancies. As per media reports, approx 400 candidates have registered for a single post.

The exam will be held in two shifts daily. The paper will be on an OMR sheet. Candidates will be given 150 questions of on:

Subject Total Questions and Marks Time Reasoning and Computer 60 Questions of 30 Marks 2 hours General Knowledge, General Science 35 Questions of 17.5 Marks Crime against women and children and legal provisions related to it 10 Questions of 5 Marks History, Culture, Geography, Art and Economic Status of Rajasthan 45 Questions of 22.5 Marks Total 150 Questions of 75 Marks

Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2022

The candidates are required to score a minimum of 40% marks in the exam. However, candidates belonging to SC and SC categories will be required to score at least 36% marks. The police will prepare the district wise list of all qualified candidates in a PDF format.

Candidates who clear the written test will be called for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). Five times more candidates will be called in PET.

Selected candidates will be recruited as Constable General, Constable Tele-Communication, Constable Driver, Constable General TSP Area, Constable Driver TSP Area, and Constable Band for TSP Area.