Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2022 (Out) at sso.rajasthan.gov.in: Check Direct Download Link

Rajasthan Police has released the admit card of the exam for the post of Constable Admit Card 2022 at recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can download it from here.

Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2022 has been released by the Directorate of Rajasthan Pollice at its official websites i.e. police.rajasthan.gov.in, recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in and sso.rajasthan.gov.in on 7th of May. We have provided the Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card Link in this article below. The candidates, who have applied for Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2021 for the post of Constable Police Telecommunication, Constable General, and Constable Driver, can directly download Rajasthan Police Admit Card by clicking on the prescribed link and appear for the Rajasthan Police Constable Exam on their scheduled date and time.

Rajasthan Police Constable Written Exam will be conducted on 13 May 2022 (Friday), 14 May 2022 (Saturday), 15 May 2022 (Sunday) and 16 May 2022 (Monday) in two shifts. You can check the date, time, and centre of the exam on your admit card. Let’s check the easy steps to download the admit card and other details below:

Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Events Important Dates Rajasthan Police Constable Registration Dates 10 November 2021 to 03 December 2021 Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Dates 13 to 16 May 2022 Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card Date 07 May 2022 Rajasthan Police Constable Result Date to be announced

How to Download Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1: First, go to the official website of Rajsthan Police - police.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on admit card link 'Click here to get your admit card'.

Step 3: A new page will be opened (recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in), click on ‘Get Admit Card’.

Step 4: Then, it will take you to sso.rajasthan.gov.in. Now, you need to login

Step 5: Download Raj Police Constable Admit Card 2022.

Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2022

The police will upload the selection list of the candidate who would clear the test on its website for each district. The result is expected 1 or 2 months after the exam.

In order to qualify for this exam, the candidates must score 40% marks. However, if you belong to SC or ST category, then 36% marks are required.

Rajasthan Police Constable PET 2022

The candidates who would qualify the written exam will be called for Physical Efficiency Test (PET)