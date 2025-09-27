Mizoram to Conduct Common Exam for Class 9 from Next Academic Session

Key Points
- Mizoram to conduct common exams for class 9 students from next academic session
- Move to improve the performance of students in competitive exams
- Board to introduce a standardized assessment for elementary schools.
Mizoram Class 9 Common Exams: As per media reports, Mizoram Education Minister Dr. Vanlalthlana announced that the government will introduce a common exam for class 9 students from the next academic session. The decision to conduct a common exam has been taken to improve the education system in the state.
The education minister visited state-run schools in Mamit district. When addressing the teachers and students, the minister mentioned that the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) will introduce common examinations in class 9 from the new academic session
The department has made the decision with an aim to prepare students for the national level entrance exams such as JEE Main and NEET also motivating teachers to enhance their efforts.
The State Council of Educational Research and Training will introduce a standardized assessment for elementary schools. The minister while highlighting the importance of continuous learning also urged the teachers to keep themselves updated and go beyond the syllabus to teach students about current affairs and emerging skills.
The minister also encouraged teachers to make an effort to increase enrollment in government-run schools and enhance the quality so that they can compete with private institutions.
The minister also mentioned that education is not only about learning but also consists of character building to make students responsible citizens.
