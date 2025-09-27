Mizoram to Conduct Common Exam for Class 9 from Next Academic Session

Mizoram Class 9 Common Exams: As per media reports, Mizoram Education Minister Dr. Vanlalthlana announced that the government will introduce a common exam for class 9 students from the next academic session. The decision to conduct a common exam has been taken to improve the education system in the state.

The education minister visited state-run schools in Mamit district. When addressing the teachers and students, the minister mentioned that the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) will introduce common examinations in class 9 from the new academic session

The department has made the decision with an aim to prepare students for the national level entrance exams such as JEE Main and NEET also motivating teachers to enhance their efforts.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training will introduce a standardized assessment for elementary schools. The minister while highlighting the importance of continuous learning also urged the teachers to keep themselves updated and go beyond the syllabus to teach students about current affairs and emerging skills.