Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Date 2022 Out: Check Admit Card Updates Here

Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Dates 2022 has been announced by the State Recruitment Portal of Rajasthjan . Candidates can check the recruitment exam dates, admit card updates and other details here.

Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Date 2022 Out: Rajasthan Police is conducting the exam for the post of Constable on 13 May, 14 May, 15 May and 16 May 2022, as per media reports. The exam will be held in two shifts i.e. Morning and Evening. Candidates who have applied for Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2022 for 4438 vacancies, can appear for the exam on their scheduled date and time. They can check their respective exam date and time on their admit card.

Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2022

The police will release the admit card on the official website (police.rajasthan.gov.in). The candidates can download Rajasthan Police Admit Card using their application details or login details. Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card Link is expected in the last week of April or May 2022.

Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Pattern 2022

Total Number questions - 150

Marks - 1mark for each question i.e.150 Marks

Subjects - Reasoning, Computer (60 Questions), General Knowledge, General Science, Social Science, and Current Affairs – (35 Questions)M Crime against women and children and legal provisions related to it 1(0 questions) and History, Culture, Geography, Art and Economic Status of Rajasthan (45 Questions).

Time - 2 hours

Negative Marking - 25% marks

Rajasthan Police Constable Qualifying Marks 2022

Category Marks General/EWS/OBC 40% SC/ST 36%

Candidates who qualify in the written exam will be called for the Physical Efficiency Test and Physical Standard Test or PST/PET.

The police had invited applications for recruitment of 4000+ Constable General, Constable Tele-Communication, Constable Driver, Constable General TSP Area, Constable Driver TSP Area, and Constable Band TSP Area in the month of November 2021.

Rajasthan Police Online Application Link was available from 10 November 2021 to 03 December 2021.

Applicants are advised to keep track of the official website of the latest updates regarding the exam and admit card.