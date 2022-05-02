Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Centre 2022 Released, Check Your District Location Here

Rajasthan Police Constable 2022 Centre District Location has been released at police.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can check the details here.

Rajasthan Police Constable 2022 Centre District Location: Rajasthan Police has released the centre district location on its website i.e..police.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2022 and appearing in the Rajasthan Constable Exam 2022 can check their exam centres now.

Rajasthan Police Constable Centre Link is given below.

How to Check Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Centre 2022 ?

Visit the official website of Rajathan Police Click on ‘Click here to know your district location' It will redirect you to a new page - https://recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in/ Now, click on 'Know Your Centre Location' Enter application number and date of birth Click on the 'Submit'Button Check Your Exam Centre

Rajasthan Police Admit Cards are also expected soon on the official website. The candidates can check all the updates related to the exam centre through the link below.

Rajasthan Police Admit Card Updates

The recruitment is being done to fill up the more than 4000 vacancies for Constable Driver Non TSP, Constable General TSP, Constable Driver TSP, Constable General Non-TSP, Constable Band TSP and Constable Police Telecommunication All.

Online applications were invited from 10 November 2021 to 03 December 2021.