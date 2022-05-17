RBI Assistant Cut-Off 2022: Check Mains Expected, Previous Cut-off Marks

Check RBI Assistant Mains Expected & Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks along with what next after RBI Assistant Mains 2022 exam. The overall difficulty level was Moderate, and candidates were able to make 114 to 123 overall good attempts.

RBI Assistant Mains Cut-Off 2022: The Reserve Bank of India successfully conducted the RBI Assistant Mains 2022 exam for eligible Indian citizens to fill up 950 vacancies of Assistant post in the RBI. Candidates shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 had appeared for the RBI Assistant Mains 2022 on 8th May 2022. As per the RBI Assistant Mains Exam Analysis 2022, the overall difficulty level was Moderate and candidates were able to make 114 to 123 overall good attempts. The RBI Assistant Mains 2022 consisted of 5 sections: Reasoning, English Language, Numerical Ability, General Awareness, and Computer Knowledge.

The Reserve Bank of India successfully conducted the RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 on 26th & 27th March 2022. As per the RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Analysis 2022, the overall difficulty level of RBI Assistant Prelims was Easy to Moderate and candidates shared that they were able to make 84 to 92 overall good attempts. RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 consisted of three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, Reasoning Ability.

In this article, we have shared the RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Expected Cut-off and Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks (2020, 2019, 2017, 2016), and what next after RBI Assistant Mains 2022 examination.

RBI Assistant 2022 Important Dates

RBI Assistant 2022 Important Events Important Dates RBI Assistant 2022 Registration Start Date 17th February 2022 RBI Assistant 2022 Registration Last Date 8th March 2022 Online Application and Payment of Fee 17th February 2022 to 8th March 2022 RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022 21st March 2022 to 27th March 2022 RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Exam 26th & 27th March 2022 RBI Assistant 2022 Mains Exam 8th May 2022 RBI Assistant 2022 Mains Result May/June 2022 (Tentative) RBI Assistant 2022 LPT Date To Be Announced

RBI Assistant 2022 Exam Pattern

The RBI Assistant Mains 2022 consisted of 5 sections: Reasoning, English Language, Numerical Ability, General Awareness, Computer Knowledge for a total of 200 marks and a total time duration of 135 minutes.

NOTE: There shall be negative marking (1/4th of marks assigned to the question) in both Prelims and Mains Exam. The papers will be in bilingual. Each candidate will have to secure minimum cut-off marks as set by RBI.

RBI Assistant 2022 Mains Exam

Name of Tests (Objective) No of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Test of Reasoning 40 40 30 Minutes Test of English Language 40 40 30 Minutes Test of Numerical Ability 40 40 30 Minutes Test of General Awareness 40 40 25 Minutes Test of Computer Knowledge 40 40 20 Minutes Total 200 200 135 Minutes

RBI Assistant Mains 2022 Expected Cut-off Marks

Category-wise

Category Reasoning Ability English Language General Awareness Computer Knowledge Numerical Ability SC/ST 9-11 10-11 10-11 9-11 9-11 OBC 10-12 11-12 10-12 11-12 11-12 EWS/GEN 12-14 13-14 13-14 12-14 12-14

RBI Assistant Mains Previous Years’ Cut-Off (2020, 2019, 2017, 2016)

RBI Assistant Mains 2020 Cut-Off Section-wise

Category Reasoning Ability English Language General Awareness Computer Knowledge Numerical Ability SC/ST 11 11 11 11 11 OBC 12 12 12 12 12 EWS/GEN 14 14 14 14 14

RBI Assistant Mains 2020 Cut-Off State-wise & Category-wise

State SC ST OBC EWS GEN Ahmedabad 112.00 108.25 112.50 - 123.50 Bengaluru - - 94.00 - 99.25 Bhopal 109.25 103.75 116.50 118.25 121.25 Bhubaneshwar 95.50 87.75 103.25 - 103.25 Chandigarh 82.75 - 100.25 - 111.00 Chennai 101.50 - 119.75 108.50 121.00 Guwahati 72.25 97.25 105.75 - 105.75 Hyderabad 98.00 - 111.50 104.00 121.00 Jaipur 91.50 98.75 103.50 - 114.25 Jammu - - 111.75 108.50 123.25 Kanpur & Lucknow 92 - 91.00 105.25 117.25 Kolkata 114.25 - - 122.75 126.25 Mumbai 86.25 76.25 86.25 - 86.25 Nagpur 103.50 - - - 103.50 New Delhi 95.00 - 106.50 115.75 116.75 Patna 90.25 - 107.50 106.25 108.25 Thiruvananthapuram & Kochi 114.25 - 90.50 - 114.25

RBI Assistant Mains 2019 Cut-Off Section-wise

Category Reasoning Ability English Language General Awareness Computer Knowledge Numerical Ability SC/ST 11 11 11 11 11 OBC 12 12 12 12 12 EWS/GEN 14 14 14 14 14

RBI Assistant Mains 2019 Cut-Off State-wise & Category-wise

RBI Zone Name SC ST OBC EWS GEN Ahmedabad 112 108.25 112.50 — 123.50 Bengaluru — — 94 — 99.25 Bhopal 109.25 103.75 116.50 118.25 121.25 Bhubaneswar 95.50 87.75 103.25 — 103.25 Chandigarh 82.75 — 100.25 — 111 Chennai 101.50 — 119.75 108.50 121 Guwahati 72.75 97.75 105.75 — 105.75 Hyderabad 98 — 111.50 104 121 Jaipur 91.50 98.75 103.50 — 114.25 Jammu — — 111.5 108.50 123.25 Kanpur & Lucknow 92 — 91 105.25 117.25 Kolkata 114.25 – — 122.75 126.25 Mumbai 86.25 76.25 86.25 — 86.25 Nagpur 103.5 — — — 103.5 New Delhi 95 – 106.50 115.75 116.75 Patna 90.25 — 107.50 106.25 108.25 Thiruvananthapuram & Kochi 114.25 — 90.50 — 114.25

RBI Assistant Mains 2017 Cut-Off State-wise & Category-wise

Office SC ST OBC GEN Ahmedabad – 75.75 101.00 115.50 Bengaluru 90.00 76.25 103.25 105.75 Bhopal 74.33 70.25 – 117.25 Bhubneshwar 92.25 76.50 110.50 120.50 Chandigarh 94.75 103.75 97.75 120.00 Chennai 95.25 – 116.25 119.50 Guwahati 95.50 78.75 101.00 106.50 Hyderabad 104.00 100.75 114.00 112.50 Jaipur 98.25 77.75 107.25 119.25 Jammu 96.75 68.50 96.50 116.25 Kanpur & Lucknow 94.00 105.75 110.00 121.25 Kolkata 100.00 – 108.25 118.25 Mumbai 98.00 64.50 96.25 105.75 Nagpur – 68.25 104.50 115.50 New Delhi 96.50 – 109.00 121.25 Patna 83.25 91.00 – 117.25 Thiruvanantapuram & Kochi 91.25 – 116.25 124.50

RBI Assistant Mains 2016 Cut-Off State-wise & Category-wise

RBI Zone Name GEN SC ST OBC PWD EXS Ahmedabad 112 NV 79.75 95.50 — — Bengaluru 113 93.50 94.00 96.75 121.75 — Bhopal 122.75 101.00 84.75 112.25 113.75 — Bhubaneswar 116.50 88.75 79.75 NV — — Chandigarh 127.00 96.00 NV 107.75 — — Chennai 123.75 103.00 NV 117.00 119.75 — Guwahati 107.25 94.25 74.50 119.50 — — Hyderabad 126.00 107.25 108.00 115.75 — 115.75 Jaipur 124.50 98.75 94.50 113.75 — 120.25 Jammu 116.50 96.50 — 104.00 — — Kanpur

& Lucknow 119.00 97.00 97.00 101.50 119.75 — Kolkata 126.00 91.50 NV 107.00 — 106.00 Mumbai 111.50 97.00 73.00 105.25 115.50 — Nagpur 107.00 NV NV 103.25 — — New Delhi 128.25 108.50 — 113.25 128.00 — Patna 116.50 90.25 100.75 104.50 — — Thiruvananthapuram

& Kochi 128.75 97.25 NV 119.00 131.00 103.75

How to Check RBI Assistant Cut-Off Marks 2022?

Candidates who appeared for the RBI Assistant Mains 2022 can check their cut-off marks by following the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RBI.

Step 2: Click on ‘Opportunities@RBI’.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Current Vacancies’ and then ‘Results’.

Step 4: Click on the link ‘RBI Assistant Cut-Off Marks.

Step 5: Enter your registration/roll number and password/date of birth.

What next after RBI Assistant Mains?

Candidates who qualify in the RBI Assistant Mains 2022 exam will be called to appear in the RBI Assistant Language Proficiency Test 2022. A list of shortlisted candidates successful in the Mains online examination will be made available on the RBI website in May/June 2022 (Tentative). The dates for the RBI Assistant Language Proficiency Test 2022 are yet to be announced.

The candidates provisionally shortlisted from the RBI Assistant Mains online examination will have to undergo a Language Proficiency Test (LPT). The language proficiency test will be conducted in the Official / Local Language of the State concerned. Candidate not proficient in the Official / Local Language shall be disqualified .

Only such number of candidates will be called for Language Proficiency Test who stand sufficiently high in merit based on the aggregate marks of the Main on-line examination. Such merit will be decided by the Bank in relation to the number of notified vacancies to be filled in.

LPT is mandatory. No exemption of any sort will be given to any candidate from appearing in LPT, which will be conducted at respective Offices of the Bank. Final Selection will depend, on the performance in online test, qualifying in LPT, Medical fitness, verification of certificates, etc. to the Bank’s satisfaction. The decision of the Bank in this regard, shall be final. LPT is qualifying in nature and the final selection will be based only on performance in the Main online examination.