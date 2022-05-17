Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

RBI Assistant Cut-Off 2022: Check Mains Expected, Previous Cut-off Marks

Check RBI Assistant Mains Expected & Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks along with what next after RBI Assistant Mains 2022 exam. The overall difficulty level was Moderate, and candidates were able to make 114 to 123 overall good attempts.

Created On: May 17, 2022 13:09 IST
Modified On: May 17, 2022 13:20 IST
RBI Assistant Cut-Off 2022 Mains Expected and Previous Years Cut-off Marks

RBI Assistant Mains Cut-Off 2022: The Reserve Bank of India successfully conducted the RBI Assistant Mains 2022 exam for eligible Indian citizens to fill up 950 vacancies of Assistant post in the RBI. Candidates shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 had appeared for the RBI Assistant Mains 2022 on 8th May 2022. As per the RBI Assistant Mains Exam Analysis 2022, the overall difficulty level was Moderate and candidates were able to make 114 to 123 overall good attempts. The RBI Assistant Mains 2022 consisted of 5 sections: Reasoning, English Language, Numerical Ability, General Awareness, and Computer Knowledge.

The Reserve Bank of India successfully conducted the RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 on 26th & 27th March 2022. As per the RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Analysis 2022, the overall difficulty level of RBI Assistant Prelims was Easy to Moderate and candidates shared that they were able to make 84 to 92 overall good attempts. RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 consisted of three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, Reasoning Ability.

In this article, we have shared the RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Expected Cut-off and Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks (2020, 2019, 2017, 2016), and what next after RBI Assistant Mains 2022 examination.

Also Read: RBI Assistant 2022 Job Profile, PayScale, Allowances, Promotion

RBI Assistant 2022 Important Dates

RBI Assistant 2022 Important Events

Important Dates

RBI Assistant 2022 Registration Start Date

17th February 2022

RBI Assistant 2022 Registration Last Date

8th March 2022

Online Application and Payment of Fee

17th February 2022 to 8th March 2022

RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022

21st March 2022 to 27th March 2022

RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Exam

26th & 27th March 2022

RBI Assistant 2022 Mains Exam

8th May 2022

RBI Assistant 2022 Mains Result

May/June 2022 (Tentative)

RBI Assistant 2022 LPT Date

To Be Announced

RBI Assistant 2022 Exam Pattern

The RBI Assistant Mains 2022 consisted of 5 sections: Reasoning, English Language, Numerical Ability, General Awareness, Computer Knowledge for a total of 200 marks and a total time duration of 135 minutes.

NOTE: There shall be negative marking (1/4th of marks assigned to the question) in both Prelims and Mains Exam. The papers will be in bilingual. Each candidate will have to secure minimum cut-off marks as set by RBI.

RBI Assistant 2022 Mains Exam

Name of Tests (Objective)

No of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

Test of Reasoning

40

40

30 Minutes

Test of English Language

40

40

30 Minutes

Test of Numerical Ability

40

40

30 Minutes

Test of General Awareness

40

40

25 Minutes

Test of Computer Knowledge

40

40

20 Minutes

Total

200

200

135 Minutes

RBI Assistant Mains 2022 Expected Cut-off Marks

Category-wise

Category

Reasoning Ability

English Language

General Awareness

Computer Knowledge

Numerical Ability

SC/ST

9-11

10-11

10-11

9-11

9-11

OBC

10-12

11-12

10-12

11-12

11-12

EWS/GEN

12-14

13-14

13-14

12-14

12-14

RBI Assistant Mains Previous Years’ Cut-Off (2020, 2019, 2017, 2016)

RBI Assistant Mains 2020 Cut-Off Section-wise

Category

Reasoning Ability

English Language

General Awareness

Computer Knowledge

Numerical Ability

SC/ST

11

11

11

11

11

OBC

12

12

12

12

12

EWS/GEN

14

14

14

14

14

RBI Assistant Mains 2020 Cut-Off State-wise & Category-wise

 

State

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

GEN

Ahmedabad

112.00

108.25

112.50

-

123.50

Bengaluru

-

-

94.00

-

99.25

Bhopal

109.25

103.75

116.50

118.25

121.25

Bhubaneshwar

95.50

87.75

103.25

-

103.25

Chandigarh

82.75

-

100.25

-

111.00

Chennai

101.50

-

119.75

108.50

121.00

Guwahati

72.25

97.25

105.75

-

105.75

Hyderabad

98.00

-

111.50

104.00

121.00

Jaipur

91.50

98.75

103.50

-

114.25

Jammu

-

-

111.75

108.50

123.25

Kanpur & Lucknow

92

-

91.00

105.25

117.25

Kolkata

114.25

-

-

122.75

126.25

Mumbai

86.25

76.25

86.25

-

86.25

Nagpur

103.50

-

-

-

103.50

New Delhi

95.00

-

106.50

115.75

116.75

Patna

90.25

-

107.50

106.25

108.25

Thiruvananthapuram & Kochi

114.25

-

90.50

-

114.25

RBI Assistant Mains 2019 Cut-Off Section-wise

Category

Reasoning Ability

English Language

General Awareness

Computer Knowledge

Numerical Ability

SC/ST

11

11

11

11

11

OBC

12

12

12

12

12

EWS/GEN

14

14

14

14

14

RBI Assistant Mains 2019 Cut-Off State-wise & Category-wise

RBI Zone Name

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

GEN

Ahmedabad

112

108.25

112.50

123.50

Bengaluru

94

99.25

Bhopal

109.25

103.75

116.50

118.25

121.25

Bhubaneswar

95.50

87.75

103.25

103.25

Chandigarh

82.75

100.25

111

Chennai

101.50

119.75

108.50

121

Guwahati

72.75

97.75

105.75

105.75

Hyderabad

98

111.50

104

121

Jaipur

91.50

98.75

103.50

114.25

Jammu

111.5

108.50

123.25

Kanpur & Lucknow

92

91

105.25

117.25

Kolkata

114.25

122.75

126.25

Mumbai

86.25

76.25

86.25

86.25

Nagpur

103.5

103.5

New Delhi

95

106.50

115.75

116.75

Patna

90.25

107.50

106.25

108.25

Thiruvananthapuram & Kochi

114.25

90.50

114.25

RBI Assistant Mains 2017 Cut-Off State-wise & Category-wise

Office

SC

ST

OBC

GEN

Ahmedabad

75.75

101.00

115.50

Bengaluru

90.00

76.25

103.25

105.75

Bhopal

74.33

70.25

117.25

Bhubneshwar

92.25

76.50

110.50

120.50

Chandigarh

94.75

103.75

97.75

120.00

Chennai

95.25

116.25

119.50

Guwahati

95.50

78.75

101.00

106.50

Hyderabad

104.00

100.75

114.00

112.50

Jaipur

98.25

77.75

107.25

119.25

Jammu

96.75

68.50

96.50

116.25

Kanpur & Lucknow

94.00

105.75

110.00

121.25

Kolkata

100.00

108.25

118.25

Mumbai

98.00

64.50

96.25

105.75

Nagpur

68.25

104.50

115.50

New Delhi

96.50

109.00

121.25

Patna

83.25

91.00

117.25

Thiruvanantapuram & Kochi

91.25

116.25

124.50

RBI Assistant Mains 2016 Cut-Off State-wise & Category-wise

RBI Zone Name

GEN

SC

ST

OBC

PWD

EXS

Ahmedabad

112

NV

79.75

95.50

Bengaluru

113

93.50

94.00

96.75

121.75

Bhopal

122.75

101.00

84.75

112.25

113.75

Bhubaneswar

116.50

88.75

79.75

NV

Chandigarh

127.00

96.00

NV

107.75

Chennai

123.75

103.00

NV

117.00

119.75

Guwahati

107.25

94.25

74.50

119.50

Hyderabad

126.00

107.25

108.00

115.75

115.75

Jaipur

124.50

98.75

94.50

113.75

120.25

Jammu

116.50

96.50

104.00

Kanpur
& Lucknow

119.00

97.00

97.00

101.50

119.75

Kolkata

126.00

91.50

NV

107.00

106.00

Mumbai

111.50

97.00

73.00

105.25

115.50

Nagpur

107.00

NV

NV

103.25

New Delhi

128.25

108.50

113.25

128.00

Patna

116.50

90.25

100.75

104.50

Thiruvananthapuram
& Kochi

128.75

97.25

NV

119.00

131.00

103.75

How to Check RBI Assistant Cut-Off Marks 2022?

Candidates who appeared for the RBI Assistant Mains 2022 can check their cut-off marks by following the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RBI.

Step 2: Click on ‘Opportunities@RBI’.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Current Vacancies’ and then ‘Results’.

Step 4: Click on the link ‘RBI Assistant Cut-Off Marks.

Step 5: Enter your registration/roll number and password/date of birth.

What next after RBI Assistant Mains?

Candidates who qualify in the RBI Assistant Mains 2022 exam will be called to appear in the RBI Assistant Language Proficiency Test 2022. A list of shortlisted candidates successful in the Mains online examination will be made available on the RBI website in May/June 2022 (Tentative). The dates for the RBI Assistant Language Proficiency Test 2022 are yet to be announced.

The candidates provisionally shortlisted from the RBI Assistant Mains online examination will have to undergo a Language Proficiency Test (LPT). The language proficiency test will be conducted in the Official / Local Language of the State concerned. Candidate not proficient in the Official / Local Language shall be disqualified.

Only such number of candidates will be called for Language Proficiency Test who stand sufficiently high in merit based on the aggregate marks of the Main on-line examination. Such merit will be decided by the Bank in relation to the number of notified vacancies to be filled in.

LPT is mandatory. No exemption of any sort will be given to any candidate from appearing in LPT, which will be conducted at respective Offices of the Bank. Final Selection will depend, on the performance in online test, qualifying in LPT, Medical fitness, verification of certificates, etc. to the Bank’s satisfaction. The decision of the Bank in this regard, shall be final. LPT is qualifying in nature and the final selection will be based only on performance in the Main online examination.

