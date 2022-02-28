RBI Assistant 2022 Job Profile, PayScale, Allowances, Promotion for 950 Vacancies

RBI Assistant 2022 Salary & Job Profile: The Reserve Bank of India is inviting applications from eligible Indian citizens to fill up 950 vacancies of RBI Assistant post. The online registration for the RBI Assistant post is open from 17th February 2022 to 8th March 2022. Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria will have to appear for the RBI Assistant 2022 Exam that will be held on 26th & 27th March 2022. The selection process of the RBI Assistant 2022 includes the Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam, and Language Proficiency Test (LPT). In this article, we have shared the RBI Assistant 2022 Job Profile, PayScale, Allowances, and Promotion details.

RBI Assistant 2022 Important Dates

RBI Assistant 2022 Important Events Important Dates RBI Assistant 2022 Registration Start Date 17th February 2022 RBI Assistant 2022 Registration Last Date 8th March 2022 Online Application and Payment of Fee 17th February 2022 to 8th March 2022 RBI Assistant 2022 Admit Card Will be intimated by email/SMS RBI Assistant 2022 Prelim Exam 26th & 27th March 2022 RBI Assistant 2022 Mains Exam May 2022 (Tentative)

RBI Assistant 2022 Job Profile

Candidates posted as RBI Assistant will have the following roles & responsibilities:

(i) Ensure Financial Stability

(ii) Respond to E-mails and Maintain Databases

(iii) Issue and Circulate a New Currency

(iv) Verify all Banking Documentation

(v) Maintain Files and Ledgers, Collect Receipts

RBI Assistant 2022 Salary

PayScale

Assistants will draw a starting basic pay of ₹ 20,700/- per month in the scale of ₹ 20700 – 1200 (3) – 24300 – 1440 (4) - 30060 – 1920 (6) – 41580 – 2080 (2) – 45740 – 2370 (3) – 52850 – 2850 – 55700 (20 years) and other allowances, viz.

Perks/Allowances

Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, City Compensatory Allowance, Transport Allowance etc., as admissible from time to time. At present, initial monthly Gross emoluments for Assistants will be approximately ₹ 45,050/-

*House Allowance of 15% of Pay will be paid to employees additionally, if they are not staying in Bank’s accommodation.

The recruits will be governed by the Defined Contribution New Pension Scheme, in addition to the benefit of Gratuity.

RBI Assistant Salary 2022 (Revised) Particular Details Basic Pay Rs. 20,700/- Additional Rs. 265/- Grade Allowance Rs. 2200/- Dearness Allowance Rs. 12,587/- Transport Allowance Rs. 1000/- House Rent Allowance Rs. 2238/- Special Allowance Rs. 2040/- Local Compensatory Allowance Rs. 1743/- Gross pay Rs. 45,050/- Net Pay Rs.40,000/- (approx)

Perquisites

(i) Bank's accommodation subject to availability, reimbursement of expenses for maintenance of vehicle for official purpose, Newspaper, Briefcase, Book Grant, Allowance for furnishing of residence, etc. will be available as per eligibility.

(ii) Dispensary facility besides reimbursement of medical expenses for OPD treatment/hospitalization as per eligibility.

(iii) Interest-free Festival Advance, Leave Fare Concession (once in two years for self, spouse and eligible dependents) will be available.

(iv) Loans and Advances at concessional rates of interest for Housing, Car, Education, Consumer Articles, Personal Computer, etc. will be available to regular employees who will put in at least two years of service.

Posting

Selected candidates will be initially posted in RBI’s Office within the Recruitment Zone for which they had applied. However, they are liable to be transferred in administrative exigencies to centres grouped and classified into West, South, North and East Zone offices as under:

(a) West Zone:

Ahmedabad, Bhopal (including Raipur), Mumbai (including Belapur, Pune and Panaji), Nagpur.

(b) South Zone:

Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Thiruvananthapuram (including Kochi).

(c) North Zone:

Chandigarh (including Shimla), Jaipur, Jammu / Srinagar, Kanpur (including Lucknow & Dehradun), New Delhi.

(d) East Zone:

Bhubaneswar, Guwahati (including all North-Eastern states excluding Gangtok), Kolkata (including Gangtok), Patna (including Ranchi).

RBI Assistant 2022 Promotion

Candidates posted as RBI Assistant will have good prospects for promotion to higher grades. One will have to complete a minimum of 2 years of service to be promoted to the Officer level. The candidates who successfully complete the bond period of minimum 2 years will have to appear for a Promotion Test which is either a Normal Process under which candidates will be required to qualify the Written Test or a Merit-based Process under which candidates will be required to render a minimum of 2 years of service as an RBI Assistant with a CAIIB/ JAIIB Diploma conducted by the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (IIBF).

Scale Post Scale 1 Officer/Assistant Manager, Grade - A Scale 2 Manager, Grade - B Scale 3 Senior Manager, Grade - C Scale 4 Chief Manager, Grade - D