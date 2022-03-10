RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 Check Important Topics, Preparation Strategies and Practice Questions

RBI Assistant 2022 Important Topics & Preparation Strategy: The Reserve Bank of India is inviting applications from eligible Indian citizens to fill up 950 vacancies of the RBI Assistant post. Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria will have to appear for the RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Exam that will be held on 26th & 27th March 2022. The RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 Admit Card will be released soon (2nd/3rd week of March 2022). The selection process of the RBI Assistant 2022 includes the Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam, and Language Proficiency Test (LPT). The last date to apply online for RBI Assistant 2022 ended on 8th March 2022. In this article, we have shared the RBI Assistant 2022 Important Topics, Preparation Strategies and Practice Questions.

RBI Assistant 2022 Important Dates

RBI Assistant 2022 Important Events Important Dates RBI Assistant 2022 Registration Start Date 17th February 2022 RBI Assistant 2022 Registration Last Date 8th March 2022 Online Application and Payment of Fee 17th February 2022 to 8th March 2022 RBI Assistant 2022 Admit Card 2nd/3rd Week of March 2022 (Will be intimated by email/SMS_ RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Exam 26th & 27th March 2022 RBI Assistant 2022 Mains Exam May 2022 (Tentative)

RBI Assistant 2022 Exam Pattern

Candidates interested in applying for RBI Assistant post in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will undergo three stages: Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam, and Language Proficiency Test. The RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 will consist of three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, Reasoning Ability for a total of 100 Marks and a total time duration of 60 minutes (20 minutes each for three sections). The RBI Assistant Mains 2022 will consist of 5 sections: Reasoning, English Language, Numerical Ability, General Awareness, Computer Knowledge for a total of 200 marks and a total time duration of 135 minutes.

NOTE: There shall be negative marking (1/4th of marks assigned to the question) in both Prelims and Mains Exam. The papers will be in bilingual. Each candidate will have to secure minimum cut-off marks as set by RBI.

RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Exam

Name of Tests

(Objective) No. of

Questions Maximum

Marks Total Time English Language 30 30 20 minutes Numerical Ability 35 35 20 minutes Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 60 minutes

RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 Important Topics (Section-wise)

English Language Numerical Ability Reasoning Ability Reading Comprehension Para Jumbles Cloze Test Error Detection/Spelling Errors Fillers/Fill in the Blanks Sentence Correction Sentence Rearrangement Data Interpretation Arithmetic Problems Simplification/Approximation Quadratic Equations Number Series Puzzles/Seating Arrangement Syllogism Coding/Decoding Blood Relations Direction & Distance Inequality Number/Alphabet/Letter-Based Problems

RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 Preparation Strategies

Candidates interested in applying for RBI Assistant post in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will undergo three stages: Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam, and Language Proficiency Test. In this article, we have shared the best preparation strategies for all three sections in the RBI Assistant Prelims 2022. The time for the Prelims test is 60 minutes (each section for 20 mintues). All tests except test of English Language will be provided in English and Hindi. All the questions will have multiple choices. Out of the five answers to a question only one will be the correct answer. There will be penalty for wrong answers marked by you. For every wrong answer marked by you, 1/ 4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty.

How to Prepare English Language for RBI Assistant Prelims 2022?

Practice reading passages from editorials in the newspapers and magazines. Read the tone and sentence structures. Look up the words in the dictionary and implement them in usage. Solve English Grammar quizzes and practice questions related to the important topics mentioned above. Become a master of grammar & vocabulary. How? Pick up any 10th Class Grammar book to practice the basic grammar topics. Practice 2 Reading Comprehensions, 2 Para Jumbles, 2 Cloze Tests every day. Look up at least 10 Idioms & Phrases, 10 new words every day.

As per previous years’ exam analysis, candidates were asked 25-28 good attempts and the difficulty level of the exam was Easy to Moderate. Questions were asked from Reading Comprehension, Sentence Rearrangement, Cloze Test, Error Detection, Fillers & Word Swap based topics.

RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 English Language Practice Questions

How to Prepare Numerical Ability for RBI Assistant Prelims 2022?

Go through basic arithmetic chapters such as average, percentage, ratio, time-work, speed, partnership, etc. Practice percentage to fraction and vice versa conversion upto 1/20. Practice tables upto 25, squares upto 40 and cubes upto 20. Strengthen your basics such as practicing questions related to squares and cubes, tables & concepts, basic arithmetic problems, etc. Solve as many mock tests & previous years question papers as possible. Ace your solving skills by setting up exam like settings with a timer to solve previous years’ question papers. Start with basic topics such as percentage, average, simplification and move on to topics such quadratic equations, data interpretation, etc.

As per previous years’ exam analysis, candidates were able to make 25-29 good attempts and the difficulty level of the exam was Easy to Moderate. Questions were asked from Data Interpretation, Simplification, Arithmetic Word Problems, Missing Number Series based topics.

RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 Numerical Ability Practice Questions

How to Prepare Reasoning Ability for RBI Assistant Prelims 2022?

Practice is the key to score high in the Reasoning Ability for RBI Assistant Prelims 2022. Begin with solving questions from topics such as syllogism, coding-decoding, etc to boost your confidence, accuracy, and speed. It is advisable to take up topics such puzzles/seating arrangement, inequalities, etc after you have developed a good flair at solving the basic reasoning questions. You can be certain that you have developed better solving skills if you are able to solve the questions with much ease, accuracy, and speed when solving the previous years’ questions with a timer of 20 minutes which is same as the time allotted in the actual exam setting.

As per previous years’ exam analysis, candidates were able to make 26-31 good attempts and the difficulty level of the exam was Easy to Moderate. Questions were asked from Puzzles & Seating Arrangement, Coding-Decoding, Alpha-numeric series (Letter, Number, Symbol-based), Pair & Odd Man Out, Direction, Inequality, Syllogism, Blood Relation based topics.

RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 Reasoning Ability Practice Questions

