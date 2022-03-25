RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 on 26th March 2022: Check Exam Day Instructions & COVID Guidelines

RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 Exam Day Instructions & COVID Guidelines: The Reserve Bank of India will be conducting the RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims on 26th & 27th March 2022 for eligible Indian citizens to fill up 950 vacancies of the RBI Assistant post. RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022 for Prelims Exam is available to download from 21st March 2022 to 27th March 2022. The selection process of the RBI Assistant 2022 includes the Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam, and Language Proficiency Test (LPT). The last date to apply online for RBI Assistant 2022 ended on 8th March 2022. In this article, we have shared the RBI Assistant 2022 Exam Day Instructions & COVID Guidelines.

RBI Assistant 2022 Important Dates

RBI Assistant 2022 Important Events Important Dates RBI Assistant 2022 Registration Start Date 17th February 2022 RBI Assistant 2022 Registration Last Date 8th March 2022 Online Application and Payment of Fee 17th February 2022 to 8th March 2022 RBI Assistant 2022 Admit Card 21st March 2022 to 27th March 2022 RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Exam 26th & 27th March 2022 RBI Assistant 2022 Mains Exam May 2022 (Tentative)

RBI Assistant 2022 Exam Pattern

Candidates interested in applying for RBI Assistant post in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will undergo three stages: Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam, and Language Proficiency Test. The RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 will consist of three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, Reasoning Ability.

RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Exam

Name of Tests

(Objective) No. of

Questions Maximum

Marks Total Time English Language 30 30 20 minutes Numerical Ability 35 35 20 minutes Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 60 minutes

RBI Assistant 2022 Exam Day Instructions

1. Candidates are required to report at the exam venue strictly as per the time slot in the Call Letter AND/OR informed via SMS/Mail on their registered mobile number/mail prior to the exam date. It is expected that candidates strictly adhere to this time slot – as entry into the exam venue will be provided based upon the individual’s time slot ONLY. Candidates should report at least 15 minutes before the Reporting Time indicated on the Call Letter. PLEASE NOTE: The date, time and venue address of the examination will be given in the call letter. You may visit the venue one day before the Online Examination to confirm the location so that you are able to report on time (as printed on the call letter) on the day of the examination. Latecomers will not be allowed.

2. Candidate Roll Number & Lab Number Mapping will NOT be displayed outside the exam venue. The same will be intimated to the candidates individually at the time of the entry of the candidate to the exam venue and post their Admit Card/Call Letter and ID verification.

3. Items permitted into the venue that candidates will be permitted to carry with them into the venue.

(i) Mask (WEARING A MASK is COMPULSORY)

(ii) Gloves

(iii) Personal transparent water bottle (Candidate should bring his / her own water bottle)

(iv) Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml)

(v) A Ballpoint pen and a stamp pad.

(vi) Exam-related documents (Call Letter and Photocopy of the ID card stapled with it, ID Card in Original.)

(vii) Call Letter should be brought with the Photocopy of the Photo ID stapled with it. Original ID (same as Photocopy) is also to be brought for verification. The name on the ID and on the Call Letter should be exactly the same.

(viii) In case of Scribe Candidates - Scribe form duly filled and signed with Photograph affixed.

NOTE: No other Items are permitted inside the venue. No use of calculators (separate or with watch), books, notebooks or written notes, cell phones (with or without camera facility), or any other electronic device will be allowed during the examination.

4. If a candidate is availing the scribe, then the scribe also should bring their own Gloves, N95 Mask, sanitizer (50ml), and water bottle. Wearing a mask is compulsory. Both candidate and Scribe will require to be wearing N95 Mask.

5. Candidates should install the Aarogya Setu app on mobile reflecting their risk factors. A candidate will have to display this status to the Security Guard at the entry into the exam venue. In case a candidate does not have a smartphone, he/she will have to bring in a signed declaration to this effect (declaration is provided along with this Call Letter) and show the same to the Security Guard at the entry into the exam venue. Candidates with Moderate or High-Risk Status on Aarogya Setu App will not be allowed entry.

6. All candidates (and Scribe, if applicable) will be checked with Thermo guns at the entry point for temperature. In case, any person is observed to be having above-normal temperature (> 99.14° F) or displaying any symptoms of the virus, they will not be allowed entry into the venue.

7. Candidates should maintain a safe social distance from one another and stand in the row as per the instructions provided at the venue. Candidates should not share any of their personal belonging/material with anyone.

8. Candidate registration will be done through photo capture.

(i) Candidate registration will be done through photo capture and IRIS Scan (Biometric capture of Right thumb impression for VI candidates). The photo captured will be matched with the photo uploaded by you in the application. You must NOT change your appearance from the photo uploaded by you. (Photograph of scribe will also be captured).

(ii) Photograph and IRIS capture will be taken while the candidate is standing.

(iii) Seat number will be given to the candidate.

9. Rough sheet, call letter, and ID proof management:

(i) Rough sheet(s) kept at each candidate desk will be used by the candidate.

(ii) Candidate must follow the instructions related to dropping the call letters with the ID proof copy in the boxes provided at the exit of lab/venue while leaving or at the designated place. Candidates who availed services of the scribe should submit Scribe Form along with the Call letters (of both Preliminary and Main Examination) and Photocopy of ID proof.

(iii) Candidate must drop the rough sheets, call letters, ID proof copy, and Scribe Declaration Form (if applicable) in the designated boxes provided at the exit of lab/venue while leaving or at the designated place indicated by Exam officials.

10. Post Examination Controls:

(i) On completion of the examination, IRIS verification (Right Thumb Biometric verification for VI candidates) will be done for each candidate.

(ii) The candidates will be permitted to move out in an orderly manner one candidate at a time. Please wait for instructions from the invigilator and do not get up from your seat until advised.

WISH YOU GOOD LUCK!

