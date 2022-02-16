JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 21 Feb!

RBI Assistant 2022 Syllabus and Exam Pattern

RBI Assistant 2022 Registration Begins 17th February 2022. Check Detailed Syllabus and Exam Pattern for 950 Vacancies of RBI Assistant.

Created On: Feb 16, 2022 17:45 IST
RBI Assistant 2022 Syllabus: The Reserve Bank of India is inviting applications from eligible Indian citizens to fill up 950 vacancies of RBI Assistant post. RBI has issued a short notice in newspapers on 14th February 2022 stating that online registrations for RBI Assistant post will be open from 17th February 2022 to 8th March 2022. Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria will have to appear for the RBI Assistant 2022 Exam that will be held on 26th & 27th March 2022. In this article, we have shared the RBI Assistant 2022 Detailed Syllabus Subject-wise and Latest Exam Pattern

RBI Assistant 2022 Important Dates

RBI Assistant 2022 Important Events

Important Dates

RBI Assistant 2022 Registration Start Date

17th February 2022

RBI Assistant 2022 Registration Last Date

8th March 2022

Online Application and Payment of Fee

17th February 2022 to 8th March 2022

RBI Assistant 2022 Admit Card

Will be intimated by email/SMS

RBI Assistant 2022 Online Exam

26th & 27th March 2022

RBI Assistant 2022 Exam Pattern

Candidates interested in applying for RBI Assistant post in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will undergo three stages: Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam, and Language Proficiency Test. The RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 will consist of three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, Reasoning Ability for a total of 100 Marks and a total time duration of 60 minutes (20 minutes each for three sections). The RBI Assistant Mains 2022 will consist of 5 sections: Reasoning, English Language, Numerical Ability, General Awareness, Computer Knowledge for a total of 200 marks and a total time duration of 135 minutes.

NOTE: There shall be negative marking (1/4th of marks assigned to the question) in both Prelims and Mains Exam. The papers will be in bilingual. Each candidate will have to secure minimum cut-off marks as set by RBI.

RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Exam

Name of Tests
(Objective)

No. of
Questions

Maximum
Marks

Total Time

English Language

30

30

20 minutes

Numerical Ability

35

35

20 minutes

Reasoning Ability

35

35

20 minutes

Total

100

100

60 minutes

RBI Assistant 2022 Mains Exam

Name of Tests (Objective)

No of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

Test of Reasoning

40

40

30 Minutes

Test of English Language

40

40

30 Minutes

Test of Numerical Ability

40

40

30 Minutes

Test of General Awareness

40

40

25 Minutes

Test of Computer Knowledge

40

40

20 Minutes

Total

200

200

135 Minutes

RBI Assistant 2022 Language Proficiency Test

Area

Language for LPT

Ahmedabad

Gujarati

Bengaluru

Kannada

Bhopal

Hindi

Bhubaneswar

Oriya

Chandigarh

Punjabi / Hindi

Chennai

Tamil

Guwahati

Assamese / Bengali / Khasi / Manipuri / Bodo / Mizo

Hyderabad

Telugu

Jaipur

Hindi

Jammu

Urdu / Hindi / Kashmiri

Kanpur & Lucknow

Hindi

Kolkata

Bengali / Nepali

Mumbai

Marathi / Konkani

Nagpur

Marathi / Hindi

New Delhi

Hindi

Patna

Hindi / Maithili

Thiruvananthapuram

Malayalam

RBI Assistant 2022 Syllabus Detailed Section-wise

English Language

Numerical Ability (Quantitative Aptitude)

Reasoning

Computer Knowledge

General Awareness

Reading Comprehension

Allegations and Comparison

Number Series

Languages

Political Science

Synonyms

Permutation and Combination

Coding and Decoding

Basic Hardware and Software

Banking Awareness

Antonyms

Pipes & Cistern

Directions Based Concept

History of Computers

RBI Terms

Sentence Rearrangement

Number System

Row Arrangements

Devices

Emoluments and Other Benefits

Sentence Correction

Geometry

Symbols

Viruses and Hacking

Acts and Laws related to Bank (RBI)

Sentence Completion

Mensuration

Statement Reading, Understanding

 

Current World News

One Word Substitution

Percentage & Average

Blood Relations

 

Current India News

Cloze Test

Algebra

Analogy

 

Geography Concepts

Word Meanings

Trigonometry

Odd Man Out

 

History Concepts

Active & Passive Voice

Time and Distance

 

 

 

Phrases

Time and Work

 

 

 

 

HCF and LCM

 

 

 

 

Simple and Compound Interest

 

 

 

 

Problems on Trains

 

 

 

 

Probability

 

 

 

RBI Assistant 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Check Age Limit, Selection Process for 950 Vacancies

FAQ

Q1. What is the syllabus of RBI Assistant 2022 Exam?

RBI Assistant 2022 Syllabus: English Language, Reasoning Ability, Numerical Ability (Quant), General Awareness, Computer Knowledge.

Q2. What is the exam date of RBI Assistant 2022?

RBI Assistant 2022 Exam that will be held on 26th & 27th March 2022.

Q3. How many vacancies are there in RBI Assistant 2022?

RBI Assistant 2022 Exam will fill up 950 vacancies of RBI Assistant post.

Q4. Is there a negative marking RBI Assistant 2022?

There shall be negative marking (1/4th of marks assigned to the question) in both Prelims and Mains Exam.

Q5. What is the selection process for RBI Assistant 2022?

RBI Assistant 2022 Selection Process: RBI Assistant Preliminary Exam, RBI Assistant Mains Exam, Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

