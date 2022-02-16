RBI Assistant 2022 Syllabus and Exam Pattern

RBI Assistant 2022 Syllabus: The Reserve Bank of India is inviting applications from eligible Indian citizens to fill up 950 vacancies of RBI Assistant post. RBI has issued a short notice in newspapers on 14th February 2022 stating that online registrations for RBI Assistant post will be open from 17th February 2022 to 8th March 2022. Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria will have to appear for the RBI Assistant 2022 Exam that will be held on 26th & 27th March 2022. In this article, we have shared the RBI Assistant 2022 Detailed Syllabus Subject-wise and Latest Exam Pattern
RBI Assistant 2022 Important Dates
|
RBI Assistant 2022 Important Events
|
Important Dates
|
RBI Assistant 2022 Registration Start Date
|
17th February 2022
|
RBI Assistant 2022 Registration Last Date
|
8th March 2022
|
Online Application and Payment of Fee
|
17th February 2022 to 8th March 2022
|
RBI Assistant 2022 Admit Card
|
Will be intimated by email/SMS
|
RBI Assistant 2022 Online Exam
|
26th & 27th March 2022
RBI Assistant 2022 Exam Pattern
Candidates interested in applying for RBI Assistant post in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will undergo three stages: Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam, and Language Proficiency Test. The RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 will consist of three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, Reasoning Ability for a total of 100 Marks and a total time duration of 60 minutes (20 minutes each for three sections). The RBI Assistant Mains 2022 will consist of 5 sections: Reasoning, English Language, Numerical Ability, General Awareness, Computer Knowledge for a total of 200 marks and a total time duration of 135 minutes.
NOTE: There shall be negative marking (1/4th of marks assigned to the question) in both Prelims and Mains Exam. The papers will be in bilingual. Each candidate will have to secure minimum cut-off marks as set by RBI.
RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Exam
|
Name of Tests
|
No. of
|
Maximum
|
Total Time
|
English Language
|
30
|
30
|
20 minutes
|
Numerical Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Reasoning Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
60 minutes
RBI Assistant 2022 Mains Exam
|
Name of Tests (Objective)
|
No of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Test of Reasoning
|
40
|
40
|
30 Minutes
|
Test of English Language
|
40
|
40
|
30 Minutes
|
Test of Numerical Ability
|
40
|
40
|
30 Minutes
|
Test of General Awareness
|
40
|
40
|
25 Minutes
|
Test of Computer Knowledge
|
40
|
40
|
20 Minutes
|
Total
|
200
|
200
|
135 Minutes
RBI Assistant 2022 Language Proficiency Test
|
Area
|
Language for LPT
|
Ahmedabad
|
Gujarati
|
Bengaluru
|
Kannada
|
Bhopal
|
Hindi
|
Bhubaneswar
|
Oriya
|
Chandigarh
|
Punjabi / Hindi
|
Chennai
|
Tamil
|
Guwahati
|
Assamese / Bengali / Khasi / Manipuri / Bodo / Mizo
|
Hyderabad
|
Telugu
|
Jaipur
|
Hindi
|
Jammu
|
Urdu / Hindi / Kashmiri
|
Kanpur & Lucknow
|
Hindi
|
Kolkata
|
Bengali / Nepali
|
Mumbai
|
Marathi / Konkani
|
Nagpur
|
Marathi / Hindi
|
New Delhi
|
Hindi
|
Patna
|
Hindi / Maithili
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
Malayalam
RBI Assistant 2022 Syllabus Detailed Section-wise
|
English Language
|
Numerical Ability (Quantitative Aptitude)
|
Reasoning
|
Computer Knowledge
|
General Awareness
|
Reading Comprehension
|
Allegations and Comparison
|
Number Series
|
Languages
|
Political Science
|
Synonyms
|
Permutation and Combination
|
Coding and Decoding
|
Basic Hardware and Software
|
Banking Awareness
|
Antonyms
|
Pipes & Cistern
|
Directions Based Concept
|
History of Computers
|
RBI Terms
|
Sentence Rearrangement
|
Number System
|
Row Arrangements
|
Devices
|
Emoluments and Other Benefits
|
Sentence Correction
|
Geometry
|
Symbols
|
Viruses and Hacking
|
Acts and Laws related to Bank (RBI)
|
Sentence Completion
|
Mensuration
|
Statement Reading, Understanding
|
|
Current World News
|
One Word Substitution
|
Percentage & Average
|
Blood Relations
|
|
Current India News
|
Cloze Test
|
Algebra
|
Analogy
|
|
Geography Concepts
|
Word Meanings
|
Trigonometry
|
Odd Man Out
|
|
History Concepts
|
Active & Passive Voice
|
Time and Distance
|
|
|
|
Phrases
|
Time and Work
|
|
|
|
|
HCF and LCM
|
|
|
|
|
Simple and Compound Interest
|
|
|
|
|
Problems on Trains
|
|
|
|
|
Probability
|
|
|
