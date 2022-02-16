RBI Assistant 2022 Syllabus and Exam Pattern

RBI Assistant 2022 Syllabus: The Reserve Bank of India is inviting applications from eligible Indian citizens to fill up 950 vacancies of RBI Assistant post. RBI has issued a short notice in newspapers on 14th February 2022 stating that online registrations for RBI Assistant post will be open from 17th February 2022 to 8th March 2022. Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria will have to appear for the RBI Assistant 2022 Exam that will be held on 26th & 27th March 2022. In this article, we have shared the RBI Assistant 2022 Detailed Syllabus Subject-wise and Latest Exam Pattern

RBI Assistant 2022 Important Dates

RBI Assistant 2022 Important Events Important Dates RBI Assistant 2022 Registration Start Date 17th February 2022 RBI Assistant 2022 Registration Last Date 8th March 2022 Online Application and Payment of Fee 17th February 2022 to 8th March 2022 RBI Assistant 2022 Admit Card Will be intimated by email/SMS RBI Assistant 2022 Online Exam 26th & 27th March 2022

RBI Assistant 2022 Exam Pattern

Candidates interested in applying for RBI Assistant post in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will undergo three stages: Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam, and Language Proficiency Test. The RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 will consist of three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, Reasoning Ability for a total of 100 Marks and a total time duration of 60 minutes (20 minutes each for three sections). The RBI Assistant Mains 2022 will consist of 5 sections: Reasoning, English Language, Numerical Ability, General Awareness, Computer Knowledge for a total of 200 marks and a total time duration of 135 minutes.

NOTE: There shall be negative marking (1/4th of marks assigned to the question) in both Prelims and Mains Exam. The papers will be in bilingual. Each candidate will have to secure minimum cut-off marks as set by RBI.

RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Exam

Name of Tests

(Objective) No. of

Questions Maximum

Marks Total Time English Language 30 30 20 minutes Numerical Ability 35 35 20 minutes Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 60 minutes

RBI Assistant 2022 Mains Exam

Name of Tests (Objective) No of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Test of Reasoning 40 40 30 Minutes Test of English Language 40 40 30 Minutes Test of Numerical Ability 40 40 30 Minutes Test of General Awareness 40 40 25 Minutes Test of Computer Knowledge 40 40 20 Minutes Total 200 200 135 Minutes

RBI Assistant 2022 Language Proficiency Test

Area Language for LPT Ahmedabad Gujarati Bengaluru Kannada Bhopal Hindi Bhubaneswar Oriya Chandigarh Punjabi / Hindi Chennai Tamil Guwahati Assamese / Bengali / Khasi / Manipuri / Bodo / Mizo Hyderabad Telugu Jaipur Hindi Jammu Urdu / Hindi / Kashmiri Kanpur & Lucknow Hindi Kolkata Bengali / Nepali Mumbai Marathi / Konkani Nagpur Marathi / Hindi New Delhi Hindi Patna Hindi / Maithili Thiruvananthapuram Malayalam

RBI Assistant 2022 Syllabus Detailed Section-wise

English Language Numerical Ability (Quantitative Aptitude) Reasoning Computer Knowledge General Awareness Reading Comprehension Allegations and Comparison Number Series Languages Political Science Synonyms Permutation and Combination Coding and Decoding Basic Hardware and Software Banking Awareness Antonyms Pipes & Cistern Directions Based Concept History of Computers RBI Terms Sentence Rearrangement Number System Row Arrangements Devices Emoluments and Other Benefits Sentence Correction Geometry Symbols Viruses and Hacking Acts and Laws related to Bank (RBI) Sentence Completion Mensuration Statement Reading, Understanding Current World News One Word Substitution Percentage & Average Blood Relations Current India News Cloze Test Algebra Analogy Geography Concepts Word Meanings Trigonometry Odd Man Out History Concepts Active & Passive Voice Time and Distance Phrases Time and Work HCF and LCM Simple and Compound Interest Problems on Trains Probability

