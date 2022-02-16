JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 21 Feb!

RBI Assistant 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Check Age Limit, Selection Process for 950 Vacancies

RBI Assistant 2022 Registration Begins From 17th February 2022. Check Eligibility (detailed), educational qualifications, vacancies, age limit for 950 Vacancies of RBI Assistant

Created On: Feb 16, 2022 16:44 IST
RBI Assistant 2022 Eligibility Detailed for 950 Vacancies
RBI Assistant 2022 Eligibility Detailed for 950 Vacancies

RBI Assistant 2022 Eligibility: The Reserve Bank of India is inviting applications from eligible Indian citizens to fill up 950 vacancies of RBI Assistant post. RBI has issued a short notice in newspapers on 14th February 2022 stating that online registrations for RBI Assistant post will be open from 17th February 2022 to 8th March 2022. Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria will have to appear for the RBI Assistant 2022 Exam that will be held on 26th & 27th March 2022. In this article, we have shared the RBI Assistant 2022 Eligibility (detailed), educational qualifications, vacancies, age limit, selection process.

RBI Assistant 2022 Important Dates

RBI Assistant 2022 Important Events

Important Dates

RBI Assistant 2022 Registration Start Date

17th February 2022

RBI Assistant 2022 Registration Last Date

8th March 2022

Online Application and Payment of Fee

17th February 2022 to 8th March 2022

RBI Assistant 2022 Admit Card

Will be intimated by email/SMS

RBI Assistant 2022 Online Exam

26th & 27th March 2022

RBI Assistant 2022 Eligibility (detailed)

Candidates interested in applying for RBI Assistant post in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) should check the eligibility criteria such as nationality, education qualifications, age limit, vacancies, and other important details. 

Nationality

A candidate applying for RBI Assistant 2022 must be a Citizen of India and should have a certificate of eligibility issued by the Government of India. More details will be updated with the release of the official notification.

Education Qualification

A candidate applying for RBI Assistant 2022 should have:

i) A Bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks in the aggregate final result.

ii) Knowledge of computers is a must with proficiency in languages for particular states.

More details will be updated with the release of the official notification.

Age Limit

A candidate applying for RBI Assistant 2022 must be between 20 to 28 years of age.

Upper Age Limit Relaxation

Category

Age Relaxation

SC/ST

5 Years

OBC

3 Years

PwD

(i) General: 10 Years
(ii) OBC: 13 years
(iii) SC/ST: 15 years

Ex-Servicemen

Armed Forces+3 years additional (Up to 50 Years)

Divorced women/Widows/Women judicially separated and not re-married

10 Years

Candidates of Jammu and Kashmir

5 Years

Candidates, holding working experience of RBI

Maximum 3 years

Vacancies

Details will be updated with the release of the official notification. Meanwhile, candidates can check the RBI Assistant Previous Year vacancies.

Office

Vacancies

PWD

EXs

SC

ST

OBC

GEN

EWS

Total

VI

HI

OH

4th Category

EX-1

EX-2

  

Ahmedabad

1

2

4

11

1

19

0

1

0

1

1

2

Bengaluru

0

1

6

12

2

21

1

0

0

0

1

2

Bhopal

4

8

4

22

4

42

1

1

0

1

1

4

Bhubaneswar

5(2)

4

2

15

2

28

0

1

1

0

1

2

Chandigarh

6

0

7

19

3

35

1

1

0

0

1

3

Chennai

11

0

15

35

6

67

0

1

1

1

2

6

Guwahati

4(2)

12(1)

7

27

5

55

1

1

1

0

2

5

Hyderabad

3

1

5

14

2

25

0

1

0

0

1

2

Jaipur

5

3

6

20

3

37

0

0

1

1

1

3

Jammu

0

1

3

8

1

13

1

0

0

0

1

1

Kanpur & Lucknow

11

0

14

32

6

63

1

1

1

0

2

6

Kolkata

2

0

0

8

1

11

0

0

1

1

0

1

Mumbai

34(1)

46(17)

101(2)

199

39

419

4

6

4

4

16

39

Nagpur

1

2

0

9

1

13

1

0

1

0

1

1

New Delhi

6(1)

0

7

18

3

34

0

1

0

1

1

3

Patna

3

0

6

13

2

24

0

1

0

1

1

2

Thiruvananthapuram & Kochi

2

0

5

11

2

20

0

1

1

0

1

2

Total

98

80

192

473

83

926

11

17

12

11

34

84

RBI Assistant 2022 Selection Process

The selection procedure for RBI Assistant 2022 will be conducted in three phases:

  1. RBI Assistant Preliminary Exam
  2. RBI Assistant Mains Exam
  3. Language Proficiency Test (LPT)

RBI Assistant 2022 Short Notice

 

FAQ

Q1. What is the educational qualification of RBI Assistant 2022 Exam?

RBI Assistant 2022 Eligibility: Bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks in the aggregate final result and Knowledge of computers is a must with proficiency in languages for particular states.

Q2. What is the exam date of RBI Assistant 2022?

RBI Assistant 2022 Exam that will be held on 26th & 27th March 2022.

Q3. How many vacancies are there in RBI Assistant 2022?

RBI Assistant 2022 Exam will fill up 950 vacancies of RBI Assistant post.

Q4. What is the age limit for RBI Assistant 2022?

A candidate applying for RBI Assistant 2022 must be between 20 to 28 years of age.

Q5. What is the selection process for RBI Assistant 2022?

RBI Assistant 2022 Selection Process: RBI Assistant Preliminary Exam, RBI Assistant Mains Exam, Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

Take Free Online RBI Assistant 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Comment (0)

Post Comment

1 + 7 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.