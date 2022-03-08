RBI Assistant 2022 Eligibility, Vacancies, Selection Procedure, Syllabus & Exam Pattern, Salary, How to Apply

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

RBI Assistant 2022: The Reserve Bank of India is inviting applications from eligible Indian citizens to fill up 950 vacancies of the RBI Assistant post. The last date to apply online & fee payment for RBI Assistant 2022 is today on 8th March 2022. Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria will have to appear for the RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Exam that will be held on 26th & 27th March 2022. The selection process of the RBI Assistant 2022 includes the Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam, and Language Proficiency Test (LPT). In this article, we have shared the RBI Assistant 2022 Eligibility, Vacancies, Selection Procedure, Syllabus & Exam Pattern, Salary & Job Profile, and How to Apply.

RBI Assistant 2022 Important Dates

RBI Assistant 2022 Important Events

Important Dates

RBI Assistant 2022 Registration Start Date

17th February 2022

RBI Assistant 2022 Registration Last Date

8th March 2022

Online Application and Payment of Fee

17th February 2022 to 8th March 2022

RBI Assistant 2022 Admit Card

Will be intimated by email/SMS

RBI Assistant 2022 Prelim Exam

26th & 27th March 2022

RBI Assistant 2022 Mains Exam

May 2022 (Tentative)

RBI Assistant 2022 Eligibility (detailed)

Candidates interested in applying for RBI Assistant post in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) should check the eligibility criteria such as nationality, education qualifications, age limit, vacancies, and other important details. 

Nationality

A candidate applying for RBI Assistant 2022 must be a Citizen of India and should have a certificate of eligibility issued by the Government of India. More details will be updated with the release of the official notification.

Education Qualification

A candidate applying for RBI Assistant 2022 should have:

i) A Bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks in the aggregate final result.

ii) Knowledge of computers is a must with proficiency in languages for particular states.

More details will be updated with the release of the official notification.

Age Limit

A candidate applying for RBI Assistant 2022 must be between 20 to 28 years of age.

Upper Age Limit Relaxation

Category

Age Relaxation

SC/ST

5 Years

OBC

3 Years

PwD

(i) General: 10 Years
(ii) OBC: 13 years
(iii) SC/ST: 15 years

Ex-Servicemen

Armed Forces+3 years additional (Up to 50 Years)

Divorced women/Widows/Women judicially separated and not re-married

10 Years

Candidates of Jammu and Kashmir

5 Years

Candidates, holding working experience of RBI

Maximum 3 years

Vacancies

Details will be updated with the release of the official notification. Meanwhile, candidates can check the RBI Assistant Previous Year vacancies.

Office

Vacancies

PWD

EXs

SC

ST

OBC

GEN

EWS

Total

VI

HI

OH

4th Category

EX-1

EX-2

  

Ahmedabad

1

2

4

11

1

19

0

1

0

1

1

2

Bengaluru

0

1

6

12

2

21

1

0

0

0

1

2

Bhopal

4

8

4

22

4

42

1

1

0

1

1

4

Bhubaneswar

5(2)

4

2

15

2

28

0

1

1

0

1

2

Chandigarh

6

0

7

19

3

35

1

1

0

0

1

3

Chennai

11

0

15

35

6

67

0

1

1

1

2

6

Guwahati

4(2)

12(1)

7

27

5

55

1

1

1

0

2

5

Hyderabad

3

1

5

14

2

25

0

1

0

0

1

2

Jaipur

5

3

6

20

3

37

0

0

1

1

1

3

Jammu

0

1

3

8

1

13

1

0

0

0

1

1

Kanpur & Lucknow

11

0

14

32

6

63

1

1

1

0

2

6

Kolkata

2

0

0

8

1

11

0

0

1

1

0

1

Mumbai

34(1)

46(17)

101(2)

199

39

419

4

6

4

4

16

39

Nagpur

1

2

0

9

1

13

1

0

1

0

1

1

New Delhi

6(1)

0

7

18

3

34

0

1

0

1

1

3

Patna

3

0

6

13

2

24

0

1

0

1

1

2

Thiruvananthapuram & Kochi

2

0

5

11

2

20

0

1

1

0

1

2

Total

98

80

192

473

83

926

11

17

12

11

34

84

RBI Assistant 2022 Selection Process

The selection procedure for RBI Assistant 2022 will be conducted in three phases:

  1. RBI Assistant Preliminary Exam
  2. RBI Assistant Mains Exam
  3. Language Proficiency Test (LPT)
RBI Assistant 2022 Syllabus & Exam Pattern

Candidates can check the RBI Assistant 2022 Syllabus (Detailed Section-wise) and Exam Pattern for Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam, and Language Proficiency Test. Click Here.

RBI Assistant 2022 Salary & Job Profile

Assistants will draw a starting basic pay of Rs.40,000/- (approx) per month. For more details on PayScale breakup, Perks, Perquisites, Posting, Promotion, and Job Profile, please click here.

RBI Assistant 2022 How to Apply

(i) Candidates are requested to apply online through the Bank’s website or by clicking on the Apply Online link below. No other mode of application will be accepted.

(ii) To register application, choose the tab "Click here for New Registration" and enter Name, Contact details and Email-id. A Provisional Registration Number and Password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. Candidate should note down the Provisional Registration Number and Password. An Email & SMS indicating the Provisional Registration number and Password will also be sent.

(iii) Validate your details and Save your application by clicking the 'Validate your details' and 'Save and Next' button. Candidates can proceed to upload Photo & Signature as per the specifications given in the Guidelines for Scanning and Upload of Photograph and Signature.

(iv) Click on 'FINAL SUBMIT' ONLY after verifying and ensuring that the photograph, signature uploaded and other details filled by you are correct. Click on 'Payment' Tab and proceed for payment.

Application Fee

Category

Exam Fees/Intimation Charges (Non-Refundable)

OBC/General/EWS candidates (Examination fees+ Intimation Charges)

Rs 450/-

SC/ST/PwBD/EXS. (Intimation Charges)

Rs 50/-

NOTE: Staff candidates are exempted from payment of examination fee and intimation charges.

RBI Assistant 2022 Apply Online

RBI Assistant 2022 Admit Card (Inactive)

FAQ

Q1. What is the last date to apply for RBI Assistant 2022?

The last date to apply online & fee payment for RBI Assistant 2022 is 8th March 2022.

Q2 When is the RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Exam?

The RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Exam will be held on 26th & 27th March 2022.

Q3 What is the selection procedure for RBI Assistant 2022?

RBI Assistant 2022 Selection Procedure: Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam, and Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

Q4 How to apply for RBI Assistant 2022?

Candidates can apply online through the Bank’s website or by clicking on the Apply Online link below. No other mode of application will be accepted.

Q5 What is the salary of RBI Assistant 2022?

Assistants will draw a starting basic pay of Rs.40,000/- (approx) per month.

