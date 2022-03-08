RBI Assistant 2022 Eligibility, Vacancies, Selection Procedure, Syllabus & Exam Pattern, Salary, How to Apply

RBI Assistant 2022: The Reserve Bank of India is inviting applications from eligible Indian citizens to fill up 950 vacancies of the RBI Assistant post. The last date to apply online & fee payment for RBI Assistant 2022 is today on 8th March 2022. Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria will have to appear for the RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Exam that will be held on 26th & 27th March 2022. The selection process of the RBI Assistant 2022 includes the Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam, and Language Proficiency Test (LPT). In this article, we have shared the RBI Assistant 2022 Eligibility, Vacancies, Selection Procedure, Syllabus & Exam Pattern, Salary & Job Profile, and How to Apply.

RBI Assistant 2022 Important Dates

RBI Assistant 2022 Important Events Important Dates RBI Assistant 2022 Registration Start Date 17th February 2022 RBI Assistant 2022 Registration Last Date 8th March 2022 Online Application and Payment of Fee 17th February 2022 to 8th March 2022 RBI Assistant 2022 Admit Card Will be intimated by email/SMS RBI Assistant 2022 Prelim Exam 26th & 27th March 2022 RBI Assistant 2022 Mains Exam May 2022 (Tentative)

RBI Assistant 2022 Eligibility (detailed)

Candidates interested in applying for RBI Assistant post in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) should check the eligibility criteria such as nationality, education qualifications, age limit, vacancies, and other important details.

Nationality

A candidate applying for RBI Assistant 2022 must be a Citizen of India and should have a certificate of eligibility issued by the Government of India. More details will be updated with the release of the official notification.

Education Qualification

A candidate applying for RBI Assistant 2022 should have:

i) A Bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks in the aggregate final result.

ii) Knowledge of computers is a must with proficiency in languages for particular states.

More details will be updated with the release of the official notification.

Age Limit

A candidate applying for RBI Assistant 2022 must be between 20 to 28 years of age.

Upper Age Limit Relaxation

Category Age Relaxation SC/ST 5 Years OBC 3 Years PwD (i) General: 10 Years

(ii) OBC: 13 years

(iii) SC/ST: 15 years Ex-Servicemen Armed Forces+3 years additional (Up to 50 Years) Divorced women/Widows/Women judicially separated and not re-married 10 Years Candidates of Jammu and Kashmir 5 Years Candidates, holding working experience of RBI Maximum 3 years

Vacancies

Details will be updated with the release of the official notification. Meanwhile, candidates can check the RBI Assistant Previous Year vacancies.

Office Vacancies PWD EXs SC ST OBC GEN EWS Total VI HI OH 4th Category EX-1 EX-2 Ahmedabad 1 2 4 11 1 19 0 1 0 1 1 2 Bengaluru 0 1 6 12 2 21 1 0 0 0 1 2 Bhopal 4 8 4 22 4 42 1 1 0 1 1 4 Bhubaneswar 5(2) 4 2 15 2 28 0 1 1 0 1 2 Chandigarh 6 0 7 19 3 35 1 1 0 0 1 3 Chennai 11 0 15 35 6 67 0 1 1 1 2 6 Guwahati 4(2) 12(1) 7 27 5 55 1 1 1 0 2 5 Hyderabad 3 1 5 14 2 25 0 1 0 0 1 2 Jaipur 5 3 6 20 3 37 0 0 1 1 1 3 Jammu 0 1 3 8 1 13 1 0 0 0 1 1 Kanpur & Lucknow 11 0 14 32 6 63 1 1 1 0 2 6 Kolkata 2 0 0 8 1 11 0 0 1 1 0 1 Mumbai 34(1) 46(17) 101(2) 199 39 419 4 6 4 4 16 39 Nagpur 1 2 0 9 1 13 1 0 1 0 1 1 New Delhi 6(1) 0 7 18 3 34 0 1 0 1 1 3 Patna 3 0 6 13 2 24 0 1 0 1 1 2 Thiruvananthapuram & Kochi 2 0 5 11 2 20 0 1 1 0 1 2 Total 98 80 192 473 83 926 11 17 12 11 34 84

RBI Assistant 2022 Selection Process

The selection procedure for RBI Assistant 2022 will be conducted in three phases:

RBI Assistant Preliminary Exam RBI Assistant Mains Exam Language Proficiency Test (LPT)

RBI Assistant 2022 Syllabus & Exam Pattern

Candidates can check the RBI Assistant 2022 Syllabus (Detailed Section-wise) and Exam Pattern for Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam, and Language Proficiency Test. Click Here.

RBI Assistant 2022 Salary & Job Profile

Assistants will draw a starting basic pay of Rs.40,000/- (approx) per month. For more details on PayScale breakup, Perks, Perquisites, Posting, Promotion, and Job Profile, please click here.

RBI Assistant 2022 How to Apply

(i) Candidates are requested to apply online through the Bank’s website or by clicking on the Apply Online link below. No other mode of application will be accepted.

(ii) To register application, choose the tab "Click here for New Registration" and enter Name, Contact details and Email-id. A Provisional Registration Number and Password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. Candidate should note down the Provisional Registration Number and Password. An Email & SMS indicating the Provisional Registration number and Password will also be sent.

(iii) Validate your details and Save your application by clicking the 'Validate your details' and 'Save and Next' button. Candidates can proceed to upload Photo & Signature as per the specifications given in the Guidelines for Scanning and Upload of Photograph and Signature.

(iv) Click on 'FINAL SUBMIT' ONLY after verifying and ensuring that the photograph, signature uploaded and other details filled by you are correct. Click on 'Payment' Tab and proceed for payment.

Application Fee

Category Exam Fees/Intimation Charges (Non-Refundable) OBC/General/EWS candidates (Examination fees+ Intimation Charges) Rs 450/- SC/ST/PwBD/EXS. (Intimation Charges) Rs 50/-

NOTE: Staff candidates are exempted from payment of examination fee and intimation charges.