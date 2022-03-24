RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 on 26th March 2022: Check Best 7 Last-Minute Preparation Tips

RBI Assistant 2022 Last Minute Tips: The Reserve Bank of India will be conducting the RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims on 26th & 27th March 2022 for eligible Indian citizens to fill up 950 vacancies of the RBI Assistant post. RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022 for Prelims Exam is available to download from 21st March 2022 to 27th March 2022. The selection process of the RBI Assistant 2022 includes the Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam, and Language Proficiency Test (LPT). The last date to apply online for RBI Assistant 2022 ended on 8th March 2022. In this article, we have shared the RBI Assistant 2022 Best 7 Last-Minute Preparation Tips & Tricks to Crack RBI Assistant Prelims.

RBI Assistant 2022 Important Dates

RBI Assistant 2022 Important Events Important Dates RBI Assistant 2022 Registration Start Date 17th February 2022 RBI Assistant 2022 Registration Last Date 8th March 2022 Online Application and Payment of Fee 17th February 2022 to 8th March 2022 RBI Assistant 2022 Admit Card 21st March 2022 to 27th March 2022 RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Exam 26th & 27th March 2022 RBI Assistant 2022 Mains Exam May 2022 (Tentative)

RBI Assistant 2022 Exam Pattern

Candidates interested in applying for RBI Assistant post in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will undergo three stages: Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam, and Language Proficiency Test. The RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 will consist of three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, Reasoning Ability.

RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Exam

Name of Tests

(Objective) No. of

Questions Maximum

Marks Total Time English Language 30 30 20 minutes Numerical Ability 35 35 20 minutes Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 60 minutes

RBI Assistant 2022 Best 7 Last Minute Preparation Tips

1. Revise through the syllabus, exam pattern, cut-offs

Candidates are advised to go through the syllabus, exam pattern, cut-offs, previous years' question papers, important topics, and other important exam guidelines for preparing for the exam. RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 Written Exam will include three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, Reasoning Ability for a total of 100 Marks and a total time duration of 60 minutes (20 minutes each for three sections). All the questions will have multiple choices. All tests except test of English Comprehension will be provided in English and Hindi. The examination would be conducted on-line i.e. on a computer. Candidates would need to secure separate cut-off in each paper to be shortlisted for RBI Assistant Main Exam.

2. Penalty for Wrong Answer; Avoid Guesswork

For every wrong answer marked by you, 1/4 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty. All the questions will have multiple choices. Out of the five answers to a question only one will be the correct answer. You have to select the most appropriate answer and ‘mouse click’ that alternative which you feel is appropriate/correct. The alternative/ option that you have clicked on will be treated as your answer to that question. All papers except test of English Language will be provided in English and Hindi.

3. Check Section-wise Important Topics, Preparation Strategies, Practice Questions

As per previous years’ exam analysis for RBI Assistant Prelims, candidates were able to make 77-86 overall good attempts while the overall difficulty level was Easy to Moderate. Questions asked in each section included topics as mentioned: English Language: Reading Comprehension (8-10), Para Jumbles (5-6), Cloze Test (5), Spelling Errors (5), Sentence Rearrangement/Correction (5), Word Swap (5). Numerical Ability: Simplification (15), Arithmetic (10), Data Interpretation Tabular/Line/Graph/Bar (5), Wrong/Missing Number Series (5), Reasoning Ability: Puzzles Linear/Circle/Floor/Day/Month/Square/Uncertain based (15), Coding-Decoding (5), Pairing, Odd Man Out (5), Blood Relations (5), Direction (5), Alphanumeric Series (3), Inequality (3), Syllogism (3).

RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 Check Important Topics, Preparation Strategies, Practice Questions

4. Do not take up new topics; Solve mock test papers, previous years’ question papers, quizzes

Candidates should take this time to strengthen speed and accuracy. Expand your solving skills by developing effective tricks to solve quick and correct. RBI Assistant Practice Questions, Previous Years’ Question Papers, Quizzes, Mock Tests come handy at this time to polish your solving skills. Candidates will have only 20 Minutes for each section so it is crucial to get into the practice of solving papers with a timer.

5. Refer to best books for RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 – Recommended List

English Language Numerical Ability Reasoning Ability Objective English (Uma Sinha, Hari Mohan Prasad/McGraw Hill) Objective Arithmetic (RS Aggarwal/A Chand) A modern Approach to Logical Reasoning (RS Aggarwal/A Chand) General English (SP Bakshi/Arihant) Numerical ability and Mathematical Aptitude (Dr AB Rao) A modern approach to verbal and non-verbal reasoning (RS Aggarwal/A Chand) Objective General English (RS Aggarwal/A Chand) Fast Track Objective Arithmetic (Rajesh Verma/Arihant) A New Approach to Reasoning (BS Sijwali/Arihant)

6. Keep your Admit Card, ID Proofs, Aarogya Setu app ready

Candidates are required to bring the call letter with your photograph affixed thereon, currently valid Photo identity proof in original and a photocopy of the same ID proof which you bring in original - THIS IS ESSENTIAL. This call-letter along with photocopy of photo identity proof duly stapled together are to be submitted at the end of exam by putting it in the designated drop-box. Remember to follow the social distancing mode of exam-related instructions, install the Aarogya Setu app on mobile, and carry items only that are permitted into the exam venue.

Please Note: Ration Card and Learner’s Driving License will not be accepted as valid ID proof. Your name as appearing on the call letter (provided by you during the process of registration) should exactly match the name as appearing on the photo identity proof. Female candidates who have changed first/last/middle name post marriage must take special note of this. If there is any mismatch between the name indicated in the Call Letter and Photo Identity Proof, you will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

7. Eat good mood-lifting food, get good sleep & keep calm

Rest and Recharge yourself for the Exam Day. Consume healthy food, take a good sleep night before the exam, stay away from any stressful environment, meditate, remain calm.

WISH YOU GOOD LUCK!

RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022 Download Link (Active)