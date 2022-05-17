RBI Assistant Mains Result 2022 Soon on rbi.org.in, Check Result Date, Cut Off, Vacancy & Other Details here

RBI Assistant Mains Result 2022 has been announced on the official website of RBI.i.e. rbi.org.in. Check Result Date, Vacancy & Other Details here.

RBI Assistant Mains Result 2022 Download: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is going to soon release RBI Assistant Mains Result 2022 on its website. Candidates who appeared in the RBI Assistant Mains 2022 will be able to download their result through the official website of RBI.i.e. rbi.org.in.

RBI Assistant Mains 2022 Result Date

As per reports, the bank will release RBI Assistant Mains Result 2022 in the fourth week of May 2022. All candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates. Candidates will be able to check RBI Assistant Mains Result 2022 by searching their roll numbers in the PDF. The RBI Assistant Mains Result 2022 Direct Link will be provided in due course of the time. All candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

What's Next?

Those who will qualify in the main exam will be called for Language Proficiency Test(LPT). The RBI Assistant Prelims Score Card & Marks will be available by the last week of May on the official website. The RBI Assistant Mains 2022 Exam was held on 8 May 2022 for recruitment to the 950 vacancies. Candidates will be able to check RBI Assistant Mains 2022 Result followed by the easy steps given below, once released.

How to Download RBI Assistant Mains 2022 Result?

Visit the official website of RBI.i.e. rbi.org.in. Click on the result section. Now, click on the notification link that reads 'RBI Assistant Mains 2022 Result Download'. A PDF will be opened. Search your roll number. Download RBI Assistant Mains 2022 Result and Save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download RBI Assistant Mains 2022 Result - to active soon

The candidates will be able to check RBI Assistant Mains 2022 Result online by visiting rbi.org.in. All candidates are advised to download RBI Assistant Mains 2022 Result and save it for future reference. The date for RBI Assistant LPT will be intimated in due course of time. All candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for more details.

RBI Assistant Mains Cut Off 2022