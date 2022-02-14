RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022 for 950 Vacancies: Notification Expected Soon @opportunities.rbi.org.in

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to release the RBI Assistant Notification soon at its website i.e. opportunities.rbi.org.in and in the employment newspaper. As per the reports, RBI Assistant Registration will commence on 17 February 2022. Candidates will be able to register for RBI Recruitment 2022 upto 08 March 2022.

As per reports, a total of 950 vacancies shall be filled across the country in various offices of the Bank classified into West, South, North, and East Zone. The bank will conduct a nationwide exam for the selection of candidates. The first phase of the exam i.e. RBI Assistant Prelims is expected on 26 and 27 March 2022. Those who qualify in the prelims will be called the mains exam. RBI is also expected to conduct combined pre-examination training at certain centres for a limited number of SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates in consonance with the guidelines issued by the Government of India.

Candidates who are seeking a job as an Assistant in RBI Bank should have Bachelor's Degree. More details will be available in the notification, once released.

RBI Assistant Important Dates

RBI Assistant Notification Date Third week of February 2022 RBI Assistant Online Registration Starting Date 17 February 2022 RBI Assistant Online Registration Last Date 08 March 2022 RBI Assistant Exam Date 26 and 27 March 2022

RBI Assistant Vacancy

950

RBI Assistant Eligibility Criteria

RBI Assistant Qualification

Graduation in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks (pass class for SC/ST/PWD candidates) in the aggregate and the knowledge of word processing on PC.

A candidate belonging to Ex-servicemen category (except dependents of ex-servicemen) should either be a graduate from a recognized University or should have passed the matriculation or its equivalent examination of the Armed Forces and rendered at least 15 years of defence service.

Candidates applying for post in a particular recruiting office should be proficient in the language (i.e. know to read, write, speak and understand the language) of the state/ any of the states falling under the recruiting office.

RBI Assistant Age Limit:

20 to 28 years

Selection Process for RBI Assistant Posts

Selection for the posts will be done through:

ONLINE examinations in Phase - I and Phase - II Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

RBI Assistant Exam Pattern

RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Pattern:

Total Number of Questions - 100 in 3 sections (30 on the English Language, 35 on Maths and 35 on Reasoning Ability)

Total Marks - 100

Time - 20 minutes for each section

RBI Assistant Mains Exam Pattern:

Subjects (Objective) No of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Test of Reasoning 40 40 30 minutes Test of English Language 40 40 30 minutes Test of Numerical Ability 40 40 30 minutes Test of General Awareness 40 40 25 minutes Test of Computer Knowledge 40 40 20 minutes Total 200 200 135 minutes

Note: There will be negative marking of 1/4th marks in both prelims and mains

RBI Assistan LPT 2022

Those who qualify in the mains examination will have to undergo a language proficiency test (LPT). The language proficiency test will be conducted in the Official / Local Language of the State concerned as detailed below). Candidate not proficient in the Official / Local Language shall be disqualified. The Office wise local language/s is/are as follows:

Ahmedabad – Gujarati

Bengaluru – Kannada

Bhopal – Hindi

Bhubaneswar - Oriya

Chandigarh – Punjabi / Hindi

Chennai – Tamil

Guwahati – Assamese / Bengali / Khasi / Manipuri / Bodo / Mizo

Hyderabad – Telugu

Jaipur – Hindi

Jammu – Urdu / Hindi / Kashmiri

Kanpur & Lucknow – Hindi

Kolkata – Bengali / Nepali

Mumbai – Marathi / Konkani

Nagpur – Marathi / Hindi

New Delhi – Hindi

Patna – Hindi / Maithili

Thiruvananthapuram – Malayalam

How to Apply for RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022 ?