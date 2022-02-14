RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022 for 950 Vacancies: Notification Expected Soon @opportunities.rbi.org.in

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to release the RBI Assistant Notification soon at its website i.e. opportunities.rbi.org.in and in the employment newspaper. As per the reports, RBI Assistant Registration will commence on 17 February 2022. Candidates will be able to register for RBI Recruitment 2022 upto 08 March 2022.
As per reports, a total of 950 vacancies shall be filled across the country in various offices of the Bank classified into West, South, North, and East Zone. The bank will conduct a nationwide exam for the selection of candidates. The first phase of the exam i.e. RBI Assistant Prelims is expected on 26 and 27 March 2022. Those who qualify in the prelims will be called the mains exam. RBI is also expected to conduct combined pre-examination training at certain centres for a limited number of SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates in consonance with the guidelines issued by the Government of India.
Candidates who are seeking a job as an Assistant in RBI Bank should have Bachelor's Degree. More details will be available in the notification, once released.
RBI Assistant Important Dates
|RBI Assistant Notification Date
|Third week of February 2022
|RBI Assistant Online Registration Starting Date
|17 February 2022
|RBI Assistant Online Registration Last Date
|08 March 2022
|RBI Assistant Exam Date
|26 and 27 March 2022
RBI Assistant Vacancy
950
RBI Assistant Eligibility Criteria
RBI Assistant Qualification
- Graduation in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks (pass class for SC/ST/PWD candidates) in the aggregate and the knowledge of word processing on PC.
- A candidate belonging to Ex-servicemen category (except dependents of ex-servicemen) should either be a graduate from a recognized University or should have passed the matriculation or its equivalent examination of the Armed Forces and rendered at least 15 years of defence service.
- Candidates applying for post in a particular recruiting office should be proficient in the language (i.e. know to read, write, speak and understand the language) of the state/ any of the states falling under the recruiting office.
RBI Assistant Age Limit:
20 to 28 years
Selection Process for RBI Assistant Posts
Selection for the posts will be done through:
- ONLINE examinations in Phase - I and Phase - II
- Language Proficiency Test (LPT).
RBI Assistant Exam Pattern
RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Pattern:
- Total Number of Questions - 100 in 3 sections (30 on the English Language, 35 on Maths and 35 on Reasoning Ability)
- Total Marks - 100
- Time - 20 minutes for each section
RBI Assistant Mains Exam Pattern:
|
Subjects (Objective)
|
No of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Test of Reasoning
|
40
|
40
|
30 minutes
|
Test of English Language
|
40
|
40
|
30 minutes
|
Test of Numerical Ability
|
40
|
40
|
30 minutes
|
Test of General Awareness
|
40
|
40
|
25 minutes
|
Test of Computer Knowledge
|
40
|
40
|
20 minutes
|
Total
|
200
|
200
|
135 minutes
Note: There will be negative marking of 1/4th marks in both prelims and mains
RBI Assistan LPT 2022
Those who qualify in the mains examination will have to undergo a language proficiency test (LPT). The language proficiency test will be conducted in the Official / Local Language of the State concerned as detailed below). Candidate not proficient in the Official / Local Language shall be disqualified. The Office wise local language/s is/are as follows:
- Ahmedabad – Gujarati
- Bengaluru – Kannada
- Bhopal – Hindi
- Bhubaneswar - Oriya
- Chandigarh – Punjabi / Hindi
- Chennai – Tamil
- Guwahati – Assamese / Bengali / Khasi / Manipuri / Bodo / Mizo
- Hyderabad – Telugu
- Jaipur – Hindi
- Jammu – Urdu / Hindi / Kashmiri
- Kanpur & Lucknow – Hindi
- Kolkata – Bengali / Nepali
- Mumbai – Marathi / Konkani
- Nagpur – Marathi / Hindi
- New Delhi – Hindi
- Patna – Hindi / Maithili
- Thiruvananthapuram – Malayalam
How to Apply for RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022 ?
- Go to the official website of RBI - opportunities.rbi.org.in and visit 'Current Vacancies' then 'Vacancies'
- Now, click on and click on the option "Recruitment for the post of Assistant" which will open a new screen.
- To register application, choose the tab "Click here for New Registration" and enter Name, Contact details
and Email-id.
- Validate your details and Save your application by clicking the 'Validate your details' and 'Save & Next' button
- Upload Photo & Signature as per the specifications given in the Guidelines for Scanning and Upload of Photograph and Signature.
- Now, fill in other details of the Application Form.
- Click on the Preview Tab to preview and verify the entire application form before FINAL SUBMIT.
- Modify details, if required, and click on 'FINAL SUBMIT' ONLY after verifying and ensuring that the photograph, signature uploaded and other details filled by you are correct.
- Click on 'Payment' Tab and proceed for payment.
- Click on 'Submit' button.