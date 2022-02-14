JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 14 Feb!

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022 for 950 Vacancies: Notification Expected Soon @opportunities.rbi.org.in

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is hiring 950 Assistants. Check Vacancy, Important Dates, Qualification, Selection Process, Exam Pattern, How to Apply Here.

Created On: Feb 14, 2022 11:35 IST
RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022
RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to release the RBI Assistant Notification soon at its website i.e. opportunities.rbi.org.in and in the employment newspaper. As per the reports, RBI Assistant Registration will commence on 17 February 2022. Candidates will be able to register for RBI Recruitment 2022 upto 08 March 2022

As per reports, a total of 950 vacancies shall be filled across the country in various offices of the Bank classified into West, South, North, and East Zone. The bank will conduct a nationwide exam for the selection of candidates. The first phase of the exam i.e. RBI Assistant Prelims is expected on 26 and 27 March 2022. Those who qualify in the prelims will be called the mains exam. RBI is also expected to conduct combined pre-examination training at certain centres for a limited number of SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates in consonance with the guidelines issued by the Government of India. 

Candidates who are seeking a job as an Assistant in RBI Bank should have Bachelor's Degree. More details will be available in the notification, once released.

RBI Assistant Important Dates

RBI Assistant Notification Date Third week of February 2022
RBI Assistant Online Registration Starting Date 17 February 2022
RBI Assistant Online Registration Last Date 08 March 2022
RBI Assistant Exam Date 26 and 27 March 2022

RBI Assistant Vacancy

950

RBI Assistant Eligibility Criteria

RBI Assistant Qualification

  • Graduation in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks (pass class for SC/ST/PWD candidates) in the aggregate and the knowledge of word processing on PC.
  • A candidate belonging to Ex-servicemen category (except dependents of ex-servicemen) should either be a graduate from a recognized University or should have passed the matriculation or its equivalent examination of the Armed Forces and rendered at least 15 years of defence service.
  • Candidates applying for post in a particular recruiting office should be proficient in the language (i.e. know to read, write, speak and understand the language) of the state/ any of the states falling under the recruiting office.

RBI Assistant Age Limit:

20 to 28 years

Selection Process for RBI Assistant Posts

Selection for the posts will be done through:

  1. ONLINE examinations in Phase - I and Phase - II
  2. Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

RBI Assistant Exam Pattern

RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Pattern:

  • Total Number of Questions - 100 in 3 sections (30 on the English Language, 35 on Maths and 35 on Reasoning Ability)
  • Total Marks - 100
  • Time - 20 minutes for each section

RBI Assistant Mains Exam Pattern:

Subjects (Objective)

No of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

Test of Reasoning

40

40

30 minutes

Test of English Language

40

40

30 minutes

Test of Numerical Ability

40

40

30 minutes

Test of General Awareness

40

40

25 minutes

Test of Computer Knowledge

40

40

20 minutes

Total

200

200

135 minutes

Note: There will be negative marking of 1/4th marks in both prelims and mains

RBI Assistan LPT 2022

Those who qualify in the mains examination will have to undergo a language proficiency test (LPT). The language proficiency test will be conducted in the Official / Local Language of the State concerned as detailed below). Candidate not proficient in the Official / Local Language shall be disqualified.  The Office wise local language/s is/are as follows:

  • Ahmedabad – Gujarati
  • Bengaluru – Kannada
  • Bhopal – Hindi
  • Bhubaneswar - Oriya
  • Chandigarh – Punjabi / Hindi
  • Chennai – Tamil
  • Guwahati – Assamese / Bengali / Khasi / Manipuri / Bodo / Mizo
  • Hyderabad – Telugu
  • Jaipur – Hindi
  • Jammu – Urdu / Hindi / Kashmiri
  • Kanpur & Lucknow – Hindi
  • Kolkata – Bengali / Nepali
  • Mumbai – Marathi / Konkani
  • Nagpur – Marathi / Hindi
  • New Delhi – Hindi
  • Patna – Hindi / Maithili
  • Thiruvananthapuram – Malayalam

How to Apply for RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022 ?

  1. Go to the official website of RBI - opportunities.rbi.org.in and visit 'Current Vacancies' then 'Vacancies'
  2. Now, click on and click on the option "Recruitment for the post of Assistant" which will open a new screen.
  3. To register application, choose the tab "Click here for New Registration" and enter Name, Contact details
    and Email-id.
  4. Validate your details and Save your application by clicking the 'Validate your details' and 'Save & Next' button
  5. Upload Photo & Signature as per the specifications given in the Guidelines for Scanning and Upload of Photograph and Signature.
  6. Now, fill in other details of the Application Form.
  7. Click on the Preview Tab to preview and verify the entire application form before FINAL SUBMIT.
  8. Modify details, if required, and click on 'FINAL SUBMIT' ONLY after verifying and ensuring that the photograph, signature uploaded and other details filled by you are correct.
  9. Click on 'Payment' Tab and proceed for payment.
  10. Click on 'Submit' button. 

FAQ

What is RBI Assistant Salary ?

Around 14000

Who can apply for RBI Assisant Vacancy 2022 ?

Graduates between 20 and 28 years of age are eligible to apply.

What is RBI Assistant Application Last Date ?

8 March 2022

What is RBI Application Form Starting Date ?

17 Feb 2022
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

6 + 8 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.