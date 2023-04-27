RBI Grade B Eligibility Criteria 2023: Check Age Limit, Education Qualification

RBI Grade B Eligibility Criteria 2023: The Reserve Bank of India, the exam conducting body for the RBI Grade B recruitment process, invites online applications from eligible Indian citizens each year for filling up vacancies of Grade B Officers - General/ Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR)/ Department of Statistics and Information Management (DSIM). To be eligible to apply, one must ensure that they meet the age limit and educational qualifications issued by the RBI.
In this article, we have provided the complete details about RBI Grade B Eligibility Criteria including age limit, upper age limit relaxation, and educational qualifications for all posts.
RBI Grade B 2023 Overview
Below, aspirants can find details related to the RBI Grade B examination such as organising body, exam category, language of the exam, etc. Refer to the table below:
|
|
Name of Bank
|
Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
|
Exam Name
|
RBI Grade B
|
Post Name
|
Grade B Officers - General/DEPR/DSIM
|
Vacancies
|
291
|
Category
|
Banking Jobs
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Registration Date
|
May 09 to June 09, 2023
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims Exam
Mains Exam
Interview
|
Language of Exam
|
English
RBI Grade B Eligibility Criteria 2023
It is crucial to meet the eligibility criteria to be considered for the selection process for the RBI Grade B recruitment process. Here, we discuss the nationality, age limit, and educational qualifications in detail to help candidates make an informed choice.
Nationality
(i) a Citizen of India or
(ii) a subject of Nepal or
(iii) a subject of Bhutan or
(iv) a Tibetan Refugee who came over to India before 1st January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India or (v) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with intention of permanently settling in India.
NOTE: A candidate belonging to categories (ii), (iii), (iv) & (v) above should possess a certificate of eligibility that has been issued by the Government of India.
Age Limit
A candidate must have attained the minimum age of 21 years however they must not be above 30 years of age.
Upper Age Limit Relaxation
There shall be relaxation in the upper age bracket as per the Government norms. Below, we have provided the relaxation for all categories.
|
Category
|
Age Relaxation
|
SC/ST
|
5 years
|
OBC
|
3 years
|
Physically Handicapped
|
10 years
|
Physically Handicapped + OBC
|
13 years
|
Physically Handicapped + SC/ST
|
15 years
Educational Qualification
In order to be eligible for the RBI Grade B exam, one must also possess the required educational qualifications. Below, candidates can check the qualification details as per the post they choose to apply for.
|
RBI Grade B Posts
|
Minimum Educational Qualifications
|
1. Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) - (General)
|
Graduation in any discipline /Equivalent technical or professional qualification with minimum 60% marks (50% for SC/ST/PwBD applicants)
OR
Post-Graduation / Equivalent technical qualification with minimum 55% marks (pass marks for SC/ST/PwBD applicants) in aggregate of all semesters/years.
|
2. Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) - DEPR
|
Essential:
• A Master's Degree in Economics / Econometrics / Quantitative Economics / Mathematical Economics / Integrated Economics Course/ Finance, with a minimum of 55% marks or an equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters /years from a recognised Indian or Foreign University /Institute;
OR
• PGDM/ MBA Finance with a minimum of 55% marks or an equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters /years from a recognised Indian or Foreign University /Institute;
OR
• Master’s Degree in Economics in any of the sub-categories of economics i.e. agricultural/ business/ developmental/ applied, etc., with a minimum of 55% marks or an equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters /years from a recognised Indian or Foreign University /Institute.
|
3. Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) - DSIM
|
Essential:
• A Master's Degree in Statistics/ Mathematical Statistics/ Mathematical Economics/ Econometrics/ Statistics & Informatics from IIT-Kharagpur/ Applied Statistics & Informatics from IIT-Bombay with a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters / years;
OR
• Master's Degree in Mathematics with a minimum of 55% marks or an equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters/years and one year post graduate diploma in Statistics or related subjects from a reputed Institute;
OR
• M. Stat. Degree of Indian Statistical Institute with a minimum of 55% marks in aggregate of all semesters/years;
OR
• Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA) jointly offered by ISI Kolkata, IIT Kharagpur and IIM Calcutta with a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters/years.