RBI Grade B Eligibility Criteria 2023: Check Age Limit, Education Qualification

RBI Grade B Eligibility Criteria 2023: The Reserve Bank of India, the exam conducting body for the RBI Grade B recruitment process, invites online applications from eligible Indian citizens each year for filling up vacancies of Grade B Officers - General/ Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR)/ Department of Statistics and Information Management (DSIM). To be eligible to apply, one must ensure that they meet the age limit and educational qualifications issued by the RBI.

In this article, we have provided the complete details about RBI Grade B Eligibility Criteria including age limit, upper age limit relaxation, and educational qualifications for all posts.

RBI Grade B 2023 Overview

Below, aspirants can find details related to the RBI Grade B examination such as organising body, exam category, language of the exam, etc. Refer to the table below:

RBI Grade B 2023 Overview

Name of Bank

Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

Exam Name

RBI Grade B

Post Name

Grade B Officers - General/DEPR/DSIM

Vacancies

291

Category

Banking Jobs

Application Mode

Online

Registration Date

May 09 to June 09, 2023

Selection Process

Prelims Exam

Mains Exam

Interview

Language of Exam

English

RBI Grade B Eligibility Criteria 2023

It is crucial to meet the eligibility criteria to be considered for the selection process for the RBI Grade B recruitment process. Here, we discuss the nationality, age limit, and educational qualifications in detail to help candidates make an informed choice.

Nationality

(i) a Citizen of India or

(ii) a subject of Nepal or

(iii) a subject of Bhutan or

(iv) a Tibetan Refugee who came over to India before 1st January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India or (v) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with intention of permanently settling in India.

NOTE: A candidate belonging to categories (ii), (iii), (iv) & (v) above should possess a certificate of eligibility that has been issued by the Government of India.

Age Limit

A candidate must have attained the minimum age of 21 years however they must not be above 30 years of age.

Upper Age Limit Relaxation

There shall be relaxation in the upper age bracket as per the Government norms. Below, we have provided the relaxation for all categories.

Category

Age Relaxation

SC/ST

5 years

OBC

3 years

Physically Handicapped

10 years

Physically Handicapped + OBC

13 years

Physically Handicapped + SC/ST

15 years

 Educational Qualification

In order to be eligible for the RBI Grade B exam, one must also possess the required educational qualifications. Below, candidates can check the qualification details as per the post they choose to apply for.

RBI Grade B Posts

Minimum Educational Qualifications

1. Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) - (General)

Graduation in any discipline /Equivalent technical or professional qualification with minimum 60% marks (50% for SC/ST/PwBD applicants)

 OR

 Post-Graduation / Equivalent technical qualification with minimum 55% marks (pass marks for SC/ST/PwBD applicants) in aggregate of all semesters/years.

2. Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) - DEPR

Essential:

• A Master's Degree in Economics / Econometrics / Quantitative Economics / Mathematical Economics / Integrated Economics Course/ Finance, with a minimum of 55% marks or an equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters /years from a recognised Indian or Foreign University /Institute;

OR

• PGDM/ MBA Finance with a minimum of 55% marks or an equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters /years from a recognised Indian or Foreign University /Institute;

OR

 •  Master’s Degree in Economics in any of the sub-categories of economics i.e. agricultural/ business/ developmental/ applied, etc., with a minimum of 55% marks or an equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters /years from a recognised Indian or Foreign University /Institute.

3. Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) - DSIM

Essential:

• A Master's Degree in Statistics/ Mathematical Statistics/ Mathematical Economics/ Econometrics/ Statistics & Informatics from IIT-Kharagpur/ Applied Statistics & Informatics from IIT-Bombay with a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters / years;

 OR

 • Master's Degree in Mathematics with a minimum of 55% marks or an equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters/years and one year post graduate diploma in Statistics or related subjects from a reputed Institute;

OR

 • M. Stat. Degree of Indian Statistical Institute with a minimum of 55% marks in aggregate of all semesters/years;

OR

 • Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA) jointly offered by ISI Kolkata, IIT Kharagpur and IIM Calcutta with a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters/years.

FAQ

Where can I find detailed eligibility criteria for RBI Grade B 2023?

At Jagran Josh, we have provided the detailed eligibility criteria for RBI Grade B 2023 examination which included age limit, upper age limit relaxation, and educational qualifications.

What is the minimum age limit for applying for RBI Grade B 2023?

To be eligible to apply for RBI Grade B 2023, a candidate must have attained the minimum age of 21 years however they must not be above 30 years of age.

What is RBI Grade B educational qualification?

RBI has laid down different qualifications criteria for each three posts of Grade B General/DEPR/DSIM. Candidates must possess a Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 60% marks or a Master’s degree with a minimum of 55% marks. Candidates pursuing graduation are not eligible to apply for the exam.

How many times can I attempt RBI Grade B exam?

There is a limit on the number of attempts for RBI Grade B exam. Candidates belonging to General category can attempt the exam for a maximum of six times however there is no limit on the number of attempts for candidates in the reserved category.

