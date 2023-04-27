RBI Grade B Eligibility Criteria 2023: Check Age Limit, Education Qualification

Check the detailed RBI Grade B Eligibility Criteria 2023 for the Officers in Gr B (DR) - General, Gr B (DR) - DEPR/DSIM. The selection process of officers shall be done through an online written exam (in two phases) and an interview.

RBI Grade B Eligibility Criteria 2023: The Reserve Bank of India, the exam conducting body for the RBI Grade B recruitment process, invites online applications from eligible Indian citizens each year for filling up vacancies of Grade B Officers - General/ Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR)/ Department of Statistics and Information Management (DSIM). To be eligible to apply, one must ensure that they meet the age limit and educational qualifications issued by the RBI.

In this article, we have provided the complete details about RBI Grade B Eligibility Criteria including age limit, upper age limit relaxation, and educational qualifications for all posts.

RBI Grade B 2023 Overview

Below, aspirants can find details related to the RBI Grade B examination such as organising body, exam category, language of the exam, etc. Refer to the table below:

RBI Grade B 2023 Overview Name of Bank Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Exam Name RBI Grade B Post Name Grade B Officers - General/DEPR/DSIM Vacancies 291 Category Banking Jobs Application Mode Online Registration Date May 09 to June 09, 2023 Selection Process Prelims Exam Mains Exam Interview Language of Exam English

RBI Grade B Eligibility Criteria 2023

It is crucial to meet the eligibility criteria to be considered for the selection process for the RBI Grade B recruitment process. Here, we discuss the nationality, age limit, and educational qualifications in detail to help candidates make an informed choice.

Nationality

(i) a Citizen of India or

(ii) a subject of Nepal or

(iii) a subject of Bhutan or

(iv) a Tibetan Refugee who came over to India before 1st January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India or (v) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with intention of permanently settling in India.

NOTE: A candidate belonging to categories (ii), (iii), (iv) & (v) above should possess a certificate of eligibility that has been issued by the Government of India.

Age Limit

A candidate must have attained the minimum age of 21 years however they must not be above 30 years of age.

Upper Age Limit Relaxation

There shall be relaxation in the upper age bracket as per the Government norms. Below, we have provided the relaxation for all categories.

Category Age Relaxation SC/ST 5 years OBC 3 years Physically Handicapped 10 years Physically Handicapped + OBC 13 years Physically Handicapped + SC/ST 15 years

Educational Qualification

In order to be eligible for the RBI Grade B exam, one must also possess the required educational qualifications. Below, candidates can check the qualification details as per the post they choose to apply for.