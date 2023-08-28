RMC Recruitment 2023 for 738 Apprentice Posts, Check Details

RMC Recruitment 2023: Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice in different trades. Candidates holding the required qualifications and experience can submit applications online on or before 10 September 2023. A total of 738 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process. Candidates can check educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details.
Important Dates
- Commencement of submission of online application: 23 August 2023
- Last date for submission of application: 10 September 2023
RMC Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details
Apprentice - 738 Posts
RMC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria
- Educational Qualification: Candidates should possess ITI (Relevant Trade) from a recognized Board.
- Age Limit - Candidates can refer to the notification for age limit & relaxation.
Selection Criteria
Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit.
How to Apply for RMC Apprentice Recruitment 2023 ?
Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications by 10 September 2023. Candidates can refer to the official notification for reference.
- Visit the official website of RMC.i.e. rmc.gov.in.
- Click on the Recruitment Section.
- Now, navigate to the link of 'RMC Apprentice Recruitment 2023'.
- Fill up the details including educational qualification, date of birth, name etc.
- Upload documents and submit the application form.
- Candidates are advised to take a printout of the application form for future reference.