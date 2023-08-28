RMC Recruitment 2023 for 738 Apprentice Posts, Check Details

RMC Apprentice Jobs 2023 Apply for 738 Vacancy

RMC Recruitment 2023: Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) is hiring 738 Apprentices. Check Notification, Online Application Link, Vacancy Details, Eligibility and How to Apply Here.

RMC Recruitment 2023: Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice in different trades. Candidates holding the required qualifications and experience can submit applications online on or before 10 September 2023. A total of 738 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process. Candidates can check educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details. 

Important Dates

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 23 August 2023
  • Last date for submission of application: 10 September 2023

RMC Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

Apprentice - 738 Posts

RMC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

  • Educational Qualification: Candidates should possess ITI (Relevant Trade) from a recognized Board. 
  • Age Limit - Candidates can refer to the notification for age limit & relaxation.

Selection Criteria

Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit.

How to Apply for RMC Apprentice Recruitment 2023 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications by 10 September 2023. Candidates can refer to the official notification for reference. 

  1. Visit the official website of RMC.i.e. rmc.gov.in.
  2. Click on the Recruitment Section. 
  3. Now, navigate to the link of 'RMC Apprentice Recruitment 2023'.
  4. Fill up the details including educational qualification, date of birth, name etc. 
  5. Upload documents and submit the application form. 
  6. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the application form for future reference. 

