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RNT Medical College Udaipur NEET UG 2026 Cutoff: Opening and Closing Ranks

By Faham Ehraj
Last Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 17:03 IST

RNT Medical College Udaipur Cut off 2026: Candidates can check the expected opening and closing ranks, category wise cut off and previous year trends for MBBS admission.

RNT Medical College Udaipur NEET UG 2026 Cutoff: Opening and Closing Ranks
RNT Medical College Udaipur NEET UG 2026 Cutoff: Opening and Closing Ranks

RNT Medical College NEET UG 2026 Cutoff: Candidates seeking admission in MBBS course at Rabindranath Tagore Medical College, Udaipur through NEET UG 2026 should keep track of the college’s opening and closing ranks. The RNT Medical College (Udaipur) NEET UG 2026 cut off will be determined during the counselling process and will be based on category, seat quota, number of applicants and seat availability. The 2026 cut off is yet to be announced so candidates can refer to the expected cut off and previous year trends to understand the likely admission range. In 2025, the RNT medical college, Udaipur had a closing rank of around 3890 for general category students in the Udaipur MBBS cut off data. Candidates can check the opening and closing ranks below to assess their chance of securing an MBBS seat at the college through NEET UG 2026 counselling. Read the article to know more details.

RNT Medical College Cut off 2026: Opening and Closing Rank

Candidates who have appeared for NEET UG 2026 and want to know their chances of getting admission to Rabindranath Tagore Medical College, Udaipur can check the opening and closing ranks below. These seats will be filled by the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) quota.

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

1376 - 1746

3889 - 3904

OBC

1920 - 2184

4310 - 4814

EWS

4165 - 4575

5056 - 5183

SC

8886 - 23490

33592 - 35650

ST

16745 - 31677

42667 - 49091

RNT Medical College Cut off 2025: Opening and Closing Rank

Candidates can check the table below to know the previous year Rabindranath Tagore Medical College opening and closing rank of 2025 in the table given below.

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

1495

3890

OBC

2084

4208

EWS

4640

5007

SC

31554

33922

ST

41446

45589

RNT Medical College Cut off 2024: Opening and Closing Rank

Candidates can check the table below to know the last year opening and closing rank for RTN Medical College cut off 2024 in the table given below. The category wise rank is given separately.

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

2413

3904

OBC

1920

4146

EWS

4165

5053

SC

8886

31673

ST

25351

33517

RNT Medical College Cut off 2023: Opening and Closing Rank

The NEET UG 2023 cut off for Rabindranath Tagore Medical College shows the opening and closing rank for MBBS admission. Check the table below to see the rank at which MBBS seats were closed.

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

1376

3867

OBC

2832

4814

EWS

5031

5183

SC

25239

35650

ST

16745

49091

RTN Medical College Cut Off : State Quota Opening and Closing Rank

Candidates must note these seats to be filled under the 85 percent state quota seats which are filled through Rajasthan state board quota counselling process.

Candidate Category

2026 (Expected)

2025 

2024 

2023 

General

536443 - 901593

191281

901593

851627

OBC

639218 - 974246

974246

6884

750152

EWS

8029 - 8448

7699

8448

8229

SC

52743 - 56291

52161

51348

56291

ST

63942 - 66562

61580

66562

65919

Faham Ehraj
Faham Ehraj

Executive - Editorial

Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.

In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.

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First Published: Aug 18, 2026, 17:03 IST

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