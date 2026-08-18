RNT Medical College Udaipur NEET UG 2026 Cutoff: Opening and Closing Ranks

RNT Medical College NEET UG 2026 Cutoff: Candidates seeking admission in MBBS course at Rabindranath Tagore Medical College, Udaipur through NEET UG 2026 should keep track of the college’s opening and closing ranks. The RNT Medical College (Udaipur) NEET UG 2026 cut off will be determined during the counselling process and will be based on category, seat quota, number of applicants and seat availability. The 2026 cut off is yet to be announced so candidates can refer to the expected cut off and previous year trends to understand the likely admission range. In 2025, the RNT medical college, Udaipur had a closing rank of around 3890 for general category students in the Udaipur MBBS cut off data. Candidates can check the opening and closing ranks below to assess their chance of securing an MBBS seat at the college through NEET UG 2026 counselling. Read the article to know more details.

RNT Medical College Cut off 2026: Opening and Closing Rank Candidates who have appeared for NEET UG 2026 and want to know their chances of getting admission to Rabindranath Tagore Medical College, Udaipur can check the opening and closing ranks below. These seats will be filled by the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) quota. Candidate Category Opening Rank Closing Rank General 1376 - 1746 3889 - 3904 OBC 1920 - 2184 4310 - 4814 EWS 4165 - 4575 5056 - 5183 SC 8886 - 23490 33592 - 35650 ST 16745 - 31677 42667 - 49091 RNT Medical College Cut off 2025: Opening and Closing Rank Candidates can check the table below to know the previous year Rabindranath Tagore Medical College opening and closing rank of 2025 in the table given below. Candidate Category Opening Rank Closing Rank General 1495 3890 OBC 2084 4208 EWS 4640 5007 SC 31554 33922 ST 41446 45589

RNT Medical College Cut off 2024: Opening and Closing Rank Candidates can check the table below to know the last year opening and closing rank for RTN Medical College cut off 2024 in the table given below. The category wise rank is given separately. Candidate Category Opening Rank Closing Rank General 2413 3904 OBC 1920 4146 EWS 4165 5053 SC 8886 31673 ST 25351 33517 RNT Medical College Cut off 2023: Opening and Closing Rank The NEET UG 2023 cut off for Rabindranath Tagore Medical College shows the opening and closing rank for MBBS admission. Check the table below to see the rank at which MBBS seats were closed. Candidate Category Opening Rank Closing Rank General 1376 3867 OBC 2832 4814 EWS 5031 5183 SC 25239 35650 ST 16745 49091