RNT Medical College Udaipur NEET UG 2026 Cutoff: Opening and Closing Ranks
RNT Medical College Udaipur Cut off 2026: Candidates can check the expected opening and closing ranks, category wise cut off and previous year trends for MBBS admission.
RNT Medical College NEET UG 2026 Cutoff: Candidates seeking admission in MBBS course at Rabindranath Tagore Medical College, Udaipur through NEET UG 2026 should keep track of the college’s opening and closing ranks. The RNT Medical College (Udaipur) NEET UG 2026 cut off will be determined during the counselling process and will be based on category, seat quota, number of applicants and seat availability. The 2026 cut off is yet to be announced so candidates can refer to the expected cut off and previous year trends to understand the likely admission range. In 2025, the RNT medical college, Udaipur had a closing rank of around 3890 for general category students in the Udaipur MBBS cut off data. Candidates can check the opening and closing ranks below to assess their chance of securing an MBBS seat at the college through NEET UG 2026 counselling. Read the article to know more details.
RNT Medical College Cut off 2026: Opening and Closing Rank
Candidates who have appeared for NEET UG 2026 and want to know their chances of getting admission to Rabindranath Tagore Medical College, Udaipur can check the opening and closing ranks below. These seats will be filled by the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) quota.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
1376 - 1746
|
3889 - 3904
|
OBC
|
1920 - 2184
|
4310 - 4814
|
EWS
|
4165 - 4575
|
5056 - 5183
|
SC
|
8886 - 23490
|
33592 - 35650
|
ST
|
16745 - 31677
|
42667 - 49091
RNT Medical College Cut off 2025: Opening and Closing Rank
Candidates can check the table below to know the previous year Rabindranath Tagore Medical College opening and closing rank of 2025 in the table given below.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
1495
|
3890
|
OBC
|
2084
|
4208
|
EWS
|
4640
|
5007
|
SC
|
31554
|
33922
|
ST
|
41446
|
45589
RNT Medical College Cut off 2024: Opening and Closing Rank
Candidates can check the table below to know the last year opening and closing rank for RTN Medical College cut off 2024 in the table given below. The category wise rank is given separately.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
2413
|
3904
|
OBC
|
1920
|
4146
|
EWS
|
4165
|
5053
|
SC
|
8886
|
31673
|
ST
|
25351
|
33517
RNT Medical College Cut off 2023: Opening and Closing Rank
The NEET UG 2023 cut off for Rabindranath Tagore Medical College shows the opening and closing rank for MBBS admission. Check the table below to see the rank at which MBBS seats were closed.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
1376
|
3867
|
OBC
|
2832
|
4814
|
EWS
|
5031
|
5183
|
SC
|
25239
|
35650
|
ST
|
16745
|
49091
RTN Medical College Cut Off : State Quota Opening and Closing Rank
Candidates must note these seats to be filled under the 85 percent state quota seats which are filled through Rajasthan state board quota counselling process.
|
Candidate Category
|
2026 (Expected)
|
2025
|
2024
|
2023
|
General
|
536443 - 901593
|
191281
|
901593
|
851627
|
OBC
|
639218 - 974246
|
974246
|
6884
|
750152
|
EWS
|
8029 - 8448
|
7699
|
8448
|
8229
|
SC
|
52743 - 56291
|
52161
|
51348
|
56291
|
ST
|
63942 - 66562
|
61580
|
66562
|
65919
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