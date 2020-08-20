What are the Roles and Responsibilities of an SDM?

At the beginning of their career, IAS officers receive district training with their home cadres followed by their first posting. Their initial role is as a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and they are placed in charge of a district sub-division. A senior officer of State Civil Services with relevant work experience in subordinate roles can also be promoted to an SDM role.

SDM is authorized by the Collector magistrate, tax inspector, and all tehsils or subdivisions will be under the control of the Subdivisional Magistrate. SDM has complete control over his subdivision’s Tahsildars and represents a link of connection among both his subdivision’s District Officer and Tahsildars.

Definition of SDM as per the Law

The Executive Magistrate placed by the State Government as in charge of the Sub Division is termed as the Sub Divisional Magistrate Under section 20(4) Cr.p.c.and under section 23 Cr.P.C., the Sub-divisional Magistrate like other Executive Magistrates of the District is subordinate to the District Magistrate and is responsible for the maintenance of law and order within the limits of his local jurisdiction. He enjoys very wide powers under section 107/151,109,110,133,145 and 146 Cr.P.C. etc.

Responsibilities of an SDM

The duties of the Sub Divisional Magistrate within his Sub Division are almost similar to those of the Deputy Commissioner within his district. In all matters of administration, he has to be the Deputy Commissioner’s principal agent.

An SDM is

in charge of various development activities going on in the Sub Division,

responsible for co-coordinating the work of various departments.

tours the area to keep a watch on the development activities,

keeps a check on revenue administration as well as the law & Order situation in his Sub Division

looks after the grievances of the general public

attends the problems arising out of the natural calamities

supervises the work of the Revenue agency in the Sub Division.

There is no denying the fact that the job of a Sub Divisional Magistrate is independent in character to some extent. He is primarily responsible for everything that happens within his jurisdiction and must accordingly take his decisions to a large extent, independently. He is also the appellate authority in cases decided by his subordinate revenue officers. He also acts as the First Appellate Authority under the Right to Service Act, 2011.







