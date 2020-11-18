RPSC Admit Card 2020 for Physiotherapist, ARO and Inspector Released @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Here

RPSC Admit Card 2020: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit Card of Screening Test for the posts of Physiotherapist (TSP Area and Non TSP), Agriculture Research Officer (AR0) (Agriculture Chemistry) and Inspector of Factories and Boilers. Candidates can download RPSC Admit Card from the official website of RPSC- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC Admit Card Links are given below. The candidates can download RPSC Physiotherapist Admit Card 2018, RPSC ARO Admit Card and APSC Inspector Admit Card through the links below:

RPSC ARO Admit Card Download 2020

RPSC Physiotherapist Admit Card TSP Download 2018

RPSC Physiotherapist Admit Card Download for Non-TSP

RPSC Inspector of Factories and Boilers Admit Card Download 2020

The commission is conducting RPSC Exams as per the following schedule:

Exam Name Date Time RPSC Physiotherapist Screening Test 2018 (Medical & Health Department) (TSP Area & Non-TSP Area) 23 November 2020 (Monday) 10 AM to 12 PM RPSC Agriculture Research Officer-Agriculture Chemistry Screening Test 2020 (Agriculture Department) 24 November 2020 (Tuesday) 10 AM to 1 PM RPSC Inspector Factory And Boilers Screening Test -2020 (Factory And Boilers Department) 25 November 2020 (Wednesday) 10 AM to 1 PM

The candidates who are going to appear for said exams should carry their admit card along with one photograph and one original ID Proof. They should reach the centre before one hour of the exam.

It is mandatory to wear mask at the centre and follow all the guidelines related to COVID - 19.

How to Download RPSC Admit Card 2020 ?

Go to the official website of RPSC-https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/ Click on the link - "Admit Card for A.R.O.(Agri. Chem.) Screening Test 2020” OR “Admit Card for Physiotherapist (TSP) Screening Test 2018” OR “Admit Card for Physiotherapist (Non-TSP) Screening Test 2018” OR “Admit Card for Inspector of Factories and Boilers Screening Test 2020" displaying under Important Links Section at the left corner of the home page. A new window will open where you need to click on ‘Get Admit Card’ Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth Download RPSC Physiotherapist Admit Card or Download RPSC ARO Admit Card or Download RPSC Inspector Admit Card

