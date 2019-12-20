RPSC Answer Key 2019 for Food Safety Officer Out @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Raise Objection upto 26 December

RPSC Answer Key 2019: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has uploaded the answer key of written exam for the post of Food Safety Officer. All those candidates who had appeared in the Food Safety Officer exam on 25 November 2019 can check the answer key from RPSC official website www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates may raise or submit objections against any answer online on the official website. They will also be required to submit non-refundable fee of Rs. 100 for each objection. The objection link will be activated 24 December 2019 and the last date for submit objections is 26 December 2019 till 12 AM. Objections send via any other mode will be not accepted.

RPSC Food Safety Officer Answer Key Download Link is also available below. Candidates can download RPSC Answer Key through the link.

RPSC Answer Key for Food Security Officer Download

RPSC Food Security Officer Objection Notice

RPSC Food Security Officer Objection Link - to active on 24 Defc

How to Download RPSC Food Safety Officer Answer Keys 2019

Go to the official website of RPSC.i.e.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on ‘Answer Key for Food Safety Officer – 2019’, available in News Section A pdf will be opened. Download answer key and save it for future reference

How to RPSC Food Safety Officer Raise Objection

Go to SSO official website https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in/signin Log into your account Select ‘Recruitment Portal’ Click on ‘Question Objection’ and Pay Objection Fee Submit your representations

RPSC had conducted the ASO exam (TSP & NON TSP) on 25 November 2019 from 09 A.M to 12.00 P.M at the Ajmer District Headquarter Centers for the recruitment for the post of Assistant Statistical Officer. A total of 98 vacancies were invited for Food Safety Officer against Advertisement no-FSO/EP-I@2019&20.