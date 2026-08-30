RPSC APO Admit Card 2026 Out: Download Rajasthan Assistant Prosecution Officer Hall Ticket at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
RPSC APO Admit Card 2026: RPSC APO Admit Card 2026 has been officially released today, 30 August 2026. Candidates who are appearing in the Rajasthan Assistant Prosecution Officer Examination can now download their Hall ticket from the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
Key Points
- RPSC APO Admit Card 2026 released on August 30, 2026, for 371 posts.
- The RPSC APO Prelims Exam is scheduled for September 2, 2026.
- Download from rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; carry printed admit card & photo ID.
RPSC APO Admit Card 2026: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the RPSC APO Admit Card 2026 on August 30, 2026, for the Assistant Prosecution Officer prelims exam. Candidates who applied for the 371 APO posts can download their admit card from the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The RPSC APO Prelims Exam will be held on September 2, 2026. To download the hall ticket, candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth. It is mandatory to carry a printed admit card along with a valid photo ID to the exam centre. Check the direct link and steps below.
RPSC APO Admit Card 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about the RPSC APO Admit Card 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)
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Post Name
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Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO)
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Total Vacancies
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371
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Admit Card Release Date
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August 30, 2026
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Exam Name
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RPSC APO Prelims Exam 2026
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Exam Date
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September 2, 2026
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Official Website
RPSC APO Admit Card 2026 Download Link
RPSC APO admit card 2026 is now available on the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can now download their Prelims Admit Card from the direct link given below by using their application number and date of Birth. It is advisable to check all the details on the admit card carefully before the exam day.
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RPSC APO Mains Admit Card
Steps to Download RPSC APO Admit Card 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to download their Rajasthan APO admit card:
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Visit the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
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Click on the "Admit Card" link on the homepage
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Select the RPSC APO Admit Card 2026 link
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Enter your application number and date of birth
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Enter the captcha code and submit
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Your admit card will appear on the screen
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Download the PDF and take a clear printout
Candidates can also access the admit card through the "Get Admit Card" option on their SSO-linked recruitment dashboard. It is advised to download the admit card only from the official RPSC website and avoid unofficial links shared on social media.
Details Mentioned on RPSC APO Admit Card 2026
The RPSC APO admit card 2026 contains important details that candidates must verify carefully. These include:
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Candidate's name and photograph
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Roll number and application number
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Exam date and reporting time
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Exam centre name and address
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Candidate's signature
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Category and date of birth
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Exam-day instructions and guidelines
Candidates should check each of these fields against their own records. If there is any error in the name, photo, or signature, they should contact RPSC immediately for correction before the exam date.
Documents to Carry at RPSC APO Exam Centre
Candidates must carry the following documents along with the RPSC APO admit card to the exam centre:
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Printed RPSC APO Admit Card 2026 (two copies recommended)
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One original valid photo ID (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Passport, Driving Licence, or Voter ID)
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Passport-size photograph (if mentioned on the admit card)
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A transparent water bottle and simple stationery, if permitted
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Candidates should note that mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, and Bluetooth devices are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall. Carrying such items may lead to disqualification. Only a printed copy of the admit card will be accepted; screenshots or soft copies will not be allowed at the centre.
Also Check: RPSC APO City Intimation Slip 2026
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com