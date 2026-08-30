RPSC APO Admit Card 2026 Out: Download Rajasthan Assistant Prosecution Officer Hall Ticket at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Key Points RPSC APO Admit Card 2026 released on August 30, 2026, for 371 posts.

The RPSC APO Prelims Exam is scheduled for September 2, 2026.

Download from rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; carry printed admit card & photo ID.

RPSC APO Admit Card 2026: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the RPSC APO Admit Card 2026 on August 30, 2026, for the Assistant Prosecution Officer prelims exam. Candidates who applied for the 371 APO posts can download their admit card from the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The RPSC APO Prelims Exam will be held on September 2, 2026. To download the hall ticket, candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth. It is mandatory to carry a printed admit card along with a valid photo ID to the exam centre. Check the direct link and steps below. RPSC APO Admit Card 2026 Highlights Candidates can find all the information about the RPSC APO Admit Card 2026 in the table given below: Particulars Details Conducting Body Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) Post Name Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) Total Vacancies 371 Exam City Intimation Slip August 26, 2026 Admit Card Release Date August 30, 2026 Exam Name RPSC APO Prelims Exam 2026 Exam Date September 2, 2026 Official Website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC APO Admit Card 2026 Download Link RPSC APO admit card 2026 is now available on the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can now download their Prelims Admit Card from the direct link given below by using their application number and date of Birth. It is advisable to check all the details on the admit card carefully before the exam day. RPSC APO Mains Admit Card Click Here Steps to Download RPSC APO Admit Card 2026 Candidates can follow these steps to download their Rajasthan APO admit card: Visit the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the "Admit Card" link on the homepage

Select the RPSC APO Admit Card 2026 link

Enter your application number and date of birth

Enter the captcha code and submit

Your admit card will appear on the screen

Download the PDF and take a clear printout

Candidates can also access the admit card through the "Get Admit Card" option on their SSO-linked recruitment dashboard. It is advised to download the admit card only from the official RPSC website and avoid unofficial links shared on social media. Details Mentioned on RPSC APO Admit Card 2026 The RPSC APO admit card 2026 contains important details that candidates must verify carefully. These include: Candidate's name and photograph

Roll number and application number

Exam date and reporting time

Exam centre name and address

Candidate's signature

Category and date of birth

Exam-day instructions and guidelines Candidates should check each of these fields against their own records. If there is any error in the name, photo, or signature, they should contact RPSC immediately for correction before the exam date.