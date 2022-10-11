RPSC Grade 1 Admit Card Group B 2022 Available @sso.rajasthan.gov.in: Download Lecturer Call Letter Here

RPSC Grade 1 Admit Card Group B 2022 Available: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card of the Lecturer (Secondary Education Department) Competitive Exam 2022 under Group B. This exam will be held on 11 October to 21 October 2022 at various locations in the state, including Ajmer, Bikaner, Bharatpur, Jaipur, Kota, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Sriganaga Nagar and Alwar.

RPSC Grade 1 Admit Card Link is available on the website of the commission i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, and SSO website. Candidates are required to use their ‘Application Number’ and ‘Date of Birth’ to download RPSC Admit Card. They can also login into sso.rajasthan.gov.in/signin and click on 'Recruitment Portal' available under Citizen Apps (G2C). The candidates must carry the original Aadhar Card at the exam centre. If they don’t have their Aadhar Card, they can bring other Photo ID Proof such as Voter Card, Passport, Driving License etc. They shall not be admitted to the exam centre without original ID Proof.

RPSC Grade 1 Admit Card Download

How to Download RPSC Grade 1 Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of the RPSC i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the admit card link ‘Admit Card for School Lecturer (School Edu.) Exam 2022’ Provide your details Download RPSC Lecture Admit Card and take a print out for the same

The admit cards for Group A are already uploaded on the website. Also, the candidates can check their exam city for Group C on website.