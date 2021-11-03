RPSC RAS Answer Key 2021 Out @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in: Download PDF, Objection Link From 8 Nov

RPSC RAS Answer Key 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the answer key of Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Exam (RAS/RTS Exam) on 03 November 2021. Participants can download RPSC Answer Key 2021 from the official website i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Those who are having objection, if any, against any answer can submit their objection by login into SSO Portal on sso.rajasthan.gov.in. RPSC RAS Answer Key Objection can be submitted from 08 November to 10 November 2021 by paying Rs. 100/-.

RPSC RAS Answer Key Link is provided in this article as well. Candidates who have attended the RPSC RAS Prelims Exam on 27 October 2021 can download RAS Answer Key, directly, through this link:

Candidates should note that the objections proof should be submitted from authentic source only. Otherwise, no objection will be considered. They can contact on recruitmenthelpdesk@rajasthan.gov.in or on 9352323625/ 7340557555 in case of difficulty while raising objection.

How to Download RPSC RAS Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to the official website of Rajasthan PSC i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the link ‘03/11/2021 - Model Answer Key for Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp Exam - 2021’ given in ‘News Section’ of the homepage.

Download RPSC RAS Answer Key PDF.

Check answer key as per the Question Paper uploaded on Website.

Click on 'Question Objection' for submitting objections, if any.

RPSC RAS Result 2021

RPSC RAS Result 2021 shall be declared after analyzing all the objections. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for updates regarding the answer key. Meanwhile, they can check their probable result with the help of model answer key.

Candidates who would qualify in the prelims exam will be called for RPSC RAS Mains Exam 2021.

RPSC RAS Recruitment Notification was released in the month of August 2021 for filling up 988 vacancies under Rajasthan State Services and Rajasthan Subordinate Services including state services and subordinate services. RPSC RAS Registrations were held from 04 August to 02 September 2021.