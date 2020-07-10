RPSC RAS Result 2018 Analysis: Check Mains Total Cut Off Marks for TSP/Non-TSP; Cut-off & Interview Date

RPSC Result 2018: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the RPSC RAS Mains Result 2018 result on 10th July 2020 for the Rajasthan State & Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Mains 2018 (TSP & Non-TSP posts). The RPSC RAS Mains 2018 exam was held on June 25th and June 26th 2019. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results now by visiting the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. In TSP Area, a total of 57 candidates have been declared passed and in Non-TSP area, 1953 candidates have been qualified. Along with the RPSC Result, the Cut Off Marks have also been released for SP/NTSP areas and Horizontal Reservation for GEN/OBC/SC/ST/Ex-S. In this article, we have shared below the total cut off marks for all the posts and categories below. PDF Download the RPSC RAS Result and Cut Off marks here.

Download PDF RPSC RAS Mains Result & Cut Off Marks

Candidates who have been able to obtain the RPSC RAS Cut Off Marks have been declared as passed in the mains result. These candidates have been shortlisted for the Interview round, the final selection round for the recruitment of candidates for Rajasthan state services. The RPSC RAS Interview date has not been announced yet. RPSC will soon intimate the candidates about the Personality Test or Viva Voce on its official website. Candidates should frequently visit the official website to get the latest updates about the RPSC 2020 exam and interview schedule.

Revised RPSC Calendar 2020: Exam & Interview Date

RPSC RAS Mains Cut Off 2018: TSP, NTSP, Horizontal Reservation

Let's now have a look at the official RPSC RAS Cut Off for the Mains exam for all posts and categories below:

RPSC RAS Cut Off 2018: TSP Area

Category Cut Off Marks Gen GEN 332.75 WE 320.25 SC GEN 316 ST GEN 274.25 WE 274.25

RPSC RAS Cut Off 2018: Non-TSP Area

Category Cut Off Marks Gen Gen/Fem 344 WD 226.75 DV 344 SC Gen/Fem 310.25 WD 189.50 ST Gen/Fem 327.25 WD 182 OBC Gen/Fem 344 WD 226.75 MBC Gen/Fem 343.75 WD 187.25

RPSC RAS Cut Off 2018 for Horizontal Reservation

Let's now have a look at the cut off marks for Horizontal Reservation in the RPSC RAS Services exam for TSP and Non-TSP area below:

Category TSP Cut Off Marks Non-TSP Cut Off Marks BL/LV 178.25 249 HI - 243.25 LD/CP - 297.75 Ex-Servicemen 142 282 Sports Men - 344 DC Rajasthan Excise Subordinate Service - 339.75 Rajasthan Commercial Tax Subordinate - 259.25 Rajasthan Food & Civil Logistics Subordinate - 344 Rajasthan Cooperative Subordinate Service - 277.50 Rajasthan Labour Welfare Subordinate - 344

What is RPSC RAS Interview 2018 Date?

RPSC will release Interview Date for Personality & Viva Voce Test later on the official website @ rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.