RPSC Exam Calendar 2020-21 out: Check Exam Dates & Interview Schedule for RAS/ASO/Grade 1,2|Download PDF

RPSC Exam Calendar 2020-21 is now available at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in with the latest exam dates and interview schedule of recruitment exams such as RPSC Bharti in RAS, Grade 1/Grade 2 Teacher, School Lecturer, ASO, Head Master, AE, AP, APO, etc. PDF Download Rajasthan PSC Calendar 2020.

May 14, 2020 15:31 IST
RPSC Calendar 2020
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has revealed the exam dates and interview schedule for the major recruitment drives in RPSC Bharti 2020 such as Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS), Grade 1/Grade 2 Teacher, School Lecturer, Junior Legal Officer, Junior Accountant, Forest Range Officer, Assistant Engineer, Food Safety Officer, Head Master, Assistant Engineer (AE), Scientific Officer, Assistant Professor AP,           Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) and so much more. In this article, we have shared the exam dates, interview schedules, upcoming recruitments in Rajasthan PSC in the form of RPSC Exam Calendar 2020-21. Candidates are advised to go through the given calendar in order to be familiar with the exam schedule of upcoming exams. PDF Download the RPSC Calendar 2020 below.

As of now due to the COVID-19 situation, the Rajasthan Commission has postponed various exams and interviews including School Lecturer (Sanskrit Education) Exam 2018; Veterinary Officer Exam 2019, Librarian Grade II 2019 exam, Interview of Asst. Agriculture Research Officer 2018 and others. The commission is expected to announce the new exam dates after analysing the prevailing situation in the state due to novel Coronavirus. Candidates should frequently check the official website of the RPSC to get the latest updates of the exams. Moreover, we have shared below the direct link on which candidates can check latest RPSC notifications and notices.

Let's now have a look at the updated and revised exam calendar and schedule of the upcoming and ongoing RPSC Recruitments:

RPSC Exam Calendar 2020-21

Exam   Name

Vacancies

Exam Date

RPSC RAS 2018 Prelims Exam

1,017

5 August 2018

RPSC RAS 2018 Mains Exam

1,017

25 - 26 June 2019

RPSC RAS (PCS) Prelims Exam Date 2020

-

November 2020 (Tentative)

Junior Legal Officer - 2019

156

26 December 27 December 2019

School Lecturer (Sanskrit Edu.) - 2018

134

Postponed

Veterinary Officer - 2019

900

Postponed

Librarian Grade - II - 2019

12

Postponed

School Lecturer (School Edu.) - 2018

5000 Vacancies

-

School Lecturer 2018 - DRAWING

13 January 2020

School Lecturer 2018 - PUNJABI

13 January 2020

School Lecturer 2018 - HOME SCIENCE

12 January 2020

School Lecturer 2018 - MATHEMATICS

12 January 2020

School Lecturer 2018 - SOCIOLOGY

11 January 2020

School Lecturer 2018 - CHEMISTRY

11 January 2020

School Lecturer 2018 - AGRICULTURE

10 January 2020

School Lecturer 2018 - COMMERCE

10 January 2020

School Lecturer 2018 - ENGLISH

10 January 2020

School Lecturer 2018 - HISTORY

09 January 2020

School Lecturer 2018 - G.K. (Group C)

09 January 2020

School Lecturer 2018 - PHYSICS

08 January 2020

School Lecturer 2018 - PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION

08 January 2020

School Lecturer 2018 - ECONOMICS

08 January 2020

School Lecturer 2018 - BIOLOGY

07 January 2020

School Lecturer 2018 - MUSIC

07 January 2020

School Lecturer 2018 - GEOGRAPHY

07 January 2020

School Lecturer 2018 - POLITICAL SCIENCE

06 January 2020

School Lecturer 2018 - G.K. (Group B)

06 January 2020

School Lecturer 2018 - RAJASTHANI

04 January 2020

School Lecturer 2018 - SANSKRIT

04 January 2020

School Lecturer 2018 - G.K. (Group A)

03 January 2020

School Lecturer 2018 - HINDI

03 January 2020

Food Safety Officer - 2019

98

25 November 2019

Assistant Engineer AE Computer Exam 2018

916

December 2019

Evaluation Officer 2020

6

To be Announced soon

Deputy Commandant 2020

13

To be Announced soon

Agriculture Officer & ARO(Chemistry) 2020

87

To be Announced soon

When will RPSC RAS Mains Result 2018-2019 release?

The RPSC RAS 2018 Mains result will release soon at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in after the COVID-19 situations get normal in the state.

How to Download RPSC Exam Calendar 2020?

Candidates can download and get all the details of exam dates and interviews from the link mentioned below

PDF Download RPSC Exam Dates & Schedule

Watch this space for more updates regarding RPSC Exam Dates, Result Dates and Interview Dates.

