RPSC Exam Calendar 2020-21 out: Check Exam Dates & Interview Schedule for RAS/ASO/Grade 1,2|Download PDF

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has revealed the exam dates and interview schedule for the major recruitment drives in RPSC Bharti 2020 such as Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS), Grade 1/Grade 2 Teacher, School Lecturer, Junior Legal Officer, Junior Accountant, Forest Range Officer, Assistant Engineer, Food Safety Officer, Head Master, Assistant Engineer (AE), Scientific Officer, Assistant Professor AP, Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) and so much more. In this article, we have shared the exam dates, interview schedules, upcoming recruitments in Rajasthan PSC in the form of RPSC Exam Calendar 2020-21. Candidates are advised to go through the given calendar in order to be familiar with the exam schedule of upcoming exams. PDF Download the RPSC Calendar 2020 below.
As of now due to the COVID-19 situation, the Rajasthan Commission has postponed various exams and interviews including School Lecturer (Sanskrit Education) Exam 2018; Veterinary Officer Exam 2019, Librarian Grade II 2019 exam, Interview of Asst. Agriculture Research Officer 2018 and others. The commission is expected to announce the new exam dates after analysing the prevailing situation in the state due to novel Coronavirus. Candidates should frequently check the official website of the RPSC to get the latest updates of the exams. Moreover, we have shared below the direct link on which candidates can check latest RPSC notifications and notices.
Let's now have a look at the updated and revised exam calendar and schedule of the upcoming and ongoing RPSC Recruitments:
RPSC Exam Calendar 2020-21
|
Exam Name
|
Vacancies
|
Exam Date
|
RPSC RAS 2018 Prelims Exam
|
1,017
|
5 August 2018
|
RPSC RAS 2018 Mains Exam
|
1,017
|
25 - 26 June 2019
|
RPSC RAS (PCS) Prelims Exam Date 2020
|
-
|
November 2020 (Tentative)
|
Junior Legal Officer - 2019
|
156
|
26 December 27 December 2019
|
School Lecturer (Sanskrit Edu.) - 2018
|
134
|
Postponed
|
Veterinary Officer - 2019
|
900
|
Postponed
|
Librarian Grade - II - 2019
|
12
|
Postponed
|
School Lecturer (School Edu.) - 2018
|
5000 Vacancies
|
-
|
School Lecturer 2018 - DRAWING
|
13 January 2020
|
School Lecturer 2018 - PUNJABI
|
13 January 2020
|
School Lecturer 2018 - HOME SCIENCE
|
12 January 2020
|
School Lecturer 2018 - MATHEMATICS
|
12 January 2020
|
School Lecturer 2018 - SOCIOLOGY
|
11 January 2020
|
School Lecturer 2018 - CHEMISTRY
|
11 January 2020
|
School Lecturer 2018 - AGRICULTURE
|
10 January 2020
|
School Lecturer 2018 - COMMERCE
|
10 January 2020
|
School Lecturer 2018 - ENGLISH
|
10 January 2020
|
School Lecturer 2018 - HISTORY
|
09 January 2020
|
School Lecturer 2018 - G.K. (Group C)
|
09 January 2020
|
School Lecturer 2018 - PHYSICS
|
08 January 2020
|
School Lecturer 2018 - PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION
|
08 January 2020
|
School Lecturer 2018 - ECONOMICS
|
08 January 2020
|
School Lecturer 2018 - BIOLOGY
|
07 January 2020
|
School Lecturer 2018 - MUSIC
|
07 January 2020
|
School Lecturer 2018 - GEOGRAPHY
|
07 January 2020
|
School Lecturer 2018 - POLITICAL SCIENCE
|
06 January 2020
|
School Lecturer 2018 - G.K. (Group B)
|
06 January 2020
|
School Lecturer 2018 - RAJASTHANI
|
04 January 2020
|
School Lecturer 2018 - SANSKRIT
|
04 January 2020
|
School Lecturer 2018 - G.K. (Group A)
|
03 January 2020
|
School Lecturer 2018 - HINDI
|
03 January 2020
|
Food Safety Officer - 2019
|
98
|
25 November 2019
|
Assistant Engineer AE Computer Exam 2018
|
916
|
December 2019
|
Evaluation Officer 2020
|
6
|
To be Announced soon
|
Deputy Commandant 2020
|
13
|
To be Announced soon
|
Agriculture Officer & ARO(Chemistry) 2020
|
87
|
To be Announced soon
When will RPSC RAS Mains Result 2018-2019 release?
The RPSC RAS 2018 Mains result will release soon at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in after the COVID-19 situations get normal in the state.
How to Download RPSC Exam Calendar 2020?
Candidates can download and get all the details of exam dates and interviews from the link mentioned below
PDF Download RPSC Exam Dates & Schedule
Watch this space for more updates regarding RPSC Exam Dates, Result Dates and Interview Dates.