RPSC Exam Calendar 2020-21 out: Check Exam Dates & Interview Schedule for RAS/ASO/Grade 1,2|Download PDF

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has revealed the exam dates and interview schedule for the major recruitment drives in RPSC Bharti 2020 such as Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS), Grade 1/Grade 2 Teacher, School Lecturer, Junior Legal Officer, Junior Accountant, Forest Range Officer, Assistant Engineer, Food Safety Officer, Head Master, Assistant Engineer (AE), Scientific Officer, Assistant Professor AP, Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) and so much more. In this article, we have shared the exam dates, interview schedules, upcoming recruitments in Rajasthan PSC in the form of RPSC Exam Calendar 2020-21. Candidates are advised to go through the given calendar in order to be familiar with the exam schedule of upcoming exams. PDF Download the RPSC Calendar 2020 below.

As of now due to the COVID-19 situation, the Rajasthan Commission has postponed various exams and interviews including School Lecturer (Sanskrit Education) Exam 2018; Veterinary Officer Exam 2019, Librarian Grade II 2019 exam, Interview of Asst. Agriculture Research Officer 2018 and others. The commission is expected to announce the new exam dates after analysing the prevailing situation in the state due to novel Coronavirus. Candidates should frequently check the official website of the RPSC to get the latest updates of the exams. Moreover, we have shared below the direct link on which candidates can check latest RPSC notifications and notices.

Let's now have a look at the updated and revised exam calendar and schedule of the upcoming and ongoing RPSC Recruitments:

RPSC Exam Calendar 2020-21

Exam Name Vacancies Exam Date RPSC RAS 2018 Prelims Exam 1,017 5 August 2018 RPSC RAS 2018 Mains Exam 1,017 25 - 26 June 2019 RPSC RAS (PCS) Prelims Exam Date 2020 - November 2020 (Tentative) Junior Legal Officer - 2019 156 26 December 27 December 2019 School Lecturer (Sanskrit Edu.) - 2018 134 Postponed Veterinary Officer - 2019 900 Postponed Librarian Grade - II - 2019 12 Postponed School Lecturer (School Edu.) - 2018 5000 Vacancies - School Lecturer 2018 - DRAWING 13 January 2020 School Lecturer 2018 - PUNJABI 13 January 2020 School Lecturer 2018 - HOME SCIENCE 12 January 2020 School Lecturer 2018 - MATHEMATICS 12 January 2020 School Lecturer 2018 - SOCIOLOGY 11 January 2020 School Lecturer 2018 - CHEMISTRY 11 January 2020 School Lecturer 2018 - AGRICULTURE 10 January 2020 School Lecturer 2018 - COMMERCE 10 January 2020 School Lecturer 2018 - ENGLISH 10 January 2020 School Lecturer 2018 - HISTORY 09 January 2020 School Lecturer 2018 - G.K. (Group C) 09 January 2020 School Lecturer 2018 - PHYSICS 08 January 2020 School Lecturer 2018 - PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION 08 January 2020 School Lecturer 2018 - ECONOMICS 08 January 2020 School Lecturer 2018 - BIOLOGY 07 January 2020 School Lecturer 2018 - MUSIC 07 January 2020 School Lecturer 2018 - GEOGRAPHY 07 January 2020 School Lecturer 2018 - POLITICAL SCIENCE 06 January 2020 School Lecturer 2018 - G.K. (Group B) 06 January 2020 School Lecturer 2018 - RAJASTHANI 04 January 2020 School Lecturer 2018 - SANSKRIT 04 January 2020 School Lecturer 2018 - G.K. (Group A) 03 January 2020 School Lecturer 2018 - HINDI 03 January 2020 Food Safety Officer - 2019 98 25 November 2019 Assistant Engineer AE Computer Exam 2018 916 December 2019 Evaluation Officer 2020 6 To be Announced soon Deputy Commandant 2020 13 To be Announced soon Agriculture Officer & ARO(Chemistry) 2020 87 To be Announced soon

