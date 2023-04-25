RRC Apprentice Admit Card 2023 Out @rrcrecruit.co.in: Check Download Link And DV Schedule Here

Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) Eastern Railway has released the admit card for the document verification for the Apprentice posts on its official website-rrb recruit.co.in. Check the download link.

RRC Apprentice Admit Card 2023: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) Eastern Railway has released the admit card for the document verification for the Training-Act Apprentice 2022-23 for Jamalpur, Asansol and Malda zone on its official website.

Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) Eastern Railway will be conducting the document verification for the Apprentice posts from May 04, 2023 onwards. All those candidates who have applied successfully for the Apprentice posts for Jamalpur, Asansol and Malda zone can download their admit card from the official website of RRC Eastern zone-rrb recruit.co.in.

Document Verification Update

RRC Central Railway will conduct the document verification for engagement of Act Apprentices for training in designated units of Eastern Railway (in terms of Act Apprentice Act 1961 and Apprenticeship Rules, 1992) from May 04 to 18, 2023. Candidates applied for Apprentice posts against Notification No. RRC/ER/Act Apprentice/2022-2023 should note that they will have to appear for the document verification round as per the schedule available on the official website.

Organization Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) Eastern Railway Post Name Apprentice Category Govt Jobs Job Location All India Document Verification Schedule May 04 to 18, 2023. DV Admit Card Download Link Click Here Official Website rrb recruit.co.in.

Download Admit card after providing Login Credential

To download the admit card for above Apprentice posts, you will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page. Candidates can get the essential login credentials including Application No/Date of Birth from the information provided by you during the submission of application for the Apprentice posts.

Candidates will have to appear for the document verification round with the essential documents as mentioned in the notification.

Candidates will have to appear for the document verification round with the essential documents as mentioned in the notification.



How to Download RRC Apprentice Admit Card 2023