RSSB Aayush Officer Final Result 2026 Out at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Merit List PDF Link Here

RSSB Aayush Officer Final Result 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has declared the final result for the Direct Recruitment of Contractual Aayush Officer on its official website. Candidates part of selection process for the Aayush Officer posts and appeared in the Document Verification round can download the RSSB Aayush Officer Final Result 2026 pdf through the link available on the official website of RSSB-https://rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. You can download the result pdf through the link given here in the story.

RSSB Aayush Officer Final Result 2026 PDF Download Link

The link to download the RSSB Aayush Officer Final Result 2026 is available on the official website-https://rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates will have to visit the official website and Result section to download the result pdf. Alternatively the result pdf can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-