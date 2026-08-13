RSSB Aayush Officer Final Result 2026 Out at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Merit List PDF Link Here
RSSB Aayush Officer Final Result 2026 has been released by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) for the Direct Recruitment of Contractual Aayush Officers Exam on its official website. Candidates can download the RSSB Aayush Officer Final Result 2026 pdf through the link available on the official website of RSSB-https://rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Check all details here.
RSSB Aayush Officer Final Result 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has declared the final result for the Direct Recruitment of Contractual Aayush Officer on its official website. Candidates part of selection process for the Aayush Officer posts and appeared in the Document Verification round can download the RSSB Aayush Officer Final Result 2026 pdf through the link available on the official website of RSSB-https://rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. You can download the result pdf through the link given here in the story.
RSSB Aayush Officer Final Result 2026 PDF Download Link
The link to download the RSSB Aayush Officer Final Result 2026 is available on the official website-https://rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates will have to visit the official website and Result section to download the result pdf. Alternatively the result pdf can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-
|RSSB Aayush Officer Final Result 2026-TSP
|PDF Direct Link
|Merit wise List of Finally Selected Candidate NTSP
|PDF Direct Link
|Cut Off Marks
|PDF Direct Link
बोर्ड ने आज मीटिंग में निम्नलिखित एजेंडा का अनुमोदन किया;— Alok Raj (@alokrajRSSB) August 12, 2026
1. आयुष ऑफिसर भर्ती फाइनल रिजल्ट
2. कुछ Pending results
- JTA 2024
- Jr Instr 2024 के कुछ ट्रेड
- ANM 2023
- Hosp Adminstrator 2025
सभी सफल हुए कैंडिडेट्स को बहुत बहुत बधाई और शुभकामनाएं।
How to Download the RSSB Aayush Officer Final Result 2026?
Candidates appeared in the various round of selection round for the Aayush Officer posts can download the result pdf after following the steps given below-
- Log on to the official websites: recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in.
- Go to the 'Result' section on the homepage and click on the link titled "Merit wise List of Finally Selected Candidate NTSP
- You will get the result pdf in a new window.
- Download the result pdf and take a printout for the examination.
How to Check Roll Number in RSSB Aayush Officer Final Result 2026?
If you have appeared in the various round of selection process for RSSB Aayush Officer written exam and document verification round can check your result status with the PDF. To check your roll number in the result pdf, you can check your roll number easily by following the steps given below.
- First of all, download the result pdf
- Open the result on your laptop or computer and just the “Ctrl+F” shortcut.
- Type your roll number/registration number, which is mentioned on your call letter.
- You can check your result easily without wondering how to search your roll number in a long pdf.
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.