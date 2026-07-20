RSSB Forester Answer Key 2026 OUT at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in: Download Rajasthan Vanpal Response Sheet Here
Rajasthan Forester Answer Key 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the RSSB Forester Answer Key on its official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The answer key has been released on July 20. Check the direct link provided below and the steps to download the RSSB Forester Answer Key 2026.
Key Points
- RSSB Forester 2026 Answer Key released on July 20, 2026, for June 28 exam.
- Provisional keys allow objections on rssb.rajasthan.gov.in before final results.
- Marking scheme: 1 mark per question, 1/3rd negative marking for score estimation.
RSSB Forester 2026 Answer Key: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) released the RSSB Forester Answer Key on July 20, 2026. The RSSB released the provisional answer keys and gave the opportunity to raise objections against any wrong answer on its official website: rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the Forester exam 2026 held on June 28, 2026, can now download the provisional answer key and estimate their scores before the final results. To download the RSSB Forester Answer Key PDF, students need to enter their registration number and password
Direct Link to Download the Rajasthan Forester 2026 Answer Key
As per the latest update, the RSSB Forester 2026 Answer Key has been released. The candidates can download their RSSB Forester 2026 response sheet on the official website of the RSSB Forester 2026- rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
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RSSB Forester 2026 Answer Key
How to Download Rajasthan Forester 2026 Answer Key PDF
The RSSB has released the Rajasthan Forester answer key online on its official website. Candidates can follow these steps to download it:
Step 1: Visit the official RSSB website: rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: Look for the “Forester Answer Key” link on the homepage.
Step 3: The answer key PDF will open on the screen.
Step 4: Download the PDF file of the Answer Key.
Step 5: Cross-check your responses with the Answer Key.
RSSB Forester 2026 Answer Key Marking Scheme
The RSSB Forester 2026 marking scheme helps candidates calculate their estimated scores using the official answer key. The paper-wise marking scheme is provided below
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Each question carries 1 mark
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There is a negative marking of 1/3rd.
Keep this marking scheme in mind while calculating the estimated marks.
What Happens After Raising Objections in RSSB Forester Answer Key
After candidates submit objections against the RSSB Forester 2026 Answer Key, RSSB reviews all the challenges submitted through the official portal. Subject experts examine the objections and verify whether any answer needs correction or not. If an objection is found valid, RSSB may revise the final answer key accordingly. The answer key released by RSSB after review will be considered final and cannot be challenged further.
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