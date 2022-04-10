Rubber Board Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 34 Field Officer Post @rubberboard.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Rubber Board has invited online application for the Field Officer on its official website. Check Rubber Board recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Rubber Board Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Rubber Board has invited online applications for the 34 Posts of Field Officer. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 2nd May 2022.

Candidates with requisite educational quantification including Bachelor in Agriculture or Botany from a recognized University can apply for Rubber Board Recruitment 2022 Job Notification.

Candidates willing to apply for Rubber Board Recruitment 2022 Job Notification can check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Notification Details for Rubber Board Recruitment 2022 Job :

Advt no-2022-01

Important Dates for for Rubber Board Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 2nd May 2022



Vacancy Details for Rubber Board Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Field Officer-34



Eligibility Criteria for Rubber Board Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have Bachelor in Agriculture or Botany from a recognized University.

Check notification link for details of educational qualification for the post.



Scale of Pay for Rubber Board Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Level 6 of the Pay Matrix (Pre revised Rs.9300-34800 (PB2) Grade Pay Rs.4200/-)

Age limit for Rubber Board Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

30 years

(Age relaxation is applicable to Central Government I Rubber Board

Employees and SC/ST/OBC candidates as per Central Government rules).

Age limit will be reckoned as on the last date of receipt of application.

How to Apply for Rubber Board Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Candidates can apply for these posts in online mode using the Recruitment link in the website

www.rubberboard.gov.in on or before 02 May 2022. Candidates will have to register online using a valid e-mail address and password.