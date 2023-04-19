SAIL Recruitment 2023 For 239 Trade Apprentice Posts @apprenticeshipindia.gov.in: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

SAIL Apprentices Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has invited online applications for the 239 Trade Apprentices for SAIL IISCO Steel Plant Burnpur, as Trade Apprentice in line with the
Apprenticeship Act 1961. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before April 29, 2023.
Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of their marks obtained during ITI, in the specified category & trade. Candidates having minimum of 18 years and maximum of 28 years, as on 01.04.2023 with required eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.
Important Date SAIL Apprentices Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: April 29, 2023
Vacancy Details SAIL Apprentices Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Trade Apprentices-239
Electrician- 65
Fitter- 57
Rigger- 18
Turner- 12
Machinist- 15
Welder- 32
Computer/ICTSM- 6
Ref. & AC -16
Mechanic-Motor Vehicle-05
Plumber- 06
Draughtsman (civil)-07
|Organization
|Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL)
|Post Name
|Trade Apprentice
|Vacancies
|239
|Category
|Govt Jobs
|Job Location
|All India
|Educational Qualification
|ITI
|Last Date for Online Application
|April 29, 2023
|Mode of Apply
|Online
|Age Limit
|18 to 28 Yrs
|Official Website
|apprenticeshipindia.gov.in
Eligibility Criteria SAIL Apprentices Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification
Should have ITI from a government recognized
institute, in the specified TRADE (full time regular course only) and completed in
the last three years (passed out in 2020 or after) can apply.
Age Limit (as on 01.04.2023) SAIL Apprentices Recruitment 2023 Job :
Minimum of 18 years and maximum of 28 years, . A relaxation in upper age is admissible as per Govt. of India guidelines for SC/ST/OBC/PWD/EWS.
Stipend:
– Rs 7000-7700/Month (in line with the act,1961).
How To Download: SAIL Apprentices Recruitment 2023 Notification
- Visit the official website-https://www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in/
- Go to the home page and click on the link displaying as- ‘ Engagement of 239 Trade Apprentices at Steel Authority of India Limited – IISCO Steel Plant, Burnpur.' Now you will get the pdf of the detailed notification in a new window.
- Download and save the notification for your future reference.
SAIL Apprentices Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF
How To Apply SAIL Apprentices Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: You can apply online for these posts on or before April 24, 2023 after following the steps given below.
- Register as a student online on NAPS portal-(https://www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in).
- You will have to have a valid registration number created on the National Apprenticeship Promotion scheme(NAPS) portal.
- After registering you can login into the home page of NAPS portal as a candidate.
- Now go to “Apprenticeship opportunities” and then click find establishments.
- Select SAIL IISCO STEEL PLANT, Burnpur (E03171900012) to apply in passed out trade of ITI against vacancies appearing on the portal.