SAIL Recruitment 2023 For 239 Trade Apprentice Posts @apprenticeshipindia.gov.in: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

SAIL Apprentices Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has invited online applications for the 239 Trade Apprentices for SAIL IISCO Steel Plant Burnpur, as Trade Apprentice in line with the

Apprenticeship Act 1961. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before April 29, 2023.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of their marks obtained during ITI, in the specified category & trade. Candidates having minimum of 18 years and maximum of 28 years, as on 01.04.2023 with required eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Important Date SAIL Apprentices Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: April 29, 2023

Vacancy Details SAIL Apprentices Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Trade Apprentices-239

Electrician- 65

Fitter- 57

Rigger- 18

Turner- 12

Machinist- 15

Welder- 32

Computer/ICTSM- 6

Ref. & AC -16

Mechanic-Motor Vehicle-05

Plumber- 06

Draughtsman (civil)-07

Eligibility Criteria SAIL Apprentices Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Should have ITI from a government recognized

institute, in the specified TRADE (full time regular course only) and completed in

the last three years (passed out in 2020 or after) can apply.

Age Limit (as on 01.04.2023) SAIL Apprentices Recruitment 2023 Job :

Minimum of 18 years and maximum of 28 years, . A relaxation in upper age is admissible as per Govt. of India guidelines for SC/ST/OBC/PWD/EWS.

Stipend:

– Rs 7000-7700/Month (in line with the act,1961).

How To Download: SAIL Apprentices Recruitment 2023 Notification

Visit the official website-https://www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in/ Go to the home page and click on the link displaying as- ‘ Engagement of 239 Trade Apprentices at Steel Authority of India Limited – IISCO Steel Plant, Burnpur.' Now you will get the pdf of the detailed notification in a new window. Download and save the notification for your future reference.

How To Apply SAIL Apprentices Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: You can apply online for these posts on or before April 24, 2023 after following the steps given below.