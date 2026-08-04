SBI CBO Final Marks 2026 OUT: Download Circle-wise Scorecard at sbi.bank.in

SBI CBO Final Marks 2026: State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI CBO Final Marks 2026, along with the scorecard, for candidates who appeared in the Circle-Based Officer written exam and interview. The merit list was declared on 24th July 2026 under advertisement number CRPD/CBO/2025-26/18 for 2,273 vacancies. Candidates who took the online exam and interview can now check their marks and result status on the official SBI careers portal. The scorecard shows section-wise marks, total marks, and category-wise cut-off details. Candidates need their registration number and date of birth to log in and download their scorecard. Check this article to download the SBI CBO Final Marks 2026 scorecard.

SBI CBO Final Marks 2026 Highlights

Candidates can find all the information related to SBI CBO Final Marks 2026 in the table given below;