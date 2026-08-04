SBI CBO Final Marks 2026 OUT: Download Circle-wise Scorecard at sbi.bank.in
SBI has officially released the CBO Final Marks 2026 on the official website of SBI. Candidates who appeared in the online exam and interview can now check and download their SBI CBO Final Marks Scorecard from the link given in this article.
Key Points
- SBI CBO Final Marks 2026 and scorecards have been released by SBI.
- The merit list for 2,273 vacancies was declared on 24th July 2026.
- Candidates can download scorecards using their registration number and date of birth.
SBI CBO Final Marks 2026: State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI CBO Final Marks 2026, along with the scorecard, for candidates who appeared in the Circle-Based Officer written exam and interview. The merit list was declared on 24th July 2026 under advertisement number CRPD/CBO/2025-26/18 for 2,273 vacancies. Candidates who took the online exam and interview can now check their marks and result status on the official SBI careers portal. The scorecard shows section-wise marks, total marks, and category-wise cut-off details. Candidates need their registration number and date of birth to log in and download their scorecard. Check this article to download the SBI CBO Final Marks 2026 scorecard.
SBI CBO Final Marks 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information related to SBI CBO Final Marks 2026 in the table given below;
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Particiulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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State Bank Of India (SBI)
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Post Name
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Circle-Based Officer (CBO)
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Advertisement No.
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CRPD/CBO/2025-26/18
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Total Vacancies
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2,273 (2,050 Regular + 223 Backlog)
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Scorecard Status
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Released
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Final Merit List
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24 July 2026
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Interview Dates
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13 July to 19 July 2026
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Selection Process
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Online exam, Screening, Interview, Local Language Proficiency Test
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Marks Weightage
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Online Test (75) + Interview (25)
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Official Website
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sbi.bank.in
SBI CBO Final Marks 2026 Download Link
SBI CBO Final Marks 2026 are now available on the official website of SBI, sbi.bank.in. Candidates who have appeared in the online exam and interview can now check their scorecard from the direct link given below. The merit list was already released on 24 July 2026; those whose roll numbers are in the SBI CBO merit list PDF can check their Final marks here.
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SBI CBO Final Marks 2026
Who Can Check SBI CBO Final Marks 2026
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Candidates who appeared in the SBI CBO Online Exam 2026
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Candidates who attended the SBI CBO Interview held between 13 July and 19 July 2026
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Candidates who have their Registration Number/Roll Number and Date of Birth or Password ready
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Candidates who applied under Advertisement No. CRPD/CBO/2025-26/18
Steps to Download SBI CBO Final Marks 2026 Scorecard
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Candidates can follow these steps to check and download the SBI CBO Final Marks 2026 Scorecard:
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Visit the official SBI website, sbi.bank.in
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Click on the "Careers" tab on the homepage
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Go to "Current Openings" and search for "Recruitment of Circle Based Officers (CRPD/CBO/2025-26/18)."
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Click on the scorecard/marks link
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Log in using your Registration Number and Date of Birth
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Your SBI CBO Final Marks 2026 scorecard will appear on the screen
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Check your section-wise and total marks carefully
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Download and save the scorecard for future reference
What Happens After SBI CBO Scorecard 2026
Now, provisionally selected candidates undergo Document Verification and must clear the Local Language Proficiency Test (LLPT) for their allotted Circle. After that, SBI will verify eligibility conditions mentioned in the official notification. The Medical fitness and other formalities are checked before appointment. The Final posting location and Circle allotment will be decided by the Bank. Then, selected candidates will receive a joining letter with reporting details
Candidates must regularly check the SBI careers portal for further updates.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com