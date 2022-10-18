SBI CBO Recruitment 2022 for 1422 Posts, Registration Link Available @sbi.co.in

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: State Bank of India is filling up 1422 vacant posts of Circle Based Officers across India. Candidates can check the details here.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: State Bank of India (SBI) is hiring persons for the post of Circle Based Officer (CBO). Online applications are invited on from 18 October to 07 November 2022 on the official website i.e. sbi.co.in. Candidates who register themselves will be called to appear for an online exam tentatively on 04 December 2022. The examinations will be conducted at venues across many centres in India.

Around 1422 vacancies will be filled across the country of which the highest number of vacancies are available under the North Eastern Region with 300 vacancies followed by Jaipur and Maharashtra with 200 vacancies each. Before applying online, candidates must ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria for the post as on the date of eligibility.

SBI CBO 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Students must completed their graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government including an Integrated Dual Degree (IDD).

SBI CBO Age Limit:

Minimum Age Limit - 21 years

Maximum Age Limit - 30 years

SBI CBO Salary

Rs. 36,000/-

How to Apply for SBI CBO Recruitment 2022 ?

Visit the website of the bank sbi.co.in/web/careers

Click on ‘Apply Online’ given against “RECRUITMENT OF CIRCLE BASED OFFICERS”

Register yourself

Upload all the documents

Pay Application Fee