Vijay Kumar Sinha Biography: Do you know that he is the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Bihar? He recently took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar in the newly formed National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. During the ceremony, he pledged, “I will have true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India established by law,” marking a significant moment in Bihar’s political transition following the latest Assembly developments. He represents the Lakhisarai constituency, and now serves as one of two Deputy Chief Ministers under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, continuing his long-standing influence within Bihar politics. Let us explore about his early life, education, and achievments through this blog. Early Life Vijay Kumar Sinha was born on 5 June 1967 in Tilakpur, Lakhisarai, Bihar to Sharada Raman Singh and Surma Devi. Growing up in a politically aware environment, he developed an early interest in public service and grassroots activism, which later shaped his career in state politics.

Education and Early Career Although Sinha entered active politics at a young age, and his early years were marked by local organisational work and participation in socio-political activities. His association with the Bharatiya Janata Party strengthened during this period, eventually positioning him as a strong representative of the party in central Bihar. Entry into Politics Sinha’s electoral career gained momentum when he was elected as Member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly from the Lakhisarai constituency in 2005. He has retained the seat consecutively in 2005, 2010, 2015, and 2020. Therefore, he emerged as one of the most influential BJP leaders in the region. His consistent victories reflect his organisational reach and grassroots support. Political Career and Key Positions Held Across his long career, Sinha has held several important positions within the Bihar government:

Position Tenure Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar 2024–Present Minister of Agriculture 2025–Present Minister of Mines & Geology 2024–Present Minister of Road Construction 2024–2025 Minister of Art, Culture & Youth Affairs 2024–2025 Leader of the Opposition, Bihar Assembly 2022–2024 Speaker, Bihar Legislative Assembly 2020–2022 Minister of Labour Resources 2017–2020 His tenure as Speaker is regarded as one of the most reform-focused in Bihar’s legislative history .

Under his leadership, the Assembly recorded 100% question responses for the first time ever , introduced an online help desk.

He launched the 5 Sankalp Initiative , inaugurated by the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind. Achievements and Contributions Sinha has been recognised for strengthening legislative procedures, promoting transparency, and improving digital accessibility within the Assembly. As Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, he has worked across key sectors including labour, infrastructure, culture, and agriculture.