Vijay Kumar Sinha Biography: Bihar's Deputy CM, Career, Early Life & Roles!

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Nov 20, 2025, 17:03 IST

Explore the biography of Vijay Kumar Sinha. Learn about his recnet oath as Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister, early life, political career, key positions, achievements and latest developments.

Vijay Kumar Sinha Biography
Vijay Kumar Sinha Biography: Do you know that he is the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Bihar? He recently took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar in the newly formed National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

During the ceremony, he pledged, I will have true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India established by law,” marking a significant moment in Bihar’s political transition following the latest Assembly developments.

He represents the Lakhisarai constituency, and now serves as one of two Deputy Chief Ministers under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, continuing his long-standing influence within Bihar politics. Let us explore about his early life, education, and achievments through this blog.

Early Life 

Vijay Kumar Sinha was born on 5 June 1967 in Tilakpur, Lakhisarai, Bihar to Sharada Raman Singh and Surma Devi. Growing up in a politically aware environment, he developed an early interest in public service and grassroots activism, which later shaped his career in state politics.

Education and Early Career

Although Sinha entered active politics at a young age, and his early years were marked by local organisational work and participation in socio-political activities. His association with the Bharatiya Janata Party strengthened during this period, eventually positioning him as a strong representative of the party in central Bihar.

Entry into Politics

Sinha’s electoral career gained momentum when he was elected as Member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly from the Lakhisarai constituency in 2005. He has retained the seat consecutively in 2005, 2010, 2015, and 2020. Therefore, he emerged as one of the most influential BJP leaders in the region. His consistent victories reflect his organisational reach and grassroots support.

Political Career and Key Positions Held

Across his long career, Sinha has held several important positions within the Bihar government:

Position

Tenure

Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar

2024–Present

Minister of Agriculture

2025–Present

Minister of Mines & Geology

2024–Present

Minister of Road Construction

2024–2025

Minister of Art, Culture & Youth Affairs

2024–2025

Leader of the Opposition, Bihar Assembly

2022–2024

Speaker, Bihar Legislative Assembly

2020–2022

Minister of Labour Resources

2017–2020

  • His tenure as Speaker is regarded as one of the most reform-focused in Bihar’s legislative history.
  • Under his leadership, the Assembly recorded 100% question responses for the first time ever, introduced an online help desk. 
  • He launched the 5 Sankalp Initiative, inaugurated by the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind.

Achievements and Contributions

Sinha has been recognised for strengthening legislative procedures, promoting transparency, and improving digital accessibility within the Assembly. As Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, he has worked across key sectors including labour, infrastructure, culture, and agriculture.

He was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar on 20 November 2025 in the Nitish Kumar 10th ministry.

Personal Life

Vijay Kumar Sinha is married to Sushila Devi since 1986 and has two sons and two daughters. He resides in Patna and remains deeply connected to his home constituency in Lakhisarai.

Conclusion

Therefore, Vijay Kumar Sinha’s career reflects a blend of legislative reform, administrative leadership, and electoral resilience. With his recent oath as Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister, he continues to play a central role in shaping the state’s political and developmental landscape.

    FAQs

    • What major roles has he held?
      +
      He has served as Deputy Chief Minister, Agriculture Minister, Mines & Geology Minister, Speaker of the Bihar Assembly, Labour Resources Minister, and Leader of the Opposition.
    • When did he take oath as Deputy Chief Minister?
      +
      He recently took oath during the NDA government formation, pledging allegiance to the Constitution of India.
    • What are his key achievements?
      +
      He achieved 100% question responses as Speaker, introduced an online help desk, and launched the 5 Sankalp Initiative inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind.
    • Who is Vijay Kumar Sinha?
      +
      Vijay Kumar Sinha is a senior BJP leader from Bihar and the current Deputy Chief Minister, representing the Lakhisarai constituency.

