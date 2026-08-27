SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Last Date Today for 1538 Posts at sbi.bank.in

The State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting online applications for the recruitment of 1538 Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) posts under the advertisement number CRPD/CR/SPLDRIVE/2026-27/16. Today, August 27, 2026, is the last date to apply online for these posts. The online registration process started on August 7, 2026. Interested candidates are advised to apply online at the earliest on the official website of the bank, i.e., sbi.bank.in. Through this recruitment drive, the State Bank of India will fill the backlog vacancies across various branches across India.

SBI Junior Associate Recruitment 2026 Direct Link to Apply

The State Bank of India is conducting this special recruitment drive to fill the 1538 vacancies for SC, ST, and OBC candidates for the role of Customer Support and Sales. Interested candidates should apply at the earliest possible, as the last date to apply is today, August 27, 2026. Candidates can apply online directly using the direct link given below:-