SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Last Date Today for 1538 Posts at sbi.bank.in
The last date to apply online for SBI Clerk, Junior Associate recruitment 2026 is today, August 27, 2026. State Bank of India will recruit for 1538 Junior Associate Posts through this recruitment exam. Interested candidates should apply for these posts at the earliest.
The State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting online applications for the recruitment of 1538 Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) posts under the advertisement number CRPD/CR/SPLDRIVE/2026-27/16. Today, August 27, 2026, is the last date to apply online for these posts. The online registration process started on August 7, 2026. Interested candidates are advised to apply online at the earliest on the official website of the bank, i.e., sbi.bank.in. Through this recruitment drive, the State Bank of India will fill the backlog vacancies across various branches across India.
SBI Junior Associate Recruitment 2026 Direct Link to Apply
The State Bank of India is conducting this special recruitment drive to fill the 1538 vacancies for SC, ST, and OBC candidates for the role of Customer Support and Sales. Interested candidates should apply at the earliest possible, as the last date to apply is today, August 27, 2026. Candidates can apply online directly using the direct link given below:-
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SBI Junior Associate Recruitment 2026
Key Highlights of SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) Recruitment 2026
Given below are some of the key highlights of the SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) Recruitment 2026 for 1538 vacancies:-
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Features
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Highlights
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Conducting Body
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State Bank of India
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Post Name
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Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales)
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Total Number of Vacancies
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1538
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Advertisement Number
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CRPD/CR/SPLDRIVE/2026-27/16
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Registration Dates
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August 7 to August 27, 2026
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Official Website
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sbi.bank.in
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Educational Qualification
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Candidates should have a bachelor's degree from a recognised university.
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Age Limit
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Candidates should be between 20 and 28 years of age. Age relaxation will be given as per government rules.
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Application Fee
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Steps to Apply Online for the SBI Junior Associate Recruitment 2026
Interested candidates who want to apply for the SBI Junior Associate Recruitment 2026 can apply online for the following using the simple steps given below:-
- Go to the official SBI website, sbi.bank.in
- Once directed to the official homepage, look for the career page and click on it.
- Once redirected to the careers page, look for the notification related to the CRPD/CR/SPLDRIVE/2026-27/16 and click on the apply online link.
- Register by entering the required details, such as the candidate's name, email ID and mobile number and generate a registration ID and password.
- Using the registration ID and password, log in and fill out the application form.
- Upload the necessary documents, like the scanned signature, educational qualification certificate, and photograph as per the official notification.
- Pay the application fee, if applicable, preview the form and submit it. Download the application form and keep it safe for future use.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.