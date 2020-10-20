Download SBI Clerk Result 2020: Check Junior Associate Prelims Result, Main Exam on 31 October

SBI Clerk Result 2020: Good News! State Bank of India (SBI) has finally announced the prelims result for the post of Clerk (Junior Associate) on its official website sbi.co.in. All such candidates who have appeared in SSC Clerk Exam 2020 can download SBI Junior Associate Clerk Result from the official website. However, SBI Clerk Result is given below for the candidates.

SBI Clerk Result Download Link

Candidate should not that due to heavy load , the website is, currently, not working.

Shortlisted candidates will now appear for the mains exam. SBI Clerk Mains Exam Exam Date shall be conducted on 31 October 2020. There will be 190 questions of 200 Marks. Candidates will be given 2 hours minutes to complete the paper. The candidates can check SBI Clerk Mains Exam Details through the link below:

SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card Update

How to Download SBI Clerk Result 2020 ?

Go to the SBI official website i.e.sbi.co.in. Click on the link “Preliminary Exam Results’ given against RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES) (Preliminary Exam Result announced: Main Exam Scheduled on 31-10-2020) (Advertisement No. CRPD/CR/2019-20/20)’. Then, the result will be displayed on the screen Download SBI Junior Associate Result for future use

SBI Result was supposed to be released in the month of March 2020. The result got delayed due to nation-wide lockdown and COVID 19. On 01 April 2020, SBI had issued a notice regarding the postpone of SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Result 2020. Candidates has also shown their concern about SBI Clerk Result on social websites.

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2020 was conducted on 22 February, 29 February, 01 March and 08 March 2020 at various parts of the country in online mode. The level of the exam was of easy to moderate level

SBI had invited applications for filling 8000+ vacancies for the post of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) from 03 January 2020 till 26 January 2020.