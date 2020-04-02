SBI Clerk Main Exam 2020 Postponed due to Coronavirus (COVID19), Check SBI Mains Exam Date and SBI Clerk Result Date PDF @sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk Main Exam 2020: State Bank of India (SBI) has published an important notification regarding the mains exam date for the post of Clerk (Junior Assistant) according to which SBI Clerk Exam Date is postponed due to Coronavirus (COVID- 19) Outbreak in India. The exam was scheduled on 19 April 2020 and SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card was supposed to released in the 2nd week of April 2020 onwards.

SBI Clerk Mains New Exam Date along with the SBI Clerk Result Date for prelims exam will be announced later on SBI official website on sbi.co.in.

As per the official notice released by SBI, “In view of the situation prevailing on account of threat of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the online main exam has been postponed. The fresh date for declaration of preliminary exam result and conduct of main exam will be announced later, on Bank’s website.”

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2020 was held on 22 February, 29 February, 01 March and 08 March 2020 at various parts of the country in online mode. Huge number of candidates were in the SBI Clerk Exam. Candidates who have appeared in the exam are advised to keep a track on the official website for SBI Clerk 2020 Updates. However, we will update you will all the latest information on this page.

SBI Clerk Mains Exam will be conducted online ans questions will be framed on General/ Financial Awareness (50 Questions of 50 Marks), General English (40 Questions of 40 Marks), Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability (50 Questions of 50 Marks) and Computer Aptitude (50 questions of 50 Marks) Candidates will be given 2 hours 40 minutes to complete the paper.

SBI Clerk Mains Exam and SBI Clerk Result 2020 Notice PDF