SBI Clerk Syllabus 2020 (Prelims & Mains) & Latest Exam Pattern: Check Here

SBI Clerk Syllabus 2020 is shared here for both Prelims and Mains along with the latest Exam Pattern as notified by the State Bank of India (SBI) in SBI Clerk Notification 2020. The SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 will be held in February/March. The questions will be asked in the preliminary exam from Reasoning Ability, Numerical Ability and English Language sections. Candidates who would qualify the Prelims will be called for the SBI Clerk Mains 2020. The Syllabus of SBI Clerk Prelims and Mains is different. Check below the detailed SBI Clerk syllabus along with Exam Pattern for both Prelims and Mains and start preparations for the SBI Clerk Exam 2020 now.
SBI aims to fill a total of 8000 vacancies of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) through the SBI Recruitment 2020. The SBI Clerk recruitment is carried out in phases such as Prelims, Mains and Local Language Test. The SBI Clerk Syllabus is different for all these phases. In the SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 Exam, the questions are asked from Reasoning Ability, Numerical Ability and English Language. On the other hand, in the SBI Clerk Mains 2020 exam, questions are asked from General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning/Computer Aptitude. In each of these sections, the questions are asked from the wide range of topics that are included in the SBI Clerk Syllabus for Prelims and Mains.
Candidates should give equal weightage to each and every topic while preparing for the SBI Clerk exam. Have a look at the latest exam pattern and syllabus of the SBI Clerk 2020 Exams below. But first, go through the SBI Clerk Selection Process:
SBI Clerk Selection Process 2020
The Clerks or Junior Associates form the backbone of the Indian banking system and the SBI is also not an exception to it. The SBI clerks carry out the daily routine work in a bank and are indispensable in the efficient working of the banks. The clerical cadre remains at the cutting edge and have the daily face to face interaction with the customers of the bank and are responsible for overall business activities of the bank. SBI Clerks (Junior Associates) are responsible for all client interactions and related operations. The selection of the SBI Clerks is carried out to judge the candidates' proficiency in all these fields. The selection process of SBI Clerk consists of three phases:
I. Preliminary Examination
II. Main Examination
III. Test of specified opted local language
SBI Clerk Exam Pattern 2020
SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern 2020
The SBI Clerk prelims exam consists of 100 questions which are asked from 3 sections - Reasoning Ability, Numerical Ability and English Language. Each section has separate timing. There will be negative marking for wrong answers in the exam. 1/4th of marks assigned for a question will be deducted for each wrong answer. At present, no minimum qualifying marks for the individual subject as well as for aggregate (overall) are prescribed by the SBI.
Candidates who manage to attain the SBI Clerk Cut off 2020 will be selected for the Mains. The adequate number of candidates selected in each category for the Main Examination is approximately 10 times the numbers of vacancies. These candidates are shortlisted from the list of all candidates arranged in descending order of aggregate marks scored by them. Have a look at the exam pattern for SBI Clerk Prelims 2020:
|
Name of Test/Section
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
English Language
|
30
|
30
|
20 minutes
|
Numerical Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Reasoning Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
60 minutes
SBI Clerk Mains Exam Pattern 2020
The SBI Clerk mains exam consists of 190 questions that are asked in Objective MCQ format from 4 sections - General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning/Computer Aptitude. Each section has separate timing and there is negative marking for wrong answers - 1/4th of marks assigned for a question will be deducted for each wrong answer. Candidates who manage to attain the SBI Clerk Mains Cut off 2020 will be selected for the test in the opted local language. The adequate number of candidates selected in each category for the Main Examination is approximately 10 times the numbers of vacancies. The structure of the main examination would be as follows:
|
Name of Test/Section
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
General/Financial Awareness
|
50
|
50
|
35 minutes
|
General English
|
40
|
40
|
35 minutes
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
50
|
50
|
45 minutes
|
Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude
|
50
|
60
|
45 minutes
|
Total
|
190
|
200
|
2 hours 40 minutes
SBI Clerk Syllabus 2020
SBI Clerk Prelims Syllabus 2020
Have a look at all the topics from which questions can be asked in the SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 exam. The syllabus contains topics of English Language, Numerical & Reasoning Ability. The topics are listed on the basis of SBI Clerk Syllabus for the online preliminary exam.
|
English Language
|
Reasoning Ability
|
Numerical Ability
|
Reading Comprehension (including questions on antonym and synonyms)
Cloze Test
Phrases and Idioms
Fill in the Blanks
Spelling Error/Error Detection
One word Substitution
Sentence Correction
Error Detection
Para Jumbles/ Sentence rearrangements
Irrelevant Statements
|
Puzzles - Seating Arrangement, Circle-based, Box-based, Square-based
Alphanumeric/Numeric Series
Coding-Decoding
Word Formation
Venn Diagram
Analogy
Data Sufficiency
Direction and Distance
Blood Relations
Verbal reasoning
Non-Verbal Reasoning
Syllogism
Input-Output
|
Data Interpretation (Pie charts, Table chart, Bar Graphs, Line charts)
Number System
Quadratic Equation
Simplification
Approximation
HCF and LCM of Numbers
Speed, Distance and Time
SI & CI
Averages
Percentage
Ratio and Proportion
Problems based on age
Time and Work
Problem on Ages
SBI Clerk Mains Syllabus 2020
The SBI Clerk Mains Syllabus is provided below of General/Financial Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning/Computer Aptitude and General English. The Syllabus contains topics from which the State Bank of India sets the SBI Clerk Question Paper. Have a look at these topics in detail:
Syllabus of General / Financial Awareness: This section can be divided into three parts i.e. Current affairs, banking awareness and static GK questions. The current affairs questions cover the last 6 months events of both national and international importance. Static GK Questions will be from country and capital, airports, ports in India, tallest and biggest in India and the world, first in the world as well as in India, etc. Banking Awareness part will cover banking in India, banking terminology, bank headquarters, slogans of banks, regulatory bodies in India, the Main function of RBI etc. Some of the important topics for this section are-
- Current affairs related to national and international issues of the last 6 months.
- Main functions of RBI
- Overview of the Indian Financial System
- History of the Indian banking system.
- Fiscal and Monetary policy
- Work and responsibilities of National financial institutions like RBI, SEBI, IRDA, FSDC (Financial Stability and Development Council )etc and of International organizations like IMF, World Bank, ADB, UNO, SWIFT(The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication), IBA, United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), Bank Board Bureau(BBB) Bank for International Settlements (BIS)etc.
- International organizations like IMF, World Bank, ADB, UN, WTO, etc.
- Abbreviations and Economic terminologies
- Banking Terms like NPA, Current Account and Savings Account (CASA), Capital to Risk (Weighted) asset ratio (CRAR).
- Important Government Schemes
- Important National and International days
- Sports
- Indian Constitution
- Culture of India
- Currency of countries etc
- Awards and Honours
Syllabus for Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude: The questions asked from this section are from the given topics:
- Seating arrangement (Circular+ Linear)
- Logical Reasoning
- Data Sufficiency
- Alphanumeric Series
- Puzzle
- Coding-decoding
- Inequalities
- Input-Output
- Blood Relation
- Ranking
- Direction and Sense
- Series
Computer Aptitude:
- History of computers
- Input and Output devices
- Hardware and software
- Windows operating system
- Internet terms and services
- Basic Functionalities of MS-Office( MS-word, MS-Excel, MS-PowerPoint)
- Computer Abbreviations
- Logic gates
- Networking and communication
- Database Management system
- Hacking, Security Tools and Viruses
- Shorty Keys
- Modern Day Technology
Syllabus for Quantitative Aptitude: This section covers the following topics:
- Data Interpretation( Pie charts, Table chart, Bar Graphs, Line charts)
- Number system
- Approximation
- HCF and LCM of Numbers
- Problems based on age
- Percentages
- Ratio and proportion
- Average
- Mixture and Allegations
- Time and work
- Pipe and Cistern
- Speed, Distance and time
- Partnership
- Simple and compound interest
- Permutation and Combination
- Profit, Loss and Discount
- Mensuration
- Data Sufficiency
Syllabus for the General English: The SBI Clerk question paper of English Language would be set on topics such as:
- Reading Comprehension (including questions on antonym and synonyms)
- Cloze Test
- Sentence Improvement
- Para Jumbles/ Sentence rearrangements
- Spotting Errors
- Double Fillers (Sentence Completion)
- Phrase Replacement
- Irrelevant Statements
- Main Idea of Passage