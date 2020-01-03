SBI Clerk Syllabus 2020 (Prelims & Mains) & Latest Exam Pattern: Check Here

SBI Clerk Syllabus 2020 is shared here for both Prelims and Mains along with the latest Exam Pattern as notified by the State Bank of India (SBI) in SBI Clerk Notification 2020. The SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 will be held in February/March. The questions will be asked in the preliminary exam from Reasoning Ability, Numerical Ability and English Language sections. Candidates who would qualify the Prelims will be called for the SBI Clerk Mains 2020. The Syllabus of SBI Clerk Prelims and Mains is different. Check below the detailed SBI Clerk syllabus along with Exam Pattern for both Prelims and Mains and start preparations for the SBI Clerk Exam 2020 now.

SBI aims to fill a total of 8000 vacancies of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) through the SBI Recruitment 2020. The SBI Clerk recruitment is carried out in phases such as Prelims, Mains and Local Language Test. The SBI Clerk Syllabus is different for all these phases. In the SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 Exam, the questions are asked from Reasoning Ability, Numerical Ability and English Language. On the other hand, in the SBI Clerk Mains 2020 exam, questions are asked from General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning/Computer Aptitude. In each of these sections, the questions are asked from the wide range of topics that are included in the SBI Clerk Syllabus for Prelims and Mains.

Candidates should give equal weightage to each and every topic while preparing for the SBI Clerk exam. Have a look at the latest exam pattern and syllabus of the SBI Clerk 2020 Exams below. But first, go through the SBI Clerk Selection Process:

SBI Clerk Selection Process 2020

The Clerks or Junior Associates form the backbone of the Indian banking system and the SBI is also not an exception to it. The SBI clerks carry out the daily routine work in a bank and are indispensable in the efficient working of the banks. The clerical cadre remains at the cutting edge and have the daily face to face interaction with the customers of the bank and are responsible for overall business activities of the bank. SBI Clerks (Junior Associates) are responsible for all client interactions and related operations. The selection of the SBI Clerks is carried out to judge the candidates' proficiency in all these fields. The selection process of SBI Clerk consists of three phases:

I. Preliminary Examination

II. Main Examination

III. Test of specified opted local language

SBI Clerk Exam Pattern 2020

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern 2020

The SBI Clerk prelims exam consists of 100 questions which are asked from 3 sections - Reasoning Ability, Numerical Ability and English Language. Each section has separate timing. There will be negative marking for wrong answers in the exam. 1/4th of marks assigned for a question will be deducted for each wrong answer. At present, no minimum qualifying marks for the individual subject as well as for aggregate (overall) are prescribed by the SBI.

Candidates who manage to attain the SBI Clerk Cut off 2020 will be selected for the Mains. The adequate number of candidates selected in each category for the Main Examination is approximately 10 times the numbers of vacancies. These candidates are shortlisted from the list of all candidates arranged in descending order of aggregate marks scored by them. Have a look at the exam pattern for SBI Clerk Prelims 2020:

Name of Test/Section No. of Questions Marks Duration English Language 30 30 20 minutes Numerical Ability 35 35 20 minutes Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 60 minutes

SBI Clerk Mains Exam Pattern 2020

The SBI Clerk mains exam consists of 190 questions that are asked in Objective MCQ format from 4 sections - General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning/Computer Aptitude. Each section has separate timing and there is negative marking for wrong answers - 1/4th of marks assigned for a question will be deducted for each wrong answer. Candidates who manage to attain the SBI Clerk Mains Cut off 2020 will be selected for the test in the opted local language. The adequate number of candidates selected in each category for the Main Examination is approximately 10 times the numbers of vacancies. The structure of the main examination would be as follows:

Name of Test/Section No. of Questions Marks Duration General/Financial Awareness 50 50 35 minutes General English 40 40 35 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 45 minutes Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude 50 60 45 minutes Total 190 200 2 hours 40 minutes

SBI Clerk Syllabus 2020

SBI Clerk Prelims Syllabus 2020

Have a look at all the topics from which questions can be asked in the SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 exam. The syllabus contains topics of English Language, Numerical & Reasoning Ability. The topics are listed on the basis of SBI Clerk Syllabus for the online preliminary exam.

English Language Reasoning Ability Numerical Ability Reading Comprehension (including questions on antonym and synonyms) Cloze Test Phrases and Idioms Fill in the Blanks Spelling Error/Error Detection One word Substitution Sentence Correction Error Detection Para Jumbles/ Sentence rearrangements Irrelevant Statements Puzzles - Seating Arrangement, Circle-based, Box-based, Square-based Alphanumeric/Numeric Series Coding-Decoding Word Formation Venn Diagram Analogy Data Sufficiency Direction and Distance Blood Relations Verbal reasoning Non-Verbal Reasoning Syllogism Input-Output Data Interpretation (Pie charts, Table chart, Bar Graphs, Line charts) Number System Quadratic Equation Simplification Approximation HCF and LCM of Numbers Speed, Distance and Time SI & CI Averages Percentage Ratio and Proportion Problems based on age Time and Work Problem on Ages

SBI Clerk Mains Syllabus 2020

The SBI Clerk Mains Syllabus is provided below of General/Financial Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning/Computer Aptitude and General English. The Syllabus contains topics from which the State Bank of India sets the SBI Clerk Question Paper. Have a look at these topics in detail:

Syllabus of General / Financial Awareness: This section can be divided into three parts i.e. Current affairs, banking awareness and static GK questions. The current affairs questions cover the last 6 months events of both national and international importance. Static GK Questions will be from country and capital, airports, ports in India, tallest and biggest in India and the world, first in the world as well as in India, etc. Banking Awareness part will cover banking in India, banking terminology, bank headquarters, slogans of banks, regulatory bodies in India, the Main function of RBI etc. Some of the important topics for this section are-

Current affairs related to national and international issues of the last 6 months.

Main functions of RBI

Overview of the Indian Financial System

History of the Indian banking system.

Fiscal and Monetary policy

Work and responsibilities of National financial institutions like RBI, SEBI, IRDA, FSDC (Financial Stability and Development Council )etc and of International organizations like IMF, World Bank, ADB, UNO, SWIFT(The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication), IBA, United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), Bank Board Bureau(BBB) Bank for International Settlements (BIS)etc.

International organizations like IMF, World Bank, ADB, UN, WTO, etc.

Abbreviations and Economic terminologies

Banking Terms like NPA, Current Account and Savings Account (CASA), Capital to Risk (Weighted) asset ratio (CRAR).

Important Government Schemes

Important National and International days

Sports

Indian Constitution

Culture of India

Currency of countries etc

Awards and Honours

Syllabus for Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude: The questions asked from this section are from the given topics:

Seating arrangement (Circular+ Linear)

Logical Reasoning

Data Sufficiency

Alphanumeric Series

Puzzle

Coding-decoding

Inequalities

Input-Output

Blood Relation

Ranking

Direction and Sense

Series

Computer Aptitude:

History of computers

Input and Output devices

Hardware and software

Windows operating system

Internet terms and services

Basic Functionalities of MS-Office( MS-word, MS-Excel, MS-PowerPoint)

Computer Abbreviations

Logic gates

Networking and communication

Database Management system

Hacking, Security Tools and Viruses

Shorty Keys

Modern Day Technology

Syllabus for Quantitative Aptitude: This section covers the following topics:

Data Interpretation( Pie charts, Table chart, Bar Graphs, Line charts)

Number system

Approximation

HCF and LCM of Numbers

Problems based on age

Percentages

Ratio and proportion

Average

Mixture and Allegations

Time and work

Pipe and Cistern

Speed, Distance and time

Partnership

Simple and compound interest

Permutation and Combination

Profit, Loss and Discount

Mensuration

Data Sufficiency

Syllabus for the General English: The SBI Clerk question paper of English Language would be set on topics such as:

Reading Comprehension (including questions on antonym and synonyms)

Cloze Test

Sentence Improvement

Para Jumbles/ Sentence rearrangements

Spotting Errors

Double Fillers (Sentence Completion)

Phrase Replacement

Irrelevant Statements

Main Idea of Passage

