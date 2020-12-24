SBI PO 2020 Prelims from 31 December: Check Important Reasoning Ability Topics to score high marks

SBI will be conducting the SBI PO 2020 Prelims exam from 31st December onwards for the recruitment of 2000 Vacancies of Probationary Officers (PO) in the State Bank of India (SBI). The exam will be conducted online on 31st December 2020, 2nd January, 4th January and 5th January 2021. The SBI PO Prelims 2020 question paper will contain a total of 100 multiple choice questions (MCQs) from English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability sections. Here in this article, we have shared the important Reasoning Ability Topics that have maximum chances of coming in the SBI PO 2020 Prelims examination. Candidates should definitely go through these important topics that will help them in scoring high marks in the exam.

The Reasoning Ability section tests candidates' analytical aptitude and ability to observe and identify patterns. The answers marked by candidates in this section reflect candidates ability to think and solve the problems. This section includes questions on analogies, arithmetical reasons and figural classification, alphanumeric series, non-verbal series, coding and decoding, blood relations, inequalities, assumption and reason, syllogism, puzzles, etc.

Have a look at some most important Reasoning Ability Topics below along with the preparation tips to enable you to achieve the desired scores in the exam. First, go through the exam pattern of the SBI PO Prelims exam below:

SBI PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2020

Section Questions Marks Time Duration English Language 30 30 20 Minutes Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 20 Minutes Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 Minutes Total 100 100 1 Hour

There will be a separate sectional timing for every section in the exam. The exam will contain a total of 100 MCQs and each question carries 1 mark. There is a negative marking of 0.25 Marks for each wrong answer.

SBI PO 2020: Important Reasoning Ability Topics

Topics Types Analogy Symbolic Analogy Number Analogy Figural Analogy Series Semantic Series Number Series Alphanumeric Series Figural Series Coding & Decoding Small & Capital letters Numbers coding Decoding & classification Puzzles Linear Arrangement Circular Arrangement Box-based Uncertainty Sequence-Based Year & Month-Based Circle-based Single/Double Row Critical thinking Syllogism Assertion & Reason Statement & Arguments Statement & Conclusion Others Inequality Blood Relations Word Building Order Ranking Odd Man Out Mirror/Water reflection Decision Making Directions Miscellaneous

Preparations Tips to Score High Marks in Reasoning Ability Section of SBI PO Prelims 2020 Exam

Have a look at some ways that will enable you to crack the preliminary exam by scoring high in the Reasoning Section:

Focus on enhancing your logical skills: The Reasoning ability section tests candidates’ ability and aptitude to think and solve problems. Candidates should work on improving their logical as well as analytical skills.

Gain command over basic concepts: Candidates should focus on gaining command over both Verbal as well as Non-Verbal Concepts. Such as in questions related to Directions, candidates should be able to identify which direction is East, West, North and South.

Practice & Solve Previous Year Papers: Candidates should undertake the practice of previous years question paper, this will help you in knowing the current structure of the question paper. Once you get to know the latest exam pattern and structure, it becomes easier to prepare for the exam.

Follow a Proper Study Plan: Candidates should build and follow a concrete study plan to cover each and every topic of the exam. A proper study plan will enable you to cover all the topics that are likely to be asked in the exam