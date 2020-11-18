SBI PO 2020: Notification Out for 2000 Vacancies; Apply Online @ ibpsonline.ibps.in; Check Eligibility, Exam Date, Pattern, Syllabus, Salary

State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI PO Notification 2020 on its official website sbi.co.in for recruitment of 2,000 vacancies to the post of Probationary Officers (PO). The SBI PO 2020 Application Process has begun already @ ibpsonline.ibps.in. Candidates who fulfill the SBI PO Eligibility Criteria can apply now by visiting the direct link shared below. Here in this article, we have shared the complete details of the SBI PO Notification PDF such as Important Dates, Vacancy Details, Application Process, Application Fee, Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Result, Cut Off, Merit List and Salary. Check these details below and register now before the application window closes on 4th December 2020.

Download PDF SBI PO Notification 2020

The SBI POs are offered the pay scale applicable to the Junior Management Grade Scale-I, i.e., 23700-980/7-30560-1145/2-32850-1310/7-42020. Candidates who get shortlisted for appointment after qualifying the selection process are posted as Probationary Officers in the State Bank of India. It is a good opportunity for candidates seeking a bank job with a handsome salary package. So, fill the SBI PO online application now and start your preparations to clear all the stages of selection process.

Let's first have a look at the important dates of SBI PO Recruitment 2020 below:

SBI PO 2020: Important Dates & Exam Date

Event Date Opening of Registration and Application Proces 14th November 2020 Last Date to submit online application 4th December 2020 Payment of Application Fee 14th November to 4th December 2020 Release of SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2020 3rd week of December 2020 SBI PO Prelims 2020 Exam Date 31st December 2020 2nd January 2021 4th January 2021 5th January 2021 SBI PO Prelims Result 2020 3rd week of January 2021 Release of SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2020 3rd week of January 2021 SBI PO Mains Exam Date 2020 29th January 2021 SBI PO Mains Result 2020 3rd/ 4th week of February 2021 Release of Call Letter for Interview (Or Interview & Group Exercises) 3rd/ 4th week of February 2021 SBI PO Interview (Or Interview & Group Exercises) February/ March 2021 Release of Final Results Last week of March 2021

SBI PO 2020: Application Process & Application Fee

Apply Online for SBI PO Recruitment 2020 - Direct Link

Let's look at the step-by-step process to fill the application form for the SBI PO 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on "Careers" tab >> "Current Openings"

Step 3: Click on "Apply Online" Link under the Recruitment of Probationary Officers

Step 4: Click on New Registration tab

Step 5: Enter the required credentials including Name, Date of Birth, Contact Information and other details

Step 6: Upload scanned image of Photograph & Signature (Photograph (20 kb–50 kb) should be coloured passport size & Signature (10 kb to 20 kb) should be in Black Ink pen)

Step 7: Fill the complete application form

Step 8: Pay application fee using Debit/Credit Card or Internet Banking

Step 9: Download the e-receipt of online fee payment and save the confirmation page

SBI PO Application Fee 2020

General/ EWS/ OBC - Rs 750

SC/ ST/ PWD - ‘Nil’

SBI PO Vacancy 2020

Have a look at the category-wise vacancy details below:

Category Vacancy SC 300 ST 150 OBC 540 EWS 200 GEN 810 Total 2000

SBI PO 2020: Eligibility Criteria

Have a look at the detailed eligibility criteria for SBI PO Recruitment 2020 below:

Age Limit (As on 1st April 2020): The minimum age limit is 21 years and the upper age limit is 30 years. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates; have a look:

Relaxation in Upper Age Limit Category Age Relaxation SC/ ST 5 years OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) 3 years Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) PWD (GEN/EWS) - 10 years PWD (SC/ ST) - 15 Years PWD (OBC) - 13 Years Ex-Servicemen (who worked for 5 years military service & were released on completion of assignment) 5 years

Educational Qualifications (as on 31st December 2020): Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University. Candidates who are in Final Year or Semester of Graduation can also apply, subject to the condition that they will have to produce proof of passing the graduation examination on or before 31st December 2020, when called for interview.

SBI PO 2020: Selection Process

The SBI PO Recruitment 2020 will be carried out through a three-phased selection process, involving Prelims, Mains and Interview. The SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 exam will be conducted online on 31st December 2020, 2nd January, 4th January & 5th January 2021. Candidates need to clear this phase to get shortlisted for the next phase, i.e. Mains exam. All the three phases are successive and candidates get shortlisted on the basis of SBI PO Cut Off 2020 marks. Have a look at details of these phases:

Prelims Exam: SBI PO Online Preliminary exam will be of 100 marks. The exam will be conducted online and will contain 100 questions from 3 Sections (with separate timings for each section)

Mains Exam: Candidates who will qualify Prelims exam will be called for Mains examination. SBI PO Mains Exam will also be conducted online and will contain Objective Multiple choice questions of 200 marks and Descriptive Questions of 50 marks.

Interview Or Interview & Group Exercises: Candidates who will clear both prelims and mains exams will be called for Interview (50 marks) OR Interview (30 marks) & Group Exercises (20 marks).

SBI PO 2020: Exam Pattern for Prelims & Mains

The latest exam pattern for SBI PO Prelims and Mains examinations is shared below:

Exam Pattern for SBI PO Prelims 2020

Name of Tests Total

Questions Marks Duration English Language 30 30 20 Minutes Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 20 Minutes Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 Minutes Total 100 100 1 Hour

- SBI PO Prelims 2020 Exam will be conducted online in objective Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) format.

- Exam will comprise 3 sections - English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability.

-There will be separate sectional timing for each section.

-A total of 100 MCQs will be asked and each question is of 1 mark

-There will be negative marking of 0.25 Marks for each incorrect answer.

-All questions will be set bilingually in English & Hindi, except the English Language section.

Exam Pattern for SBI PO Mains 2020

Section Total Questions Marks Time Reasoning & Computer Aptitude 45 60 60 minutes General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness 40 40 35 minutes English Language 35 40 40 minutes Data Analysis & Interpretation 35 60 45 minutes Total 155 200 3 hours Descriptive Test: English Language

(Letter Writing & Essay) 2 50 30 minutes

- SBI PO Mains 2020 Exam will be conducted online and will contain 155 Objective MCQs of 200 marks and two Descriptive Questions of 50 marks.

-Objective test will contain questions from four sections - Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, Data Analysis & Interpretation, General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness and English Language.

-Descriptive test will contain two questions on Letter Writing & Essay.

-There will be separate sectional timing for each section.

-There will be negative marking of 0.25 Marks in Objective paper for each incorrect answer.

SBI PO Syllabus 2020: Prelims & Mains

Have a look at the detailed syllabus for each subject below:

English Language Reading Comprehension Synonym & Antonym Para Jumbles Fill in Blanks Cloze Test Spotting Errors Error Correction Active & Passive Voice Direct & Indirect Speech Idiom & Phrases Rearrangement of Sentences Quantitative Aptitude Number System Data Interpretation-Table, Bar Graph, Line Graph, Pie Chart, Venn Diagram Number Series Approximation Simplification Percentage SI & CI LCM & HCF Profit & Loss Ratio & Proportion Time & Distance Time & Work Mensuration Averages Permutation & Combination Probability Reasoning Ability Puzzles - Circular Arrangement; Linear Arrangement; Uncertainty Blood Relation Syllogism Input-Output Inequalities Direction Sense Coding-Decoding Data Sufficiency Figure Series Alphanumeric Series General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness Static General Knowledge Current Affairs General Science Sports Important Schemes People in News Awards & Honours History Geography Economy Polity Banking Awareness Banking terms Indian Banking System Financial Institutions such as RBI, SEBI, NABARD, IMF, ADB, World Bank & others Computer Knowledge MS Office Internet & Web Networking System Database Management Security, Viruses, Hacking Operating System

SBI PO 2020: Final Merit List

Candidates need to qualify both Prelims and Mains examinations to appear for the Interview round. However, the final merit list is prepared on the basis of marks obtained by candidates in Mains and Interview round. The marks obtained in preliminary exam are not considered for selection of candidates for final merit list.

The final merit list is prepared by marking candidates out of 100 marks (75 marks for Mains & 25 marks for Interview). Candidates are marked on the basis of this ratio of Mains & Interview:

-Mains Exam: 250 marks converted to 75 marks

-Interview: 50 marks converted to 25 marks

The final selection is carried out from the top ranked candidates on the merit list in each category.

SBI PO Cut Off 2020

Candidates need to obtain cut off marks in prelims and mains exams separately to qualify both these rounds. The SBI PO Cut Off is decided by the State Bank of India on the basis of following factors:

- Number of Vacancies to be filled in the SBI

- Total number of applicants

- Number of Candidates appearing for exam

- Difficulty level of exam

SBI PO Salary 2020

The SBI POs are offered a pay scale of 23700-980/7-30560-1145/2-32850-1310/7-42020, which is applicable for Junior Management Grade Scale-I. The starting basic pay offered to SBI POs is Rs 27,620, which includes 4 advance increments.

Apart from this, the probationary officers are also eligible for various allowances such as DA, HRA or Lease rental, CCA, Medical benefits and others.