SBI PO 2020: Notification Out for 2000 Vacancies; Apply Online @ ibpsonline.ibps.in; Check Eligibility, Exam Date, Pattern, Syllabus, Salary

State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI PO Notification 2020 on its official website sbi.co.in for recruitment of 2,000 vacancies to the post of Probationary Officers (PO). The SBI PO 2020 Application Process has begun already @ ibpsonline.ibps.in. Candidates who fulfill the SBI PO Eligibility Criteria can apply now by visiting the direct link shared below. Here in this article, we have shared the complete details of the SBI PO Notification PDF such as Important Dates, Vacancy Details, Application Process, Application Fee, Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Result, Cut Off, Merit List and Salary. Check these details below and register now before the application window closes on 4th December 2020.
Download PDF SBI PO Notification 2020
The SBI POs are offered the pay scale applicable to the Junior Management Grade Scale-I, i.e., 23700-980/7-30560-1145/2-32850-1310/7-42020. Candidates who get shortlisted for appointment after qualifying the selection process are posted as Probationary Officers in the State Bank of India. It is a good opportunity for candidates seeking a bank job with a handsome salary package. So, fill the SBI PO online application now and start your preparations to clear all the stages of selection process.
Let's first have a look at the important dates of SBI PO Recruitment 2020 below:
SBI PO 2020: Important Dates & Exam Date
|
Event
|
Date
|
Opening of Registration and Application Proces
|
14th November 2020
|
Last Date to submit online application
|
4th December 2020
|
Payment of Application Fee
|
14th November to 4th December 2020
|
Release of SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2020
|
3rd week of December 2020
|
SBI PO Prelims 2020 Exam Date
|
31st December 2020
2nd January 2021
4th January 2021
5th January 2021
|
SBI PO Prelims Result 2020
|
3rd week of January 2021
|
Release of SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2020
|
3rd week of January 2021
|
SBI PO Mains Exam Date 2020
|
29th January 2021
|
SBI PO Mains Result 2020
|
3rd/ 4th week of February 2021
|
Release of Call Letter for Interview (Or Interview & Group Exercises)
|
3rd/ 4th week of February 2021
|
SBI PO Interview (Or Interview & Group Exercises)
|
February/ March 2021
|
Release of Final Results
|
Last week of March 2021
SBI PO 2020: Application Process & Application Fee
Apply Online for SBI PO Recruitment 2020 - Direct Link
Let's look at the step-by-step process to fill the application form for the SBI PO 2020:
Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI sbi.co.in
Step 2: Click on "Careers" tab >> "Current Openings"
Step 3: Click on "Apply Online" Link under the Recruitment of Probationary Officers
Step 4: Click on New Registration tab
Step 5: Enter the required credentials including Name, Date of Birth, Contact Information and other details
Step 6: Upload scanned image of Photograph & Signature (Photograph (20 kb–50 kb) should be coloured passport size & Signature (10 kb to 20 kb) should be in Black Ink pen)
Step 7: Fill the complete application form
Step 8: Pay application fee using Debit/Credit Card or Internet Banking
Step 9: Download the e-receipt of online fee payment and save the confirmation page
SBI PO Application Fee 2020
General/ EWS/ OBC - Rs 750
SC/ ST/ PWD - ‘Nil’
SBI PO Vacancy 2020
Have a look at the category-wise vacancy details below:
|
Category
|
Vacancy
|
SC
|
300
|
ST
|
150
|
OBC
|
540
|
EWS
|
200
|
GEN
|
810
|
Total
|
2000
SBI PO 2020: Eligibility Criteria
Have a look at the detailed eligibility criteria for SBI PO Recruitment 2020 below:
Age Limit (As on 1st April 2020): The minimum age limit is 21 years and the upper age limit is 30 years. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates; have a look:
|
Relaxation in Upper Age Limit
|
Category
|
Age Relaxation
|
SC/ ST
|
5 years
|
OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)
|
3 years
|
Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD)
|
PWD (GEN/EWS) - 10 years
PWD (SC/ ST) - 15 Years
PWD (OBC) - 13 Years
|
Ex-Servicemen (who worked for 5 years military service & were released on completion of assignment)
|
5 years
Educational Qualifications (as on 31st December 2020): Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University. Candidates who are in Final Year or Semester of Graduation can also apply, subject to the condition that they will have to produce proof of passing the graduation examination on or before 31st December 2020, when called for interview.
SBI PO 2020: Selection Process
The SBI PO Recruitment 2020 will be carried out through a three-phased selection process, involving Prelims, Mains and Interview. The SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 exam will be conducted online on 31st December 2020, 2nd January, 4th January & 5th January 2021. Candidates need to clear this phase to get shortlisted for the next phase, i.e. Mains exam. All the three phases are successive and candidates get shortlisted on the basis of SBI PO Cut Off 2020 marks. Have a look at details of these phases:
Prelims Exam: SBI PO Online Preliminary exam will be of 100 marks. The exam will be conducted online and will contain 100 questions from 3 Sections (with separate timings for each section)
Mains Exam: Candidates who will qualify Prelims exam will be called for Mains examination. SBI PO Mains Exam will also be conducted online and will contain Objective Multiple choice questions of 200 marks and Descriptive Questions of 50 marks.
Interview Or Interview & Group Exercises: Candidates who will clear both prelims and mains exams will be called for Interview (50 marks) OR Interview (30 marks) & Group Exercises (20 marks).
SBI PO 2020: Exam Pattern for Prelims & Mains
The latest exam pattern for SBI PO Prelims and Mains examinations is shared below:
Exam Pattern for SBI PO Prelims 2020
|
Name of Tests
|
Total
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
English Language
|
30
|
30
|
20 Minutes
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
35
|
35
|
20 Minutes
|
Reasoning Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 Minutes
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
1 Hour
- SBI PO Prelims 2020 Exam will be conducted online in objective Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) format.
- Exam will comprise 3 sections - English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability.
-There will be separate sectional timing for each section.
-A total of 100 MCQs will be asked and each question is of 1 mark
-There will be negative marking of 0.25 Marks for each incorrect answer.
-All questions will be set bilingually in English & Hindi, except the English Language section.
Exam Pattern for SBI PO Mains 2020
|
Section
|
Total Questions
|
Marks
|
Time
|
Reasoning & Computer Aptitude
|
45
|
60
|
60 minutes
|
General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness
|
40
|
40
|
35 minutes
|
English Language
|
35
|
40
|
40 minutes
|
Data Analysis & Interpretation
|
35
|
60
|
45 minutes
|
Total
|
155
|
200
|
3 hours
|
Descriptive Test: English Language
|
2
|
50
|
30 minutes
- SBI PO Mains 2020 Exam will be conducted online and will contain 155 Objective MCQs of 200 marks and two Descriptive Questions of 50 marks.
-Objective test will contain questions from four sections - Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, Data Analysis & Interpretation, General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness and English Language.
-Descriptive test will contain two questions on Letter Writing & Essay.
-There will be separate sectional timing for each section.
-There will be negative marking of 0.25 Marks in Objective paper for each incorrect answer.
SBI PO Syllabus 2020: Prelims & Mains
Have a look at the detailed syllabus for each subject below:
|
English Language
|
Reading Comprehension
Synonym & Antonym
Para Jumbles
Fill in Blanks
Cloze Test
Spotting Errors
Error Correction
Active & Passive Voice
Direct & Indirect Speech
Idiom & Phrases
Rearrangement of Sentences
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Number System
Data Interpretation-Table, Bar Graph, Line Graph, Pie Chart, Venn Diagram
Number Series
Approximation
Simplification
Percentage
SI & CI
LCM & HCF
Profit & Loss
Ratio & Proportion
Time & Distance
Time & Work
Mensuration
Averages
Permutation & Combination
Probability
|
Reasoning Ability
|
Puzzles - Circular Arrangement; Linear Arrangement; Uncertainty
Blood Relation
Syllogism
Input-Output
Inequalities
Direction Sense
Coding-Decoding
Data Sufficiency
Figure Series
Alphanumeric Series
|
General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness
|
Static General Knowledge
Current Affairs
General Science
Sports
Important Schemes
People in News
Awards & Honours
History
Geography
Economy
Polity
Banking Awareness
Banking terms
Indian Banking System
Financial Institutions such as RBI, SEBI, NABARD, IMF, ADB, World Bank & others
|
Computer Knowledge
|
MS Office
Internet & Web
Networking
System
Database Management
Security, Viruses, Hacking
Operating System
SBI PO 2020: Final Merit List
Candidates need to qualify both Prelims and Mains examinations to appear for the Interview round. However, the final merit list is prepared on the basis of marks obtained by candidates in Mains and Interview round. The marks obtained in preliminary exam are not considered for selection of candidates for final merit list.
The final merit list is prepared by marking candidates out of 100 marks (75 marks for Mains & 25 marks for Interview). Candidates are marked on the basis of this ratio of Mains & Interview:
-Mains Exam: 250 marks converted to 75 marks
-Interview: 50 marks converted to 25 marks
The final selection is carried out from the top ranked candidates on the merit list in each category.
SBI PO Cut Off 2020
Candidates need to obtain cut off marks in prelims and mains exams separately to qualify both these rounds. The SBI PO Cut Off is decided by the State Bank of India on the basis of following factors:
- Number of Vacancies to be filled in the SBI
- Total number of applicants
- Number of Candidates appearing for exam
- Difficulty level of exam
SBI PO Salary 2020
The SBI POs are offered a pay scale of 23700-980/7-30560-1145/2-32850-1310/7-42020, which is applicable for Junior Management Grade Scale-I. The starting basic pay offered to SBI POs is Rs 27,620, which includes 4 advance increments.
Apart from this, the probationary officers are also eligible for various allowances such as DA, HRA or Lease rental, CCA, Medical benefits and others.