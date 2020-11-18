SBI PO 2020: Notification Out for 2000 Vacancies; Apply Online @ ibpsonline.ibps.in; Check Eligibility, Exam Date, Pattern, Syllabus, Salary

SBI PO 2020 Recruitment Process begins @ sbi.co.in to fill 2000 vacancies of Probationary Officers (PO). Apply online now @ ibpsonline.ibps.in & get direct link here. Check SBI PO Notification PDF details, Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process, Exam Date, Pattern, Syllabus, Merit List, Cut Off and Salary.

Nov 18, 2020 15:41 IST
SBI PO Recruitment 2020
SBI PO Recruitment 2020

State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI PO Notification 2020 on its official website sbi.co.in for recruitment of 2,000 vacancies to the post of Probationary Officers (PO). The SBI PO 2020 Application Process has begun already @ ibpsonline.ibps.in. Candidates who fulfill the SBI PO Eligibility Criteria can apply now by visiting the direct link shared below. Here in this article, we have shared the complete details of the SBI PO Notification PDF such as Important Dates, Vacancy Details, Application Process, Application Fee, Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Result, Cut Off, Merit List and Salary. Check these details below and register now before the application window closes on 4th December 2020.

Download PDF SBI PO Notification 2020

The SBI POs are offered the pay scale applicable to the Junior Management Grade Scale-I, i.e., 23700-980/7-30560-1145/2-32850-1310/7-42020. Candidates who get shortlisted for appointment after qualifying the selection process are posted as Probationary Officers in the State Bank of India. It is a good opportunity for candidates seeking a bank job with a handsome salary package. So, fill the SBI PO online application now and start your preparations to clear all the stages of selection process.

Let's first have a look at the important dates of SBI PO Recruitment 2020 below:

SBI PO 2020: Important Dates & Exam Date

Event

Date

Opening of Registration and Application Proces

14th November 2020

Last Date to submit online application

4th December 2020

Payment of Application Fee

14th November to 4th December 2020

Release of SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2020

3rd week of December 2020

SBI PO Prelims 2020 Exam Date

31st December 2020

2nd January 2021

4th January 2021

5th January 2021

SBI PO Prelims Result 2020

3rd week of January 2021

Release of SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2020

3rd week of January 2021

SBI PO Mains Exam Date 2020

29th January 2021

SBI PO Mains Result 2020

3rd/ 4th week of February 2021

Release of Call Letter for Interview (Or Interview & Group Exercises)

3rd/ 4th week of February 2021

SBI PO Interview (Or Interview & Group Exercises)

February/ March 2021

Release of Final Results

Last week of March 2021

SBI PO 2020: Application Process & Application Fee

Apply Online for SBI PO Recruitment 2020 - Direct Link

Let's look at the step-by-step process to fill the application form for the SBI PO 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on "Careers" tab >> "Current Openings"

Step 3: Click on "Apply Online" Link under the Recruitment of Probationary Officers

Step 4: Click on New Registration tab

Step 5: Enter the required credentials including Name, Date of Birth, Contact Information and other details

Step 6: Upload scanned image of Photograph & Signature (Photograph (20 kb–50 kb) should be coloured passport size & Signature (10 kb to 20 kb) should be in Black Ink pen)

Step 7: Fill the complete application form

Step 8: Pay application fee using Debit/Credit Card or Internet Banking

Step 9: Download the e-receipt of online fee payment and save the confirmation page

SBI PO Application Fee 2020

General/ EWS/ OBC - Rs 750

SC/ ST/ PWD - ‘Nil’

SBI PO Vacancy 2020

Have a look at the category-wise vacancy details below:

Category

Vacancy

SC

300

ST

150

OBC

540

EWS

200

GEN

810

Total

2000

SBI PO 2020: Eligibility Criteria

Have a look at the detailed eligibility criteria for SBI PO Recruitment 2020 below:

Age Limit (As on 1st April 2020): The minimum age limit is 21 years and the upper age limit is 30 years. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates; have a look:

Relaxation in Upper Age Limit

Category

Age Relaxation

SC/ ST

5 years

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)

3 years

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD)

PWD (GEN/EWS) - 10 years

PWD (SC/ ST) - 15 Years

PWD (OBC) - 13 Years

Ex-Servicemen (who worked for 5 years military service & were released on completion of assignment)

5 years

Educational Qualifications (as on 31st December 2020): Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University. Candidates who are in Final Year or Semester of Graduation can also apply, subject to the condition that they will have to produce proof of passing the graduation examination on or before 31st December 2020, when called for interview.

SBI PO 2020: Selection Process

The SBI PO Recruitment 2020 will be carried out through a three-phased selection process, involving Prelims, Mains and Interview. The SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 exam will be conducted online on 31st December 2020, 2nd January, 4th January & 5th January 2021. Candidates need to clear this phase to get shortlisted for the next phase, i.e. Mains exam. All the three phases are successive and candidates get shortlisted on the basis of SBI PO Cut Off 2020 marks. Have a look at details of these phases:

Prelims Exam: SBI PO Online Preliminary exam will be of 100 marks. The exam will be conducted online and will contain 100 questions from 3 Sections (with separate timings for each section)

Mains Exam: Candidates who will qualify Prelims exam will be called for Mains examination. SBI PO Mains Exam will also be conducted online and will contain Objective Multiple choice questions of 200 marks and Descriptive Questions of 50 marks.

Interview Or Interview & Group Exercises: Candidates who will clear both prelims and mains exams will be called for Interview (50 marks) OR Interview (30 marks) & Group Exercises (20 marks).

SBI PO 2020: Exam Pattern for Prelims & Mains

The latest exam pattern for SBI PO Prelims and Mains examinations is shared below:

Exam Pattern for SBI PO Prelims 2020

Name of Tests

Total
Questions

Marks

Duration

English Language

30

30

20 Minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

35

35

20 Minutes

Reasoning Ability

35

35

20 Minutes

Total

100

100

1 Hour

- SBI PO Prelims 2020 Exam will be conducted online in objective Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) format.

- Exam will comprise 3 sections - English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability.

-There will be separate sectional timing for each section.

-A total of 100 MCQs will be asked and each question is of 1 mark

-There will be negative marking of 0.25 Marks for each incorrect answer.

-All questions will be set bilingually in English & Hindi, except the English Language section.

Exam Pattern for SBI PO Mains 2020

Section

Total Questions

Marks

Time

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude

45

60

60 minutes

General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness

40

40

35 minutes

English Language

35

40

40 minutes

Data Analysis & Interpretation

35

60

45 minutes

Total

155

200

3 hours

Descriptive Test: English Language
(Letter Writing & Essay)

2

50

30 minutes

- SBI PO Mains 2020 Exam will be conducted online and will contain 155 Objective MCQs of 200 marks and two Descriptive Questions of 50 marks.

-Objective test will contain questions from four sections - Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, Data Analysis & Interpretation, General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness and English Language.

-Descriptive test will contain two questions on Letter Writing & Essay.

-There will be separate sectional timing for each section.

-There will be negative marking of 0.25 Marks in Objective paper for each incorrect answer.

SBI PO Syllabus 2020: Prelims & Mains

Have a look at the detailed syllabus for each subject below:

English Language

Reading Comprehension

Synonym & Antonym

Para Jumbles

Fill in Blanks

Cloze Test

Spotting Errors

Error Correction

Active & Passive Voice

Direct & Indirect Speech

Idiom & Phrases

Rearrangement of Sentences

Quantitative Aptitude

Number System

Data Interpretation-Table, Bar Graph, Line Graph, Pie Chart, Venn Diagram

Number Series

Approximation

Simplification

Percentage

SI & CI

LCM & HCF

Profit & Loss

Ratio & Proportion

Time & Distance

Time & Work

Mensuration

Averages

Permutation & Combination

Probability

Reasoning Ability

Puzzles - Circular Arrangement; Linear Arrangement; Uncertainty

Blood Relation

Syllogism

Input-Output

Inequalities

Direction Sense

Coding-Decoding

Data Sufficiency

Figure Series

Alphanumeric Series

General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness

Static General Knowledge

Current Affairs

General Science

Sports

Important Schemes

People in News

Awards & Honours

History

Geography

Economy

Polity

Banking Awareness

Banking terms

Indian Banking System

Financial Institutions such as RBI, SEBI, NABARD, IMF, ADB, World Bank & others

Computer Knowledge

MS Office

Internet & Web

Networking

System

Database Management

Security, Viruses, Hacking

Operating System

SBI PO 2020: Final Merit List

Candidates need to qualify both Prelims and Mains examinations to appear for the Interview round. However, the final merit list is prepared on the basis of marks obtained by candidates in Mains and Interview round. The marks obtained in preliminary exam are not considered for selection of candidates for final merit list.

The final merit list is prepared by marking candidates out of 100 marks (75 marks for Mains & 25 marks for Interview). Candidates are marked on the basis of this ratio of Mains & Interview:

-Mains Exam: 250 marks converted to 75 marks

-Interview: 50 marks converted to 25 marks

The final selection is carried out from the top ranked candidates on the merit list in each category.

SBI PO Cut Off 2020

Candidates need to obtain cut off marks in prelims and mains exams separately to qualify both these rounds. The SBI PO Cut Off is decided by the State Bank of India on the basis of following factors:

- Number of Vacancies to be filled in the SBI

- Total number of applicants

- Number of Candidates appearing for exam

- Difficulty level of exam

SBI PO Salary 2020

The SBI POs are offered a pay scale of 23700-980/7-30560-1145/2-32850-1310/7-42020, which is applicable for Junior Management Grade Scale-I. The starting basic pay offered to SBI POs is Rs 27,620, which includes 4 advance increments.

Apart from this, the probationary officers are also eligible for various allowances such as DA, HRA or Lease rental, CCA, Medical benefits and others.

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Related Stories

Next