SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Questions Asked

SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023: The State Bank of India (SBI) conducted the SBI Probationary Officer (PO) exam on November 1, 4 and 6. Here, we have compiled the SBI PO exam analysis based on the feedback collected from the aspirants who have appeared in today’s exam. The PO Exam Analysis consists of difficulty level and questions asked in the eligibility test in Shift 1 and Shift of November 1.
Candidates must also check the SBI PO passing marks and cut-off marks to predict their qualifying chances in the exam. Scroll down the page to get complete details on the SBI PO Exam Analysis, including expected cut-off, previous year question papers, and exam analysis.
SBI PO Pre Exam Analysis 2023
Candidates should go through the SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis of November 1. This exam analysis provides insights into the subject-wise difficulty level, attempts, topics from which questions are asked, etc to the students who are going to appear in the upcoming shifts. Check the major overview of the SBI PO Prelims exam analysis shared below.
|
SBI PO Prel Exam Analysis 2023 Overview
|
Recruiting Body
|
State Bank of India (SBI)
|
Post Name
|
PO
|
Vacancies
|
2000
|
SBI PO Prelims Exam Date
|
November 1, 4 and 6, 2023
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims, Mains and Interview
|
Job Location
|
Anywhere in India
SBI PO Pre Analysis 2023 Shift Timing
The SBI PO prelims 2023 exam will be conducted on November 1, 4 and 6. The SBI PO prelims exam will be conducted in four shifts. As per the pattern, they need to solve 100 questions in 60 minutes. Thus, the candidates who have appeared in the exam should check the SBI PO prelims exam analysis of all the shifts and dates to predict the expected cut-off marks and commence their preparation for the next round accordingly. The shift timing of the SBI PO prelims exam is shared below.
|
Shifts
|
Timings
|
Shift 1
|
09:00 am – 10:00 am
|
Shift 2
|
11:30 am – 12:30 pm
|
Shift 3
|
02:00 pm – 03:00 pm
|
Shift 4
|
04:30 pm – 05:30 pm
SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level
The questions from English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability were asked in the SBI PO prelims exam. Based on the feedback of the candidates, we have tabulated the section-wise SBI PO Prelims exam analysis in terms of difficulty level for sbi po pre exam analysis shift 1 and 2, as shared below.
|
SBI PO Prelims Exam Difficulty Level
|
Subject
|
Shift 1
|
Shift 2
|
Shift 3
|
Shift 4
|
English Language
|
Moderate
|
Moderate
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Moderate
|
Moderate
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Reasoning Ability
|
Moderate
|
Moderate
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023: Good Attempts
Based on the feedback from the test-takers, the overall number of good attempts for the SBI PO Prelims for Shift 1 and 2 was moderate. The number of good attempts for the SBI PO Prelims Exam for all the sections is shared below.
|
SBI PO Prelims Exam Good Attempts
|
Subject
|
Shift 1
|
Shift 2
|
Shift 3
|
Shift 4
|
English Language
|
23-25
|
20-22
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
21-23
|
22-24
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Reasoning Ability
|
20-22
|
21-23
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023: Topic wise Questions
Here, we have compiled the topics along with the weightage for all the sections asked in the preliminary exam after receiving feedback from the candidates. Check the topic-wise SBI PO Prelims exam analysis shared below.
SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 for English Language
Check the SBI PO Prelims exam analysis for all the topics with the weightage in the English Language section for all the shifts tabulated below.
|
Topics
|
Shift 1
|
Shift 2
|
Shift 3
|
Shift 4
|
Reading Comprehension
|
9
|
10
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Error Detection
|
5
|
5
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Fillers
|
4
|
3
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Word Swapping
|
4
|
5
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Para Jumble
|
5
|
4
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Cloze Test
|
5
|3
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Total
|
30
|
30
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 for Reasoning Ability
Check the SBI PO Prelims exam analysis for all the topics with the weightage in the Quantitative Aptitude section for all the shifts below.
|
Topics
|
Shift 1
|
Shift 2
|
Shift 3
|
Shift 4
|
Seating Arrangement and Puzzle
|
23
|
20
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Syllogism
|
3
|
--
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Coding Decoding
|
4
|5
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Blood Relation
|
3
|
3
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Meaningful Word/Pair Formation
|
2
|
3
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Inequality
|
--
|
4
|
|
|
Total
|
35
|
35
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 for Quantitative Aptitude
Check the SBI PO Prelims exam analysis for all the topics with the weightage in the Reasoning Ability section for all the shifts below.
|
Topics
|
Shift 1
|
Shift 2
|
Shift 3
|
Shift 4
|
Data Interpretation
|
15
|
10
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Number Series
|
5
|
5
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Quadratic Equation
|
5
|
3
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Arithmetic
|
10
|
12
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
|
Approximation
|
--
|
5
|
|
|
Total
|
35
|
35
|
To be updated soon
|
To be updated soon
SBI PO Prelims Expected Cut-Off 2023
Candidates can check the SBI PO Prelims' expected cut-off marks for all the categories shared below. They must secure more than or equivalent to the SBI PO Prelims cut-off in order to be eligible for the mains exam. Various factors are responsible for deciding the cutoff marks are shared below.
- Number of Test-Takers
- Number of Vacancies
- Difficulty Level of Exam
- Category
- Candidate’s performance
|
Category
|
SBI PO Prelims Expected Cut Off
|
General
|
To be updated soon
|
OBC
|
To be updated soon
|
EWS
|
To be updated soon
|
SC
|
To be updated soon
|
ST
|
To be updated soon
SBI PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2023
Candidates must check the SBI PO Prelims exam pattern to get insights into the exam format, number of sections, maximum marks, etc., defined by officials. The SBI PO Prelims exam comprises 100 questions for 100 marks. With this, there shall be a negative marking of one-fourth or 0.25 of the marks for the incorrect answers.
|
SBI PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2023
|
Subject
|
Medium of Exam
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
English Language
|
English
|
30
|
30
|
20 minutes
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
-
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Reasoning Ability
|
-
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
60 minutes
