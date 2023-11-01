SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Questions Asked

 SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023: The State Bank of India (SBI) conducts the SBI PO 2023 exam on November 1, 4 and 6. Read here the difficulty level, questions asked, answer key, and expected cut-off.

SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023: The State Bank of India (SBI) conducted the SBI Probationary Officer (PO) exam on November 1, 4 and 6. Here, we have compiled the SBI PO exam analysis based on the feedback collected from the aspirants who have appeared in today’s exam. The PO Exam Analysis consists of difficulty level and questions asked in the eligibility test in Shift 1 and Shift of November 1.

Candidates must also check the SBI PO passing marks and cut-off marks to predict their qualifying chances in the exam. Scroll down the page to get complete details on the SBI PO Exam Analysis, including expected cut-off, previous year question papers, and exam analysis.

SBI PO Pre Exam Analysis 2023

Candidates should go through the SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis of November 1. This exam analysis provides insights into the subject-wise difficulty level, attempts, topics from which questions are asked, etc to the students who are going to appear in the upcoming shifts. Check the major overview of the SBI PO Prelims exam analysis shared below.

SBI PO Prel Exam Analysis 2023 Overview

Recruiting Body

State Bank of India (SBI)

Post Name

PO

Vacancies

2000

SBI PO Prelims Exam Date

November 1, 4 and 6, 2023

Selection Process

Prelims, Mains and Interview

Job Location

Anywhere in India

SBI PO Pre Analysis 2023 Shift Timing

The SBI PO prelims 2023 exam will be conducted on November 1, 4 and 6. The SBI PO prelims exam will be conducted in four shifts.  As per the pattern, they need to solve 100 questions in 60 minutes. Thus, the candidates who have appeared in the exam should check the SBI PO prelims exam analysis of all the shifts and dates to predict the expected cut-off marks and commence their preparation for the next round accordingly. The shift timing of the SBI PO prelims exam is shared below.

Shifts

Timings

Shift 1

09:00 am – 10:00 am

Shift 2

11:30 am – 12:30 pm

Shift 3

02:00 pm – 03:00 pm

Shift 4

04:30 pm – 05:30 pm

SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level

The questions from English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability were asked in the SBI PO prelims exam. Based on the feedback of the candidates, we have tabulated the section-wise SBI PO Prelims exam analysis in terms of difficulty level for sbi po pre exam analysis shift 1 and 2, as shared below.

SBI PO Prelims Exam Difficulty Level

Subject

Shift 1

Shift 2

Shift 3

Shift 4

English Language

Moderate

Moderate

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Quantitative Aptitude

Moderate

Moderate

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Reasoning Ability

Moderate

Moderate

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023: Good Attempts

Based on the feedback from the test-takers, the overall number of good attempts for the SBI PO Prelims for Shift 1 and 2 was moderate. The number of good attempts for the SBI PO Prelims Exam for all the sections is shared below.

SBI PO Prelims Exam Good Attempts

Subject

Shift 1

Shift 2

Shift 3

Shift 4

English Language

23-25

20-22

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Quantitative Aptitude

21-23

22-24

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Reasoning Ability

20-22

21-23

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023: Topic wise Questions

Here, we have compiled the topics along with the weightage for all the sections asked in the preliminary exam after receiving feedback from the candidates. Check the topic-wise SBI PO Prelims exam analysis shared below.

SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 for English Language

Check the SBI PO Prelims exam analysis for all the topics with the weightage in the English Language section for all the shifts tabulated below.

Topics

Shift 1

Shift 2

Shift 3

Shift 4

Reading Comprehension

9

10

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Error Detection

5

5

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Fillers

4

3

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Word Swapping

4

5

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Para Jumble

5

4

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Cloze Test

5

 3

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Total

30

30

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 for Reasoning Ability

Check the SBI PO Prelims exam analysis for all the topics with the weightage in the Quantitative Aptitude section for all the shifts below.

Topics

Shift 1

Shift 2

Shift 3

Shift 4

Seating Arrangement and Puzzle

23

20

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Syllogism

3

--

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Coding Decoding

4

 5

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Blood Relation

3

3

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Meaningful Word/Pair Formation

2

3

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Inequality

--

4

 

 

Total

35

35

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 for Quantitative Aptitude

Check the SBI PO Prelims exam analysis for all the topics with the weightage in the Reasoning Ability section for all the shifts below.

Topics

Shift 1

Shift 2

Shift 3

Shift 4

Data Interpretation

15

10

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Number Series

5

5

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Quadratic Equation

5

3

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Arithmetic

10

12

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

Approximation

--

5

 

 

Total

35

35

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

SBI PO Prelims Expected Cut-Off 2023

Candidates can check the SBI PO Prelims' expected cut-off marks for all the categories shared below. They must secure more than or equivalent to the SBI PO Prelims cut-off in order to be eligible for the mains exam. Various factors are responsible for deciding the cutoff marks are shared below.

  • Number of Test-Takers
  • Number of Vacancies
  • Difficulty Level of Exam
  • Category
  • Candidate’s performance

Category

SBI PO Prelims Expected Cut Off

General

To be updated soon

OBC

To be updated soon

EWS

To be updated soon

SC

To be updated soon

ST

To be updated soon

SBI PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates must check the SBI PO Prelims exam pattern to get insights into the exam format,  number of sections, maximum marks, etc., defined by officials. The SBI PO Prelims exam comprises 100 questions for 100 marks. With this, there shall be a negative marking of one-fourth or 0.25 of the marks for the incorrect answers.

SBI PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2023

Subject

Medium of Exam

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

English Language

English

30

30

20 minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

-

35

35

20 minutes

Reasoning Ability

-

35

35

20 minutes

Total

  

100

100

60 minutes

