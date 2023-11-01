SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Questions Asked

SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023: The State Bank of India (SBI) conducts the SBI PO 2023 exam on November 1, 4 and 6. Read here the difficulty level, questions asked, answer key, and expected cut-off.

SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023: The State Bank of India (SBI) conducted the SBI Probationary Officer (PO) exam on November 1, 4 and 6. Here, we have compiled the SBI PO exam analysis based on the feedback collected from the aspirants who have appeared in today’s exam. The PO Exam Analysis consists of difficulty level and questions asked in the eligibility test in Shift 1 and Shift of November 1.

Candidates must also check the SBI PO passing marks and cut-off marks to predict their qualifying chances in the exam. Scroll down the page to get complete details on the SBI PO Exam Analysis, including expected cut-off, previous year question papers, and exam analysis.

SBI PO Pre Exam Analysis 2023

Candidates should go through the SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis of November 1. This exam analysis provides insights into the subject-wise difficulty level, attempts, topics from which questions are asked, etc to the students who are going to appear in the upcoming shifts. Check the major overview of the SBI PO Prelims exam analysis shared below.

SBI PO Prel Exam Analysis 2023 Overview Recruiting Body State Bank of India (SBI) Post Name PO Vacancies 2000 SBI PO Prelims Exam Date November 1, 4 and 6, 2023 Selection Process Prelims, Mains and Interview Job Location Anywhere in India

SBI PO Pre Analysis 2023 Shift Timing

The SBI PO prelims 2023 exam will be conducted on November 1, 4 and 6. The SBI PO prelims exam will be conducted in four shifts. As per the pattern, they need to solve 100 questions in 60 minutes. Thus, the candidates who have appeared in the exam should check the SBI PO prelims exam analysis of all the shifts and dates to predict the expected cut-off marks and commence their preparation for the next round accordingly. The shift timing of the SBI PO prelims exam is shared below.

Shifts Timings Shift 1 09:00 am – 10:00 am Shift 2 11:30 am – 12:30 pm Shift 3 02:00 pm – 03:00 pm Shift 4 04:30 pm – 05:30 pm

SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level

The questions from English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability were asked in the SBI PO prelims exam. Based on the feedback of the candidates, we have tabulated the section-wise SBI PO Prelims exam analysis in terms of difficulty level for sbi po pre exam analysis shift 1 and 2, as shared below.

SBI PO Prelims Exam Difficulty Level Subject Shift 1 Shift 2 Shift 3 Shift 4 English Language Moderate Moderate To be updated soon To be updated soon Quantitative Aptitude Moderate Moderate To be updated soon To be updated soon Reasoning Ability Moderate Moderate To be updated soon To be updated soon

SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023: Good Attempts

Based on the feedback from the test-takers, the overall number of good attempts for the SBI PO Prelims for Shift 1 and 2 was moderate. The number of good attempts for the SBI PO Prelims Exam for all the sections is shared below.

SBI PO Prelims Exam Good Attempts Subject Shift 1 Shift 2 Shift 3 Shift 4 English Language 23-25 20-22 To be updated soon To be updated soon Quantitative Aptitude 21-23 22-24 To be updated soon To be updated soon Reasoning Ability 20-22 21-23 To be updated soon To be updated soon

SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023: Topic wise Questions

Here, we have compiled the topics along with the weightage for all the sections asked in the preliminary exam after receiving feedback from the candidates. Check the topic-wise SBI PO Prelims exam analysis shared below.

SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 for English Language

Check the SBI PO Prelims exam analysis for all the topics with the weightage in the English Language section for all the shifts tabulated below.

Topics Shift 1 Shift 2 Shift 3 Shift 4 Reading Comprehension 9 10 To be updated soon To be updated soon Error Detection 5 5 To be updated soon To be updated soon Fillers 4 3 To be updated soon To be updated soon Word Swapping 4 5 To be updated soon To be updated soon Para Jumble 5 4 To be updated soon To be updated soon Cloze Test 5 3 To be updated soon To be updated soon Total 30 30 To be updated soon To be updated soon

SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 for Reasoning Ability

Check the SBI PO Prelims exam analysis for all the topics with the weightage in the Quantitative Aptitude section for all the shifts below.

Topics Shift 1 Shift 2 Shift 3 Shift 4 Seating Arrangement and Puzzle 23 20 To be updated soon To be updated soon Syllogism 3 -- To be updated soon To be updated soon Coding Decoding 4 5 To be updated soon To be updated soon Blood Relation 3 3 To be updated soon To be updated soon Meaningful Word/Pair Formation 2 3 To be updated soon To be updated soon Inequality -- 4 Total 35 35 To be updated soon To be updated soon

SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 for Quantitative Aptitude

Check the SBI PO Prelims exam analysis for all the topics with the weightage in the Reasoning Ability section for all the shifts below.

Topics Shift 1 Shift 2 Shift 3 Shift 4 Data Interpretation 15 10 To be updated soon To be updated soon Number Series 5 5 To be updated soon To be updated soon Quadratic Equation 5 3 To be updated soon To be updated soon Arithmetic 10 12 To be updated soon To be updated soon Approximation -- 5 Total 35 35 To be updated soon To be updated soon

SBI PO Prelims Expected Cut-Off 2023

Candidates can check the SBI PO Prelims' expected cut-off marks for all the categories shared below. They must secure more than or equivalent to the SBI PO Prelims cut-off in order to be eligible for the mains exam. Various factors are responsible for deciding the cutoff marks are shared below.

Number of Test-Takers

Number of Vacancies

Difficulty Level of Exam

Category

Candidate’s performance

Category SBI PO Prelims Expected Cut Off General To be updated soon OBC To be updated soon EWS To be updated soon SC To be updated soon ST To be updated soon

SBI PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates must check the SBI PO Prelims exam pattern to get insights into the exam format, number of sections, maximum marks, etc., defined by officials. The SBI PO Prelims exam comprises 100 questions for 100 marks. With this, there shall be a negative marking of one-fourth or 0.25 of the marks for the incorrect answers.

SBI PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2023 Subject Medium of Exam No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration English Language English 30 30 20 minutes Quantitative Aptitude - 35 35 20 minutes Reasoning Ability - 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 60 minutes

